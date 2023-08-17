The return of BASED DeSantis as he BLASTS the NCAA for seriously screwed up priorities

Tucker on Twitter, Episode 17: Vivek Ramaswamy
justmindy  |  7:47 PM on August 17, 2023
AP Photo/Charles Krupa

Last week, it was reported the NCAA denied a hardship waiver for a student seeking to move closer to his ailing mother.

It's just maddening. We talk about the poor character of today's youth, but when a young man wants to move closer to his Mom and play his sport, the college system shuts him down.

Ron DeSantis was similarly outraged and added another argument. The NCAA won't do anything to protect young women from being subjected to men in their locker rooms, but they can't help protect this young man's mental health? Screwed up priorities, indeed.

The country is begging for any Democrat left with good sense to speak up.

It certainly doesn't seem like they are there to protect athletes, that's for sure.

If these decisions are the best they can do, maybe so.

Yes, we know, Joe. We know.

The NCAA has made it very clear they only exist to promote leftist ideals. They are of absolutely no use to actual student athletes. It's shameful.

Of course, a Leftist has to weigh in and prove once again, they throw words around with absolutely no idea of the meaning. It isn't racist or bigoted to believe women are entitled to their own intimate spaces. It isn't hateful to think a student should be able to move near his mother if she is facing a serious illness. What is hateful is only protecting one group of students at the expense of the mental health of all other students.

Tags: FLORIDA FOOTBALL NCAA RON DESANTIS DESANTIS

