AP: Teacher fired for reading book about gender fluidity to her fifth graders
LOL! Jake Tapper had to admit Donald Trump was RIGHT and it was...
'The Squad' has spent $1.2 million of campaign funds on private security
Randi Weingarten shared a constitutional 'must read' and lucky for us forgot to...
Child who can't speak yet asked if they're a boy or a girl
Maui tragedy proves nobody who puts 'equity' first should be in charge of...
Biden says 'America First' policies made the country weaker
Riley Gaines 'didn't say a word' in this video but says TikTok removed...
George Takei knows why you might not support billions going to Ukraine -...
Biden paying billionaire 'fair market value' to rent his Lake Tahoe home for...
Chicago City Council member backs 'The Purge'-style idea to control shootings
Biden superfan cheers president for brokering peace between US, Japan & South Korea
'Time to put up (sign) or shut up' Kevin Sorbo may have...
CBS News posts, deletes a hilarious mistake when referring to Biden

INSPIRING! Ryan Crouser sets shot put record in the face of MASSIVE challenges

justmindy  |  6:27 PM on August 19, 2023

It's easy to get discouraged by American athletics. Lots of money flowing and arrogant athletes and owners. Then, the players kneeling and refusing to sing the anthem. It can make one not even want to tune in anymore. Then, a feel good story like this comes along.

The man set a world record with not one, but two blood clots in his leg. He literally was considering not competing and then he not only won, he set a record. 

Ryan Crouser called it his best performance ever. That is inspiring.

Recommended

Randi Weingarten shared a constitutional 'must read' and lucky for us forgot to turn off the replies
Doug P.

Watching excellence is such a privilege.

This was the exact opposite of boring.

He totally can make you feel bad for making excuses. 

Crouse is definitely next level.

Texas wants its credit and we are happy to oblige.

Long live the mullet!

Yes! More men who give their all no matter the circumstances and who strive for excellence. That sounds like the revolution America needs.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!


Tags: AMERICA OLYMPICS SPORTS USA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Randi Weingarten shared a constitutional 'must read' and lucky for us forgot to turn off the replies
Doug P.
LOL! Jake Tapper had to admit Donald Trump was RIGHT and it was GLORIOUS
justmindy
AP: Teacher fired for reading book about gender fluidity to her fifth graders
Brett T.
Maui tragedy proves nobody who puts 'equity' first should be in charge of ANYTHING... EVER
Doug P.
Child who can't speak yet asked if they're a boy or a girl
Brett T.
'The Squad' has spent $1.2 million of campaign funds on private security
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Randi Weingarten shared a constitutional 'must read' and lucky for us forgot to turn off the replies Doug P.