'GORILLA' warfare? Handlers baffled as zoo apes seem addicted to videos on guest's phones

justmindy  |  11:18 AM on August 18, 2023

This story might drive you wild and we are not monkeying around. Gorillas at one zoo have become so interested in watching videos on visitors phones, it is beginning to effect their behavioral patterns. The zoo has asked the public to stop showing the animals the videos.

Another gorilla was literally trying to fight him, and he didn't even notice because he was on his phone. Gorillas are becoming just like American teens.

The unknowns are truly overwhelming to think about.

This is what China was hoping we would do. LOL

Glenn Greenwald gets medieval taking the Left's 'new American hero' Dan Goldman APART (in just 1 tweet!)
Sam J.

It really does sound like a science fiction story.

Touche. Their boyfriends and husbands aren't paying attention, after all. 

Don't give them any ideas.

This won't end well.

Instead of Apple products, will their version be 'Banana' products?

Humans really are the worst. Passing on our bad screen time habits to the animals. Sigh.

