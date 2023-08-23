Rachel Bitecofer claims creator of 'Libs of Tik Tok' will be next SOS if GOP wins in 2024

Rachel Bitecofer, Leftist pollster and communications professional, took to Twitter to issue a stark warning. According to Rachel, unless Joe Biden is reelected in 2024, Chaya Raichik, the creator of 'Libs of Tik Tok' will be the new Secretary of State.

I just want to remind you that unless you vote for Joe Biden in 2024, this nut job will be Secretary of State. https://t.co/tFM24jqpei — Rachel Bitecofer 📈🔭🇺🇲🇺🇦 (@RachelBitecofer) August 22, 2023

That might actually be a fantastic thing. Heh!

Wait. This is your argument for a vote for the permanently vacationing, half asleep, wandering hands nursing home patient? Girl. You gotta work on your messaging. — Helen (@txtiger1) August 23, 2023

Exactly. I think Chaya sounds like an excellent upgrade.

This was really supposed to be confidential but now the cat’s out of the bag… Yes. I will be Secretary of State if a Republican wins in 2024. We already sealed the deal and signed all the contracts and everything. pic.twitter.com/oPbzTnyxkS — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) August 23, 2023

Chaya decided to have some fun with it and confirmed Rachel's biggest fear.

It's been an amazing rise to prominence. Thanks, Taylor.

I hear there’s so many perks with that job. You can have all the servers you want in your bathroom! — 🇺🇸 ~ 𝐋𝐚𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐧 ~🎙️ (@RogueLou18) August 23, 2023

Hopefully, Chaya has some spare time to start some more sites to expose Leftists in her free time.

This person is mentally ill. There is no such "contract" that makes someone Secretary of State no matter who is elected. https://t.co/NuzDD4tyRS — Mary Mauro (@CitizenMauro) August 23, 2023

Leftists really have to lighten up. Seriously.

I’m going to be VP because they don’t do anything https://t.co/78lQPVgFie — Tiffany 𝕏 (@tiffanylloree) August 23, 2023

You would still be a better one than Kamala, our current Vice President, allegedly.

Ghouls like @RachelBitecofer would rather see their country burn to ashes than see their party loose. https://t.co/MixFMNkF4r — subxion (@subxiondan) August 23, 2023

It's all about party ID, not who is best to lead the country.

I just want to remind you that no matter who you vote for Biden in 2024 @RachelBitecofer will still be a supporter of the most vile, corrupt, kid sniffer, bribe taker, influence seller to ever occupy the White House. — Ronald Reagan's Frontal Lobe (@MagnusRenaldo) August 23, 2023

Congratulations, Madam Secretary! https://t.co/ybUViC8zx7 — The King of Wrong (@TheKingOfWrong) August 23, 2023

OK so explain this to me. No matter who wins huh? How do you get a deal like that when POTUS appoints you and you don't know who POTUS will be? Seems kinda like backroom deal unconstitutional bs to me https://t.co/azksJgvH3q — PissedOffPatriot (@TruthSeekerLO) August 23, 2023

In Rachel's magical make believe world, anything is possible ... even Joe Biden lasting through another four years.

