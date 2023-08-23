Rachel Bitecofer claims creator of 'Libs of Tik Tok' will be next SOS if GOP wins in 2024

I regret to inform you that Dr. Fauci now fancies himself to be...
justmindy  |  2:05 PM on August 23, 2023
Courtesy of Marissa Forte

Rachel Bitecofer, Leftist pollster and communications professional, took to Twitter to issue a stark warning. According to Rachel, unless Joe Biden is reelected in 2024, Chaya Raichik, the creator of 'Libs of Tik Tok' will be the new Secretary of State.

That might actually be a fantastic thing. Heh!

Exactly. I think Chaya sounds like an excellent upgrade.

Chaya decided to have some fun with it and confirmed Rachel's biggest fear.

It's been an amazing rise to prominence. Thanks, Taylor.

Doug P.

Hopefully, Chaya has some spare time to start some more sites to expose Leftists in her free time.

Leftists really have to lighten up. Seriously.

You would still be a better one than Kamala, our current Vice President, allegedly.

It's all about party ID, not who is best to lead the country.

In Rachel's magical make believe world, anything is possible ... even Joe Biden lasting through another four years.

