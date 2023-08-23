Oops! Marjorie Taylor Greene gets caught sneaking 'Tucker on Twitter' during GOP debate

New College's only full-time gender studies professor resigns
justmindy  |  11:10 PM on August 23, 2023
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Glenn Greenwald had an interesting observation at the GOP Debate tonight.

During the debate, apparently Marjorie Taylor Greene had um, 'other', interests.

Oh, Stephen! Stop it!

Glenn is doing his job. He is an investigative journalist, after all.

Marjorie promised to be our eyes and ears. She can't be letting us down! 

She is woman, hear her roar!

Granted, some of these candidates are pretty boring.

Some people were not amused or buying it.

Others found her taste in viewing material quite exquisite. 

I mean, he's not wrong. All of us were watching both events at once. Technology is so grand.

