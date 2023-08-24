Nikki and Vivek team up for a great new meme format and it is hilarious

Last night's debate brought many viral moments, but one meme format has gone the distance today. In the meme, Vivek is giving us the old 'Dick Nixon' and Haley seems to be thoroughly not amused. It was so great.
AP: Nikki Haley telekinetically tries to make Vivek Ramaswamy burst into flames as he launches into his Richard Nixon impression... pic.twitter.com/cZOEodsdJF— Brian Scott McFadden (@bscottmcfadden) August 24, 2023
Twitter will be Twitter, and the tweeps jumped into action turning it into a meme.
Gonna need the OG pic— Steve in Crowtown (@StevenCrowtown) August 24, 2023
New meme format dropping. #GOPDebate pic.twitter.com/euFcVUqcT9— Luke (@LuketheLawyer1) August 24, 2023
Here it is for our creative readers who want to join in.
Is he trying to be 0bama or Nixon?— Thomas ☕️ (@tomas_coffee) August 24, 2023
He used the Obama 'skinny guy in a suit' line during the debate last night, so we can never really know.
This is a hero.
https://t.co/HapFihudHH pic.twitter.com/8HN7Mr37cy— Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) August 24, 2023
This is something that never happens.
https://t.co/WkDe03W72f pic.twitter.com/j9PtbErwB5— Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) August 24, 2023
https://t.co/skJHITw3xh pic.twitter.com/rb1EZNuhmo— Roberta L Peters (@AlphaFemale7519) August 24, 2023
I smell a new meme format #GOPDebate #Vivek2024 #Haley2024 pic.twitter.com/dfMuF78Ts3— Norm Macdonald REPUBLICAN (@gbrooksgop) August 24, 2023
"Shut up and enjoy the greatness." pic.twitter.com/SeVBUaL3Ot— 💯Malcolm FleX - Enigmatic Desperado💯 (@Malcolm_fleX48) August 24, 2023
Every wife ever has felt this pain. Props to the debate for giving us some good joke material. We all need a good laugh these days.
