The return of BASED DeSantis as he BLASTS the NCAA for seriously screwed up priorities

Last week, it was reported the NCAA denied a hardship waiver for a student seeking to move closer to his ailing mother.

The NCAA denied a hardship waiver for defensive lineman Darrell Jackson, who said he transferred to FSU to be closer to his mom who has health issues. https://t.co/QNdmBfJV3D — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) August 8, 2023

It's just maddening. We talk about the poor character of today's youth, but when a young man wants to move closer to his Mom and play his sport, the college system shuts him down.

The @NCAA rejected a hardship waiver for a college athlete to play near his ailing mother, but allows biological males in locker rooms with female athletes.



It’s clear their priorities are out of step with Americans. https://t.co/KXnu3gUZ9N — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) August 17, 2023

Ron DeSantis was similarly outraged and added another argument. The NCAA won't do anything to protect young women from being subjected to men in their locker rooms, but they can't help protect this young man's mental health? Screwed up priorities, indeed.

This is Gov. DeSantis’ take on Darrell Jackson Jr. waiver situation. Comes a few hours after a request from Fla Dems and Republicans in Congress https://t.co/kib3jVZvTY — Gary Fineout (@fineout) August 17, 2023

He’s right 🤷🏽‍♂️. Will ANY democrats with common sense agree though? https://t.co/XXqipCsxcE — Vijay Murthy (@NotoriousVij) August 17, 2023

The country is begging for any Democrat left with good sense to speak up.

The Boz tried to warn us pic.twitter.com/I0YaXGYAJU — The Great and Unmatched Wisdom of Nero (@Adventure_Nero) August 17, 2023

It certainly doesn't seem like they are there to protect athletes, that's for sure.

This is a travesty, what do the leaders in position do? — Planet (@Gerald_yea) August 17, 2023

Have been for quite a while. — Wombat.socho (@wombat_socho) August 17, 2023

Time to disband the NCAA — Back2BackMike (@Bigpoppy59Mike) August 17, 2023

If these decisions are the best they can do, maybe so.

Yes, we know, Joe. We know.

Welcome to Xiden's America. Aka Obama's third term. — Mike Maz (@MichaelMazanow1) August 17, 2023

The NCAA is a left-wing advocacy organization that hates student athletes.



To the extent taxpayers support it, it must be defunded. — Sheriff Roy Coffee (@SheriffCoffee) August 17, 2023

The NCAA has made it very clear they only exist to promote leftist ideals. They are of absolutely no use to actual student athletes. It's shameful.

This is @RonDeSantis doubling down on bigotry and hate.

He doesn’t know that America isn’t a nation that admires bigotry, racism and fascism.

He doesn’t have any policies to IMPROVE America, only a head full of mandates telling you what you can’t do in his fascist state. — Lee Edgerley (@LeeH1955) August 17, 2023

Of course, a Leftist has to weigh in and prove once again, they throw words around with absolutely no idea of the meaning. It isn't racist or bigoted to believe women are entitled to their own intimate spaces. It isn't hateful to think a student should be able to move near his mother if she is facing a serious illness. What is hateful is only protecting one group of students at the expense of the mental health of all other students.

SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership! Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo codeto get 40% off your VIP membership!











