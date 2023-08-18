'It's a two man race'! Ted Cruz has THOUGHTS on the upcoming GOP Debate

Breakout star Oliver Anthony won't be a 'rich man' as he rejects $8...
justmindy  |  2:23 PM on August 18, 2023
Courtesy of Marissa Forte

Is the Republican primary already over? Pundits have many opinions ranging from 'absolutely' to 'there is tons of time left'. Others talk about Trump's legal troubles and how it may effect his ability to mount a campaign while some prognosticators point to polls showing Trump has a substantial lead. Recently, Ted Cruz was asked to weigh in on the issue and here is what he had to say.

Ted Cruz feels it is a two man race between Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis and is choosing not to endorse during the primary. Cruz also committed to enthusiastically support either man in the general.

Of course, some tweeps had to remind Cruz of the 2016 campaign and his spat with Trump.

As he is running for re-election himself, it does make sense he wants to allow primary voters to decide.

There was also disagreement in the comment section about the polls. This cycle has brought quite a few dubious pollsters, so it is difficult to know which ones to trust.

Clearly, some people were hoping for a firmer answer from Ted.

Cruz generally isn't a man of few words. In this case, it seems he is trying to stay in the good graces of both of the major campaigns. 

Cruz did have one suggestion for the debate. Add Argentinian Presidential candidate Javier Milei to the debate stage. He definitely is adamant about his disdain for Leftists. Maybe, we need a bit of that energy here in the United States, as well.

Heh! We love a good laugh on Friday afternoons. Ted Cruz's debate rules would be pretty darn entertaining. 

