Nikki and Vivek team up for a great new meme format and it is hilarious

Last night's debate brought many viral moments, but one meme format has gone the distance today. In the meme, Vivek is giving us the old 'Dick Nixon' and Haley seems to be thoroughly not amused. It was so great.

AP: Nikki Haley telekinetically tries to make Vivek Ramaswamy burst into flames as he launches into his Richard Nixon impression... pic.twitter.com/cZOEodsdJF — Brian Scott McFadden (@bscottmcfadden) August 24, 2023

Twitter will be Twitter, and the tweeps jumped into action turning it into a meme.

Gonna need the OG pic — Steve in Crowtown (@StevenCrowtown) August 24, 2023

Here it is for our creative readers who want to join in.

Is he trying to be 0bama or Nixon? — Thomas ☕️ (@tomas_coffee) August 24, 2023

He used the Obama 'skinny guy in a suit' line during the debate last night, so we can never really know.

This is a hero.

This is something that never happens.

"Shut up and enjoy the greatness." pic.twitter.com/SeVBUaL3Ot — 💯Malcolm FleX - Enigmatic Desperado💯 (@Malcolm_fleX48) August 24, 2023

Every wife ever has felt this pain. Props to the debate for giving us some good joke material. We all need a good laugh these days.

