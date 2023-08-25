Joy Reid went to the hair stylist ... and apparently requested 'The Donald Trump'

Joy Reid has made it VERY clear she is not a fan of Donald Trump. She took to the airwaves to let the American public know once again.
Joy Reid: "As a teenager living in New York, I've said it before, this is why I never watched 'The Apprentice.' I despised Donald Trump. He signified the rich white guy in Manhattan that absolutely hated and despised me."— Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) August 25, 2023
Facts:
Reid is 54. The Apprentice aired when she was in… https://t.co/vQJAyIpWjh
Apparently, a reality show Trump hosted years ago is still haunting poor Joy.
Joy Reid stole Donald Trump's hairstyle pic.twitter.com/NGn9aZhjYF— Harrison Krank (@HarrisonKrank) August 25, 2023
One observant tweep made a great observation. Joy and 'The Donald' are currently sporting the same hair style.
Joy Reid with the "Donald Trump Haircut" trying to Make Fake News Great Again... 😂 https://t.co/b2LIgPIZpK— Justin Credible (@nothin_was_left) August 26, 2023
Evidently Joy likes Trump MORE than She's been LETTING ON ?? 🤨😅 https://t.co/9uNHqq3CEc— Mikey F. (@MikeyF2781) August 25, 2023
Finest form of flattery, I guess.— Bridget Kane in FL🌴🐊 (@BridgetKaneFL) August 25, 2023
Joy decided if you can't beat him, join him, apparently.
Everyone knows Joyless idolizes Trump https://t.co/uPFNGqHMEO— 🦅 American Made 🇺🇸 (@Brain_Pwr) August 25, 2023
cause she is been crushing on him all this time— Beatrice Roberts (@Beatric26258631) August 25, 2023
It's a love/hate relationship.
I KNEW IT! I recognized her “bowl cut” but could not place the color with it. @JoyAnnReid wants to date @realDonaldTrump but but we’ll settle for wearing his hair style😂🤣 https://t.co/HLk9dJGEyW— Sweet Polly Purebred (@shesova) August 25, 2023
I absolutely cannot stand her but that's some funny shit right there 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/VYV1JD0Ycw— P Scott (@MproPscott) August 25, 2023
Who wears the Donald hairdo better? https://t.co/TjDioVSbcR— Marsha🇺🇸🏳️🌈 (@Just_1Marsha) August 25, 2023
Trump rocks it way better.— Free Sense and Sensibility🇺🇸 (@LeanneReitano) August 25, 2023
Ha! Vote in the comment section, people!
Blond hair... Isn't that racial appropriation??? I thought she hates white people! https://t.co/jf8OoljFOC— TELL ME THE TRUTH, I CAN TAKE IT (@nelly_sorensen) August 25, 2023
Cultural appropriation. I'm literally shaking.— That Jewish Mexican (@MoisesDaya71450) August 25, 2023
It's too hard to keep up with all these rules. Wouldn't it be nice if people could just enjoy what they enjoy in our melting pot of a country without casting aspersions.
Lol… looks like Reid slapped a rabid rat on her head last minute https://t.co/KN8kIvu1dG— KLRTactics (@KlrTactics) August 25, 2023
Only Trump can pull it off.
Tweet of the day! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/fEbum2DLpl— Malissa Canton (@MalCan4401) August 25, 2023
It really is the best.
I think she’s “transitioning”.— Airborne87 (@HSAGreg) August 25, 2023
Maybe there really is big news on the horizon!
Looks like she is auditioning to play Trump on SNL. They have the same build.— The Libertarian Point (@The_CenterPoint) August 25, 2023
Now, now! Joy is not 6'3". She may meet the 215 pounds part.
That one might send her to the hair salon 😆— Biscuit (@theneverman67) August 25, 2023
There is no way Joy keeps this hair style now that the similarity has been pointed out. She would never!
