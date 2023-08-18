'It's a two man race'! Ted Cruz has THOUGHTS on the upcoming GOP Debate

Is the Republican primary already over? Pundits have many opinions ranging from 'absolutely' to 'there is tons of time left'. Others talk about Trump's legal troubles and how it may effect his ability to mount a campaign while some prognosticators point to polls showing Trump has a substantial lead. Recently, Ted Cruz was asked to weigh in on the issue and here is what he had to say.

WOW. After he led the charge to overturn the 2020 election for Trump, @tedcruz now refuses to endorse him in the primary.



Lyin’ Ted loves to hedge his bets! pic.twitter.com/GpXhmRnNOS — Lose Cruz (@LoseCruzPAC) August 16, 2023

Ted Cruz feels it is a two man race between Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis and is choosing not to endorse during the primary. Cruz also committed to enthusiastically support either man in the general.

“Whoever insults my wife first” https://t.co/hIvE7bQS8v — Evan Hurst (@EvanHurst) August 16, 2023

Of course, some tweeps had to remind Cruz of the 2016 campaign and his spat with Trump.

Oh Ted, prepare to be destroyed by your own team https://t.co/4PtuhcToj7 — Mitch Wells @[email protected] (@meezatch) August 17, 2023

Lol expect this to get walked back https://t.co/fE38h4tjv2 — Raul (@RaulieGonzo) August 17, 2023

Staying out of it also applies to when he ran in the primary. https://t.co/3oV4ObgZbt — Dr. Guy McHendry (@acaguy) August 16, 2023

As he is running for re-election himself, it does make sense he wants to allow primary voters to decide.

Two way race? Even Christie has now pulled ahead of DeSantis in New Hampshire. Ron's campaign is sinking faster than that Titanic sub. — Crazy Fenak (@CrazyFenaker) August 16, 2023

There was also disagreement in the comment section about the polls. This cycle has brought quite a few dubious pollsters, so it is difficult to know which ones to trust.

Cruz hopes Trump is not the nominee, but he’ll never say it. — Clay Greenberg (@claygreenberg) August 17, 2023

I just can’t decide who should win this year’s Profile in Courage award between Ted, Lindsey or Mike Pence. It’s a full and rich jellyfish category. It’s gonna be tough on the judges. — Mark Ponte (@MarkPonte9) August 18, 2023

Clearly, some people were hoping for a firmer answer from Ted.

So suddenly he won’t say anything? Sure Ted 😏 — Roberta 🌴🏄🏽‍♀️ (@RobertaByTheSea) August 16, 2023

Cruz generally isn't a man of few words. In this case, it seems he is trying to stay in the good graces of both of the major campaigns.

Wow. Can we include him in the GOP presidential debate?



Please? https://t.co/q61I3QPUIn — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 18, 2023

Cruz did have one suggestion for the debate. Add Argentinian Presidential candidate Javier Milei to the debate stage. He definitely is adamant about his disdain for Leftists. Maybe, we need a bit of that energy here in the United States, as well.

Heh! We love a good laugh on Friday afternoons. Ted Cruz's debate rules would be pretty darn entertaining.

SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership! Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo codeto get 40% off your VIP membership!



