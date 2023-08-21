'Praise Allah'! Ilhan Omar tells pollster she can't be POTUS ... and the replies are HILARIOUS

Lately, pollsters have clearly been chomping at the bit for the big show to get really started and they are producing some real nonsense polls. Today, Ilhan Omar called out one firm for just that.

You all know I am not eligible to run for President, why do this and wasting people’s time??? https://t.co/3Jd19kSD4P — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) August 21, 2023

'Noble Predictive' ran a poll with various options against Biden. They included Omar, but she had a message for them ... she can't even be President, legally. As she is not a natural born citizen, she is ineligible to run for President. Republicans breathed a huge sigh of relief over that news.

The point is that even someone who could not possibly be President is still more likely to become President than Bill de Blasio. — Damin Toell (@damintoell) August 21, 2023

Ilhan reading the poll: pic.twitter.com/3bHeyw6K8U — Emissary of Night 🔆🍉 (@EmissaryOfNight) August 21, 2023

Seriously wtf 🤣 — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) August 21, 2023

Apparently, Biden is so bad, pollsters are trying to think of anyone who could be worse.

Double digits without even trying? Take the W, Rep! — aniara-stowaway.bsky.social (@wreck_rider) August 21, 2023

Lol, it’s still a stupid exercise. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) August 21, 2023

Omar has actually been really normal lately. What the heck is going on?

Because you represent the fringe, far-left wing of congressional Democrats and they're curious if your brand of hate is picking up with Democrat voters. — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) August 21, 2023

Well, according to this poll, at least 10 percent of the party.

If we’re going to constantly let unqualified people run for president, maybe we should expand it to include the ineligible as well. Might be a vast improvement. — Craig Steger (@craig_steger) August 21, 2023

There should be no such thing as second-class citizenship, including when it comes to eligibility for the presidency of the United States. They have taken an oath. They are loyal. — Arjun Singh (@arjunswritings) August 21, 2023

Let's not do anything that gets Omar closer to the Presidency. Ok? Thanks!

The fact that you, someone inelligible to be president, polls higher than Marianne Williamson is just really, really funny. — George (@gmwvheel) August 21, 2023

Admittedly, that is funny.

Wow we finally found a part of the constitution you’re willing to follow! — Andrew Breschard (@AndrewBreschard) August 21, 2023

Baby steps! That is an improvement.

The DNC is making noise about recruiting an understudy and fundraising cheerleader for Biden. So, pundits are trying to recruit every progressive currently in office. — @Kids 1st 💚 💚❤️‍🩹🫣 (@Keri1101) August 21, 2023

Perhaps, they don't trust Biden to run another Presidential campaign and win. Can't say we blame them for that. Adding Omar to the mix, however, is just jumping from the frying pan to the fire.

Maybe run your brother husband instead? https://t.co/Tg0Vi7YiVh — FilmLadd (@FilmLadd) August 21, 2023

Her brosband? HA! Let's not give her any ideas.

