Are you not entertained? Trump may turn himself in DURING the GOP Debate

justmindy  |  10:46 AM on August 18, 2023
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

It now seems Trump will not be at the RNC Debate, but he may be making news somewhere else. According to Benny Johnson, Trump may turn himself into Fulton County that night. Talk about taking the air out of the sails of the debate.

If it happens any time on the day of the debate, it will certainly consume the news cycle. There is no doubt about that.

The proposed move brought mixed reviews, but everyone can agree our justice system is politicized and Republicans are treated more harshly than Democrats.

Reports are Byron Donalds will go to the debates as Trump's surrogate. Twitter has a better idea so that Trump can make the debate himself. Heh!

Other campaigns need to learn you always have to anticipate Trump's next step because he is the master of the news cycle. You have to wake up very early to outwit him.

