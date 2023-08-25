Joy Reid went to the hair stylist ... and apparently requested 'The Donald Trump'

Joy Reid has made it VERY clear she is not a fan of Donald Trump. She took to the airwaves to let the American public know once again.

Joy Reid: "As a teenager living in New York, I've said it before, this is why I never watched 'The Apprentice.' I despised Donald Trump. He signified the rich white guy in Manhattan that absolutely hated and despised me."



Facts:

Reid is 54. The Apprentice aired when she was in… https://t.co/vQJAyIpWjh — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) August 25, 2023

Apparently, a reality show Trump hosted years ago is still haunting poor Joy.

Joy Reid stole Donald Trump's hairstyle pic.twitter.com/NGn9aZhjYF — Harrison Krank (@HarrisonKrank) August 25, 2023

One observant tweep made a great observation. Joy and 'The Donald' are currently sporting the same hair style.

Joy Reid with the "Donald Trump Haircut" trying to Make Fake News Great Again... 😂 https://t.co/b2LIgPIZpK — Justin Credible (@nothin_was_left) August 26, 2023

Evidently Joy likes Trump MORE than She's been LETTING ON ?? 🤨😅 https://t.co/9uNHqq3CEc — Mikey F. (@MikeyF2781) August 25, 2023

Finest form of flattery, I guess. — Bridget Kane in FL🌴🐊 (@BridgetKaneFL) August 25, 2023

Joy decided if you can't beat him, join him, apparently.

Everyone knows Joyless idolizes Trump https://t.co/uPFNGqHMEO — 🦅 American Made 🇺🇸 (@Brain_Pwr) August 25, 2023

cause she is been crushing on him all this time — Beatrice Roberts (@Beatric26258631) August 25, 2023

It's a love/hate relationship.

I KNEW IT! I recognized her “bowl cut” but could not place the color with it. @JoyAnnReid wants to date @realDonaldTrump but but we’ll settle for wearing his hair style😂🤣 https://t.co/HLk9dJGEyW — Sweet Polly Purebred (@shesova) August 25, 2023

I absolutely cannot stand her but that's some funny shit right there 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/VYV1JD0Ycw — P Scott (@MproPscott) August 25, 2023

Who wears the Donald hairdo better? https://t.co/TjDioVSbcR — Marsha🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈 (@Just_1Marsha) August 25, 2023

Trump rocks it way better. — Free Sense and Sensibility🇺🇸 (@LeanneReitano) August 25, 2023

Ha! Vote in the comment section, people!

Blond hair... Isn't that racial appropriation??? I thought she hates white people! https://t.co/jf8OoljFOC — TELL ME THE TRUTH, I CAN TAKE IT (@nelly_sorensen) August 25, 2023

Cultural appropriation. I'm literally shaking. — That Jewish Mexican (@MoisesDaya71450) August 25, 2023

It's too hard to keep up with all these rules. Wouldn't it be nice if people could just enjoy what they enjoy in our melting pot of a country without casting aspersions.

Lol… looks like Reid slapped a rabid rat on her head last minute https://t.co/KN8kIvu1dG — KLRTactics (@KlrTactics) August 25, 2023

Only Trump can pull it off.

Tweet of the day! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/fEbum2DLpl — Malissa Canton (@MalCan4401) August 25, 2023

It really is the best.

I think she’s “transitioning”. — Airborne87 (@HSAGreg) August 25, 2023

Maybe there really is big news on the horizon!

Looks like she is auditioning to play Trump on SNL. They have the same build. — The Libertarian Point (@The_CenterPoint) August 25, 2023

Now, now! Joy is not 6'3". She may meet the 215 pounds part.

That one might send her to the hair salon 😆 — Biscuit (@theneverman67) August 25, 2023

There is no way Joy keeps this hair style now that the similarity has been pointed out. She would never!

SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership! Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo codeto get 40% off your VIP membership!























