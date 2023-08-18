'It's a two man race'! Ted Cruz has THOUGHTS on the upcoming GOP...
Breakout star Oliver Anthony won't be a 'rich man' as he rejects $8 million dollar contract

justmindy  |  3:07 PM on August 18, 2023
Twitter

Oliver Anthony has been the talk of the United States for the last week with his gritty heartfelt ballad, 'Rich Men North of Richmond' going viral. The song speaks to the trials of the working man and the struggles of the ordinary American. This week he was offered an 8 million dollar deal for his talents. You'll be shocked to learn he wasn't interested.

Lunsford detailed in a lengthy Facebook post that he turned down a $8 million deal from stunned music industry executives:

People in the music industry give me blank stares when I brush off 8 million dollar offers. I don't want 6 tour buses, 15 tractor trailers and a jet. I don't want to play stadium shows, I don't want to be in the spotlight. I wrote the music I wrote because I was suffering with mental health and depression. These songs have connected with millions of people on such a deep level because they're being sung by someone feeling the words in the very moment they were being sung. No editing, no agent, no bullshit. Just some idiot and his guitar. The style of music that we should have never gotten away from in the first place.

Wow! An artist staying that true to his music certainly does not happen every day.

Folks from Appalachia know all too well what selling out to big corporations can do to your life. Clearly Anthony doesn't intend to make that mistake again.

To be fair, who can blame him? Musicians are significantly more beloved than politicians.

We so rarely see true integrity these days, it's shocking when it happens.

Of course, this could be part of a bigger plan to continue to market him as the 'guy next door' and we are all missing the strategy. We will have to wait and see.

Just like self publishing books, maybe returning control to the artist is the best way and will be a new path to distributing music. Either way, here's to hoping Anthony continues to put out great music as he stays true to his roots.

Tags: COAL MUSIC VIRAL

