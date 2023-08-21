Ted Cruz pleads 'GILL-TY' for being taken by shark meme ... and the comments are 'FIN-CREDIBLE'

With Hurricane Hilary hitting California, there has been some epic flooding. Of course, the trolls have taken to Twitter to try and fool users. One of the people who apparently got taken was Senator Ted Cruz. Check it out!

Friend of mine out in LA just took this picture on the 405. And yes, all news and media outlets you have permission to use this. Wild pic.twitter.com/DkSAupYnEL — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) August 20, 2023

This account convinced people there was so much flooding on California highways, sharks were now swimming in the streets.

The tweet was quickly corrected by 'Community Notes' and labeled as parody.

I’m told this is a joke.



In LA, you never know… 🤷🏻‍♂️



And everyone please stay safe from the storm or otherwise. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 21, 2023

Ted Cruz took it all with grace and admitted to his mistake with the caveat California is crazy and it's hard to know what to believe out of that state.

Sitting U.S. senator falls for a 12 year old internet meme. https://t.co/s6aNVTQ1Vv — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) August 21, 2023

Lincoln Project should probably avoid posting things about, with, or having to do with 12-year-olds.....since you know...they protected a pedophile soliciting 14 yr old boys and stuff — Abri (@mm77atl) August 21, 2023

Touche! That is so very true.

I had just told a friend that I wondered when the fake shark in the hurricane photo would show up in California. Welp, courtesy of Ted Cruz: https://t.co/WVRQHRt6ez — Jeremy Wallace (@JeremySWallace) August 21, 2023

this is why AI is so dangerous cause ur conservative uncle and grandparents seriously believe that a shark is currently in the flood waters in California https://t.co/aiIA44PYFk — panthers fan (@BrosephSZN) August 21, 2023

Pretty sure leftists are just as capable of being tricked by AI.

Ted Cruz straight up falling for memes that have been around since 2011. He runs your state, Texas https://t.co/xgRo3QdfvD — Kevin (Waiting on annual Broncos disappointment) (@_Kevlar23_) August 21, 2023

Actually, he does not run Texas. The Governor does that. He represents Texas in Congress and they make federal laws. It feels like some folks missed 'Schoolhouse Rock'.

oh my god lol



thank you @BarstoolBigCat for making this wonderful gift happen 🤣😂 https://t.co/yZBsXVnXse — Seton O'Connor (@HiMyNameIsSeton) August 21, 2023

We do appreciate the good laugh.

This picture is like the oldest hurricane meme out there. I saw it daily when hurricane Harvey hit Houston https://t.co/itkma20co1 — Nathan (@TexansAg13) August 21, 2023

I just know Big Cat is laughing uncontrollably at this and that makes me so happy https://t.co/9dlvFuApGL — Joe Lo (@The_Real_Joe_Lo) August 21, 2023

They deserve to take a big W over this one.

Dude u went to Harvard Law https://t.co/xBadDgipEo — this barbie loves pickles 🥒 (@tatichin) August 21, 2023

Hunter Biden went to Yale, so clearly Ivy Leagues aren't always sending out their best. Of course, Senator Cruz is a brilliant orator and debater and knows Constitutional law like no other. He just missed the joke, this time. We all take an L occasionally. Thanks for the laugh, Senator.

