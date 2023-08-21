'Praise Allah'! Ilhan Omar tells pollster she can't be POTUS ... and the replies are HILARIOUS

Report: Biden super PAC has a $12 million discrepancy in its disclosures
justmindy  |  5:23 PM on August 21, 2023
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Lately, pollsters have clearly been chomping at the bit for the big show to get really started and they are producing some real nonsense polls. Today, Ilhan Omar called out one firm for just that.

'Noble Predictive' ran a poll with various options against Biden. They included Omar, but she had a message for them ... she can't even be President, legally. As she is not a natural born citizen, she is ineligible to run for President. Republicans breathed a huge sigh of relief over that news.

Apparently, Biden is so bad, pollsters are trying to think of anyone who could be worse.

Omar has actually been really normal lately. What the heck is going on?

Well, according to this poll, at least 10 percent of the party.

Let's not do anything that gets Omar closer to the Presidency. Ok? Thanks!

Admittedly, that is funny.

Baby steps! That is an improvement.

Perhaps, they don't trust Biden to run another Presidential campaign and win. Can't say we blame them for that. Adding Omar to the mix, however, is just jumping from the frying pan to the fire.

Her brosband? HA! Let's not give her any ideas.

