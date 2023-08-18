Breakout star Oliver Anthony won't be a 'rich man' as he rejects $8 million dollar contract

Oliver Anthony has been the talk of the United States for the last week with his gritty heartfelt ballad, 'Rich Men North of Richmond' going viral. The song speaks to the trials of the working man and the struggles of the ordinary American. This week he was offered an 8 million dollar deal for his talents. You'll be shocked to learn he wasn't interested.

'Rich Men North of Richmond' Artist Turns Down $8 Million From Stunned Music Execs, Says "Nothing Special About Me" https://t.co/Y4PPVTbC73 — zerohedge (@zerohedge) August 18, 2023

Lunsford detailed in a lengthy Facebook post that he turned down a $8 million deal from stunned music industry executives: People in the music industry give me blank stares when I brush off 8 million dollar offers. I don't want 6 tour buses, 15 tractor trailers and a jet. I don't want to play stadium shows, I don't want to be in the spotlight. I wrote the music I wrote because I was suffering with mental health and depression. These songs have connected with millions of people on such a deep level because they're being sung by someone feeling the words in the very moment they were being sung. No editing, no agent, no bullshit. Just some idiot and his guitar. The style of music that we should have never gotten away from in the first place.

Wow! An artist staying that true to his music certainly does not happen every day.

“Ain’t gotta dollar, but I don’t need a dime” — Banana Republic Justice Swan 🍌 (@TheWuhanClan) August 18, 2023

The music labels are willing to give him $8M to ensure that his music is either completely cucked or never heard again.

.https://t.co/miYjG39UMHhttps://t.co/miYjG39UMH — ErikExplains 🏴 (@ErikExplains) August 18, 2023

Good man. Don't accept anything from vultures looking to make another quick buck. — Alpha Darling (@ajeszi) August 18, 2023

Folks from Appalachia know all too well what selling out to big corporations can do to your life. Clearly Anthony doesn't intend to make that mistake again.

He is indicating to be even a better man than I thought. — Carolina. (@realCarola2Hope) August 18, 2023

The guy wants to be known as a musician not a politician. I don't blame him. — Lean Centrist (@LeanCentrist) August 18, 2023

To be fair, who can blame him? Musicians are significantly more beloved than politicians.

This is the way, integrity not selling out for fake fiat. — Nulli Secunda (@SimpleStylus) August 18, 2023

We so rarely see true integrity these days, it's shocking when it happens.

At this point, be skeptical about anything you hear about this dude. If I was marketing him, this would absolutely be how I'd market him. https://t.co/lWVTh2uu29 — Upstate Federalist (@upstatefederlst) August 18, 2023

Of course, this could be part of a bigger plan to continue to market him as the 'guy next door' and we are all missing the strategy. We will have to wait and see.

This could truly rewrite the way music gets promoted…..

Who needs the big execs https://t.co/R4o3iSI2Ms — I Piss Excellence (@Dusty42402999) August 18, 2023

Well done sir. Do not let them control you. Let the people be your support so you can better speak to their hearts. https://t.co/CilBV1BDgq — Professor Wall (@ProfessorWall76) August 18, 2023

Just like self publishing books, maybe returning control to the artist is the best way and will be a new path to distributing music. Either way, here's to hoping Anthony continues to put out great music as he stays true to his roots.

SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership! Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo codeto get 40% off your VIP membership!



















