Ted Cruz pleads 'GILL-TY' for being taken by shark meme ... and the comments are 'FIN-CREDIBLE'

justmindy  |  6:07 PM on August 21, 2023
Courtesy of Marissa Forte

With Hurricane Hilary hitting California, there has been some epic flooding. Of course, the trolls have taken to Twitter to try and fool users. One of the people who apparently got taken was Senator Ted Cruz. Check it out!

This account convinced people there was so much flooding on California highways, sharks were now swimming in the streets.

The tweet was quickly corrected by 'Community Notes' and labeled as parody.

Ted Cruz took it all with grace and admitted to his mistake with the caveat California is crazy and it's hard to know what to believe out of that state.

Touche! That is so very true.

Reception Biden's getting on Maui helps explain why the WH was hesitant to go
Doug P.

Pretty sure leftists are just as capable of being tricked by AI.

Actually, he does not run Texas. The Governor does that. He represents Texas in Congress and they make federal laws. It feels like some folks missed 'Schoolhouse Rock'.

We do appreciate the good laugh.

They deserve to take a big W over this one.

Hunter Biden went to Yale, so clearly Ivy Leagues aren't always sending out their best. Of course, Senator Cruz is a brilliant orator and debater and knows Constitutional law like no other. He just missed the joke, this time. We all take an L occasionally. Thanks for the laugh, Senator.

