Nikki and Vivek team up for a great new meme format and it is hilarious

justmindy  |  5:23 PM on August 24, 2023
AP Photo/Morry Gash

Last night's debate brought many viral moments, but one meme format has gone the distance today. In the meme, Vivek is giving us the old 'Dick Nixon' and Haley seems to be thoroughly not amused. It was so great.

Twitter will be Twitter, and the tweeps jumped into action turning it into a meme.

Here it is for our creative readers who want to join in.

He used the Obama 'skinny guy in a suit' line during the debate last night, so we can never really know.

This is a hero.

This is something that never happens.

Every wife ever has felt this pain. Props to the debate for giving us some good joke material. We all need a good laugh these days.

