What's so funny, Joe? Biden's personal account gets cute with fundraising post hinting...
Bidenomics: Joe Biden's whiteboard whitewashing of the American economy
Alley OOPS! Biden 'BOUNCES' on WNBA Championship team and extends his vacation
'Insufferably stupid and malicious': Joy Reid DRAGGED for RACIST take on Trump's mug...
'Good idea, SLICK': James Woods responds to a nationwide gun buyback as only...
Oliver Anthony Reveals Who He Wrote His Song About
Rob Schneider calls Dems OUT on their crap, points out EVERYTHING they accused...
Biden (whose party can't define a woman) pushing abortion ad for women goes...
HOLD UP! Twitter finds a 'Zillow' report indicating Trump's Mar-A-Lago was sold ......
I watched the entire GOP Debate AND the Trump/Tucker interview and all I...
Adam Kinzinger tries dunking on MAGA men with his own 'MAN thread' and...
Riley Gaines calls down the THUNDER on Lefty rag for linking her to...
AS IF! Biden regime set to limit alcoholic drinks to TWO per WEEK...
'Bro, have you seen ... YOU?!' Rob Reiner jokes about Trump's weight from...

Joy Reid went to the hair stylist ... and apparently requested 'The Donald Trump'

justmindy  |  10:40 PM on August 25, 2023
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

Joy Reid has made it VERY clear she is not a fan of Donald Trump. She took to the airwaves to let the American public know once again.

Apparently, a reality show Trump hosted years ago is still haunting poor Joy.

One observant tweep made a great observation. Joy and 'The Donald' are currently sporting the same hair style.

Joy decided if you can't beat him, join him, apparently.

It's a love/hate relationship.

Recommended

Bidenomics: Joe Biden's whiteboard whitewashing of the American economy
FuzzyChimp

Ha! Vote in the comment section, people!

It's too hard to keep up with all these rules. Wouldn't it be nice if people could just enjoy what they enjoy in our melting pot of a country without casting aspersions.

Only Trump can pull it off.

It really is the best.

Maybe there really is big news on the horizon!

Now, now! Joy is not 6'3". She may meet the 215 pounds part.

There is no way Joy keeps this hair style now that the similarity has been pointed out. She would never!

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!







Tags: DONALD TRUMP JOY REID MSNBC TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Bidenomics: Joe Biden's whiteboard whitewashing of the American economy
FuzzyChimp
'Good idea, SLICK': James Woods responds to a nationwide gun buyback as only HE can and LOL
Sam J.
Ben Shapiro RUBS salt in vindictive Fani Willis' wound as Trump's mug shot BACKFIRES bigly
Sam J.
What's so funny, Joe? Biden's personal account gets cute with fundraising post hinting at Trump's arrest
Amy
'Insufferably stupid and malicious': Joy Reid DRAGGED for RACIST take on Trump's mug shot (watch)
Sam J.
Rob Schneider calls Dems OUT on their crap, points out EVERYTHING they accused Trump of doing, they DID
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Bidenomics: Joe Biden's whiteboard whitewashing of the American economy FuzzyChimp