INSPIRING! Ryan Crouser sets shot put record in the face of MASSIVE challenges

Ryan Crouser just threw a WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP RECORD of 23.51 meters in the Shot Put with TWO BLOOD CLOTS in his leg. Went from potentially not competing to an ABSOLUTELY LEGENDARY PERFORMANCE. pic.twitter.com/dx1p9qRfpc — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) August 19, 2023

The man set a world record with not one, but two blood clots in his leg. He literally was considering not competing and then he not only won, he set a record.

Hero things from Ryan Crouser.



23.51m throw for a WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP RECORD and the shot put gold medal – nearly missed the championships due to blood clots in his left leg. pic.twitter.com/QHYS0nf33C — Chris Chavez (@ChrisChavez) August 19, 2023

🗣️ "To still throw that with 20 days of pretty terrible limitations, I think tonight was the best performance that I've ever had."



Two blood clots couldn't stop Ryan Crouser from his quest for history and a world shot put title #WorldAthleticsChamps pic.twitter.com/f4y5VTPDIm — FloTrack (@FloTrack) August 19, 2023

Ryan Crouser called it his best performance ever. That is inspiring.

He’s the greatest ever in the event. No questions asked — Bay of Cheese 🧀 (@LeroyLeap) August 19, 2023

I don't think we will ever see his dominance in the shot out again, phenomenal. — Nkalabika Nkhoma^°^ (@NkalabikaNkhom1) August 19, 2023

Watching excellence is such a privilege.

MJ had the flu game. Crouser has the blood clot world championships. Absolute legend. https://t.co/hSlhmWrAHC — Zach Hunter (@zhunterDC) August 19, 2023

Ryan Crouser threw that shot directly on the heads of every Baffin saying track & field is a boring sport https://t.co/x4JG8l273M — Katie West (@kmlamanna) August 19, 2023

This was the exact opposite of boring.

And you couldn’t work out today? https://t.co/XiLSLjlJ7X — Jenn Seifert (@Jennsjibjab) August 19, 2023

He totally can make you feel bad for making excuses.

Dude is an absolute monster! 👏👏👏 https://t.co/gSIJCQ8xTL — Coach Cotner (@SHS_TFXC) August 19, 2023

Wow 🤩 I’m so happy for him 🥹 https://t.co/trwLAr3IW2 — Steph (@StephanieNeme) August 19, 2023

Crouse is definitely next level.

Texas wants its credit and we are happy to oblige.

Those mullet curls hold super powers! — Josh (@Life_W_Josh) August 19, 2023

Long live the mullet!

Crouser is the type of dude that not just track and field needs, but the U S of freakin A needs. What an absolute stallion of a man https://t.co/3AFMGnDusa — Peanut Head (@DanWybrow) August 19, 2023

Yes! More men who give their all no matter the circumstances and who strive for excellence. That sounds like the revolution America needs.

