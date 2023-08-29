George Takei revels in the Left's cancellation of Alice Cooper for DARING to stand up for kids

Joe Biden takes a victory lap on social media for doing his JOB
justmindy  |  1:39 PM on August 29, 2023

Mega star Alice Cooper recently expressed his displeasure with the 'trans' movement targeting kids and encouraging them to transition before they were adults. Per usual, the LGBTQ community decided he must be punished for daring to question trans theology. Now, Cooper is losing business partnerships for his brave stance.

Vampyre Cosmetics, an LGBTQ+-owned cosmetics brand, has severed its ties with rock legend Alice Cooper in the aftermath of deeply anti-trans comments he made during a recent interview. 

In a statement released on their official Instagram page, Vampyre Cosmetics announced its decision to cancel a makeup collaboration with Cooper, expressing its solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community.

Actor George Takei celebrated Cooper's misfortune.

Isn't it amazing some people take the high road and do the right thing even when it means it may anger all the right people?

Along with most other thinking adults, Cooper is concerned about the irreparable harm done to young people and how they may change their minds as they enter adulthood.

A famous and beloved star can probably find another makeup brand willing to partner.

Bingo! Suddenly, Cooper is a 'bad' guy in the eyes of immature people who can't distinguish between someone who disagrees with them and someone who is truly 'bad'. This is why many issues can't be solved today in America.

If they aren't allowed to brainwash children young, they are afraid they may be free thinkers. The Left can't have that.

