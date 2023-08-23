Oops! Marjorie Taylor Greene gets caught sneaking 'Tucker on Twitter' during GOP debate

Glenn Greenwald had an interesting observation at the GOP Debate tonight.

I’m sitting directly behind @RepMTG at the GOP presidential debate and her attention appears to be at least…. divided. pic.twitter.com/KYdJQkBJPx — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) August 24, 2023

During the debate, apparently Marjorie Taylor Greene had um, 'other', interests.

Guessing she's there to be a heckler for Trump? — Pam D (@soirchick) August 24, 2023

Blow in her ear — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 24, 2023

Oh, Stephen! Stop it!

Why are you Glenn looking at Trump? I thought you like the debate, don’t focus on MTG’s phone. 🤣 https://t.co/q8NSqJhTaf — Dreadknought_176 (@ElliottPereda) August 24, 2023

Glenn is doing his job. He is an investigative journalist, after all.

Well that can't be! Marjorie was going to watch the debate so I didn't have to!@stevensongs https://t.co/3TYGtjX5Lz pic.twitter.com/UwZhm3C8FF — knotgrumpy (@knotgrumpy) August 24, 2023

Marjorie promised to be our eyes and ears. She can't be letting us down!

She is woman, hear her roar!

She has to get her talking points for later since Trump wasn't confident enough to be there himself. — Wilberforce+ (@PaineInTheNeck) August 24, 2023

This may be one of my favorite gg tweets of all time — el (@lehelizabeth) August 24, 2023

ask her out. — Tipping Odds Podcast. Mitch (@TippingOddsLV) August 24, 2023

She really isn't Glenn's type.

I don’t blame her. — Nancy Cahalan (@mamacee7) August 24, 2023

Granted, some of these candidates are pretty boring.

Staged — Wickie the trawler (@mirrortown69) August 24, 2023

OMG !!! @mtgreenee is watching 45’s interview with Tucker instead of the debate!!!



She is worse than @KariLake



There will be a huge cat-fight between those two, for VP! 😂#GOPDebate https://t.co/BuHgBsoXP0 — Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) August 24, 2023

MTG is such a faker. First she pushes that bingo card that has a line about Ron DeSantis defending racism, then this obvious stunt... for something that was recorded a while back with Tucker. https://t.co/a1vIcEBvkd — Golden Phoenix (@Golden_Phoenix) August 24, 2023

Some people were not amused or buying it.

She knows who the real winner is! Trump 2024! https://t.co/XMfgztNpNh — vicki wilcher (@WilcherVicki) August 24, 2023

Great pic. I can’t blame her. Has she booed anyone yet ? 🤣 https://t.co/Zi5vTsAbDZ — Brian T (@BrianthtsT) August 24, 2023

She’s with Trump as are we!!!! https://t.co/UKcIdfnzhJ — KRISTY DEER 🦌 (@KristyDeer) August 24, 2023

Others found her taste in viewing material quite exquisite.

This is funny because while Trump voters claim the Trump interview will divert attention, many people will just watch it on their phone while watching the debate. https://t.co/Fz4D2Dhb5b — Mayor Mike (@theMayor_Mike) August 24, 2023

I mean, he's not wrong. All of us were watching both events at once. Technology is so grand.

