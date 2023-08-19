LOL! Jake Tapper had to admit Donald Trump was RIGHT and it was GLORIOUS

INSPIRING! Ryan Crouser sets shot put record in the face of MASSIVE challenges
justmindy  |  5:47 PM on August 19, 2023
Townhall Media

Not sure what is going on in the world or if it is opposite day, but Jake Tapper literally admitted on Donald Trump was right on national TV. We are as shocked as the rest of America.

Obviously, the rest of us already knew this and had come to terms with it. Glad Jake is finally catching up with us.

Let's not get crazy. Jake has to ease into these things.

Let's embrace the power of 'both'.

Doug P.

Isn't that convenient?

So very fitting.

Again, Jake can only take bad news about Democrats in small doses. Don't overwhelm him.

The dominoes are falling.

Can't blame him for trying to preserve his reputation and his career. It's possible it is too late. Only time will tell now.

The Biden dishonesty problem is well known and documented. The corporate media has apparently given up on trying to defend them.

