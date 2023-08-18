Are you not entertained? Trump may turn himself in DURING the GOP Debate

It now seems Trump will not be at the RNC Debate, but he may be making news somewhere else. According to Benny Johnson, Trump may turn himself into Fulton County that night. Talk about taking the air out of the sails of the debate.

🚨BREAKING: Newsmax reports on possibility Trump may turn himself in for Fulton County, Georgia arraignment DURING GOP Debate pic.twitter.com/Lh2xSIynM4 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 18, 2023

That’s not what the NewsMax reporter said. He said Trump may turn himself in on the day of the debate. Courts close at 5pm. The debate starts at 9pm. Trump can’t turn himself in during the debate. 🤡🌎 — Dee (@BrooklynBorn39) August 18, 2023

Not the point. It will consume the news cycle for the entire day. All eyes on Trump not the debate. It's selfish, and shows that he's not America first at all. — Agent Of Sanity (@AgentOfSanity) August 18, 2023

For those saying the courts close at 5, the sheriff's dept is where he will be booked. Boss move! — Patriot43v3r (@Richard41021845) August 18, 2023

If it happens any time on the day of the debate, it will certainly consume the news cycle. There is no doubt about that.

Boss move — AnRan (@RAVelation777) August 18, 2023

always trying to keep the focus on himself - true narcissist - #TrueToHimselfOnly at the expense of others and his country ... at least he's consistent — Andy Thomas (@PstrAThomas) August 18, 2023

The justice system is completely flawed right now. — Investin’ with Preston (@InvestnWPreston) August 18, 2023

You know, since trump is not going to the debates on Wednesday. He likes how to keep the news on during the debates. Here, this would be one of the possibilities. — Drake (@Drakester49) August 18, 2023

The proposed move brought mixed reviews, but everyone can agree our justice system is politicized and Republicans are treated more harshly than Democrats.

Trump should send @ByronDonalds as a surrogate to surrender for him in Georgia. https://t.co/aRVYZaEZf6 — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) August 18, 2023

Reports are Byron Donalds will go to the debates as Trump's surrogate. Twitter has a better idea so that Trump can make the debate himself. Heh!

Why not stay in Florida and refuse to cooperate https://t.co/lbKnGftMLk — Daniel Horowitz (@RMConservative) August 18, 2023

Did I not call this? @DeSantisWarRoom Team Trump is going to try to dominate the narrative so nobody talks about the debate. What’s the plan for addressing this? https://t.co/EzmEptI7l5 — Genius Parks (@Genius_Parks) August 18, 2023

Trump might head to Fulton County, Georgia, during the GOP DEBATE and turn himself in for his arraignment.

Thinking that would upset the Democrats a fair bit https://t.co/rvBAryOEPR — sonofabench (@therealmrbench) August 18, 2023

This is what Trump does best. Trump knows how to take up all the air from everyone else. https://t.co/M3i8PsNdNP — Johnny Zohar (@SexyJC8675309) August 18, 2023

Other campaigns need to learn you always have to anticipate Trump's next step because he is the master of the news cycle. You have to wake up very early to outwit him.

