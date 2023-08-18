'GORILLA' warfare? Handlers baffled as zoo apes seem addicted to videos on guest's phones

This story might drive you wild and we are not monkeying around. Gorillas at one zoo have become so interested in watching videos on visitors phones, it is beginning to effect their behavioral patterns. The zoo has asked the public to stop showing the animals the videos.

Gorillas at the zoo are becoming addicted to people showing them videos on their phones pic.twitter.com/QZ65b03OxT — 💜💛💜💛 (@lattefan) August 17, 2023

Another gorilla was literally trying to fight him, and he didn't even notice because he was on his phone. Gorillas are becoming just like American teens.

This is funny but trippy to think how phones are effecting us evolutionarily, like perpetually sidestepping us into a different kind of temporal realm — Hegemonix R’Us (@hegemonixrus) August 18, 2023

This is bizarre to think about... It's one thing to consider it effects on humans... It's another to consider it's also having effects on animals... To what degree or extent? We won't know till after it's happened... 🤔 🧐 — I Will Not Comply (@YouknowTheguy3) August 18, 2023

The unknowns are truly overwhelming to think about.

I don't understand why we don't just give the gorillas tiktok



they're in captivity, its not like they have much to do. plus imagine if one day they figure out how to make their own videos!!! — Vanja 🏝️ (@vanjajaja1) August 18, 2023

This is what China was hoping we would do. LOL





Aw...shucks.No "Planet of The Apes" video then? pic.twitter.com/10x5BDyahG — RED Giant StarChip 🚀🌠✴️ (@fl_av8tr) August 18, 2023

gorilla banging on the glass bc he can't watch youtube while he enjoys a bell pepper — Cele (@Cele_The_Fish) August 18, 2023

“Do not show the gorillas videos on your phone” pic.twitter.com/MGjH2V5iRq — god’s dawg (@pnw_eg) August 18, 2023

This might explain the Fermi Paradox:



Those aliens who reach an advanced technological stage won't bother with other life forms - they'll be stuck at home watching their screens (or whatever the equivalent is).



The Universe is Sleeping — A. R. Yngve (@AR_Yngve) August 17, 2023

It really does sound like a science fiction story.

*grils at the zoo are becoming addicted to showing videos to someone who's actually interested — the phantom comeback kid (@realjdburn) August 17, 2023

Touche. Their boyfriends and husbands aren't paying attention, after all.

Don't give them any ideas.

This won't end well.

This is insane.



Information is universally addictive.



It’s a function of all neural learning systems, data hungry, eager to make sense of the world.



A universality between human, animal and AGI.



An urge to know more. https://t.co/Tkpyttg8vU — Ate-a-Pi (@8teAPi) August 18, 2023

the time has come. we must give god’s other creatures access to technology.



gorilla iPhone, who is working on this? https://t.co/zbOesw7qiV — Lewis (@ctjlewis) August 18, 2023

Instead of Apple products, will their version be 'Banana' products?

going to the toronto zoo and showing the gorillas donkey kong country speedruns to help them unlock their potential https://t.co/CYYKTbZAf5 — trevor (kantrip) (@kongmunism) August 18, 2023

Humans are so annoying lmao



Poisoning animals with our terrible habits https://t.co/68VSe8sROd — G (@2muchexposure) August 18, 2023

Humans really are the worst. Passing on our bad screen time habits to the animals. Sigh.

