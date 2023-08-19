LOL! Jake Tapper had to admit Donald Trump was RIGHT and it was GLORIOUS

Not sure what is going on in the world or if it is opposite day, but Jake Tapper literally admitted on Donald Trump was right on national TV. We are as shocked as the rest of America.

NEW: CNN host Jake Tapper admits "Trump was right" about Hunter Biden's overseas business dealings and "Biden was wrong."



You don't say... Maybe Trump was also right to ask Zelensky about Biden family corruption.



Despite being reluctant to admit Trump was right, Tapper tried… pic.twitter.com/iwL1nkQpfX — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 18, 2023

Obviously, the rest of us already knew this and had come to terms with it. Glad Jake is finally catching up with us.

Wait until Jake Tapper hears about a laptop sometime on his show in the year 2027. https://t.co/rtWrxqXt3b — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 18, 2023

Let's not get crazy. Jake has to ease into these things.

Wait, he was present at the meetings, but didn’t know his son was making money? Having a hard time following — MagLevIsMagLAME (@MagLevIsMagLAME) August 18, 2023

He’s either really dumb or he’s lying. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 18, 2023

Let's embrace the power of 'both'.

CNN and the media spent years calling all of this fake news and now they’re like “oopsie!”



The damage is in the process.



The media will destroy innocent conservatives and the country only to briefly admit their wrongdoing and go on their merry way.https://t.co/80c2DEgOE0 — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) August 18, 2023

Isn't that convenient?

Oh most reluctant and grudging admission!



What awful phrase on the lips ensues!



Which is spoken at last with fear in mind



that voices shall begin to inquire



as to the fate of missing billions



in the vaults of the Privet! https://t.co/FvgsL3ABlD — Brian Cates - Political Columnist & Pundit (@drawandstrike) August 19, 2023

So very fitting.

“I don't know if he was lying about it. He might not have been told by Hunter,” said Tapper. Or maybe Robert L. Peters was told by Hunter. Wait, forgot, Tapper’s never heard of that guy. — First Words (@unscriptedmike) August 18, 2023

Again, Jake can only take bad news about Democrats in small doses. Don't overwhelm him.

“I mean, @realDonaldTrump was right, he DID make a fortune from China, and @JoeBiden was wrong.” — @jaketapper



Prepare to watch the MSM begin to squirm, now that they can’t run cover for the #BidenCrimeFamily any longer. 🤡 — Trevor Thacker (@trethack24) August 19, 2023

The dominoes are falling.

Tapper sees the unraveling and wants to be on the right side when it all comes out — SMC, for reals (@thecarrollfam7) August 19, 2023

Can't blame him for trying to preserve his reputation and his career. It's possible it is too late. Only time will tell now.

It's extraordinary that Democrats think they can defend Joe Biden as some paragon of honesty when he famously flamed out 30 years ago with multiple plagiarism accusations. He also was caught plagiarizing in law school. Plagiarizing is theft. It's not what honest people do. https://t.co/4Gj0FmiTRM — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) August 19, 2023

The Biden dishonesty problem is well known and documented. The corporate media has apparently given up on trying to defend them.

