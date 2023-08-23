Oops! Marjorie Taylor Greene gets caught sneaking 'Tucker on Twitter' during GOP debate

Glenn Greenwald had an interesting observation at the GOP Debate tonight.
I’m sitting directly behind @RepMTG at the GOP presidential debate and her attention appears to be at least…. divided. pic.twitter.com/KYdJQkBJPx— Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) August 24, 2023
During the debate, apparently Marjorie Taylor Greene had um, 'other', interests.
Guessing she's there to be a heckler for Trump?— Pam D (@soirchick) August 24, 2023
Blow in her ear— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 24, 2023
Oh, Stephen! Stop it!
Why are you Glenn looking at Trump? I thought you like the debate, don’t focus on MTG’s phone. 🤣 https://t.co/q8NSqJhTaf— Dreadknought_176 (@ElliottPereda) August 24, 2023
Glenn is doing his job. He is an investigative journalist, after all.
Well that can't be! Marjorie was going to watch the debate so I didn't have to!@stevensongs https://t.co/3TYGtjX5Lz pic.twitter.com/UwZhm3C8FF— knotgrumpy (@knotgrumpy) August 24, 2023
Marjorie promised to be our eyes and ears. She can't be letting us down!
Multi-tasking.. That's what we like to see. 👍🏾 @RepMTG https://t.co/ZZrK0U7k5u— ςɦƦɛƙ (@5HREK55HREK) August 24, 2023
She is woman, hear her roar!
She has to get her talking points for later since Trump wasn't confident enough to be there himself.— Wilberforce+ (@PaineInTheNeck) August 24, 2023
This may be one of my favorite gg tweets of all time— el (@lehelizabeth) August 24, 2023
ask her out.— Tipping Odds Podcast. Mitch (@TippingOddsLV) August 24, 2023
She really isn't Glenn's type.
I don’t blame her.— Nancy Cahalan (@mamacee7) August 24, 2023
Granted, some of these candidates are pretty boring.
Staged— Wickie the trawler (@mirrortown69) August 24, 2023
OMG !!! @mtgreenee is watching 45’s interview with Tucker instead of the debate!!!— Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) August 24, 2023
She is worse than @KariLake
There will be a huge cat-fight between those two, for VP! 😂#GOPDebate https://t.co/BuHgBsoXP0
MTG is such a faker. First she pushes that bingo card that has a line about Ron DeSantis defending racism, then this obvious stunt... for something that was recorded a while back with Tucker. https://t.co/a1vIcEBvkd— Golden Phoenix (@Golden_Phoenix) August 24, 2023
Some people were not amused or buying it.
She knows who the real winner is! Trump 2024! https://t.co/XMfgztNpNh— vicki wilcher (@WilcherVicki) August 24, 2023
I mean… can you blame @mtgreenee ? https://t.co/LPLpcz94cm— Gavin Mario Wax 🇺🇸 🗽🍊 (@GavinWax) August 24, 2023
Great pic. I can’t blame her. Has she booed anyone yet ? 🤣 https://t.co/Zi5vTsAbDZ— Brian T (@BrianthtsT) August 24, 2023
She’s with Trump as are we!!!! https://t.co/UKcIdfnzhJ— KRISTY DEER 🦌 (@KristyDeer) August 24, 2023
Others found her taste in viewing material quite exquisite.
This is funny because while Trump voters claim the Trump interview will divert attention, many people will just watch it on their phone while watching the debate. https://t.co/Fz4D2Dhb5b— Mayor Mike (@theMayor_Mike) August 24, 2023
I mean, he's not wrong. All of us were watching both events at once. Technology is so grand.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member