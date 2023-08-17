Newt Gingrich claims shady DC players DEMANDED Fani Willis indict Trump earlier this week

Today, Newt Gingrich claimed the rushed Georgia indictment with the almost midnight press conference, happened because a call from Washington DC was made insisting the charges break right away. Allegedly, according to Newt. the hope is the announcement would cover up the mistakes Weiss made with the Hunter Biden charges and take over the news cycle. Indeed, it did.
Speaker Newt Gingrich joined me this morning and shared a remarkable story. If true, someone from DC called Fani Willis and demanded she indict Trump on Monday. Why? To cover up for the Weiss "screw up."
It's an interesting theory and one that explains the weird leaks and behavior coming out of the Fulton County courthouse.
It does explain a lot about the weird happenings from early in the week.
There is no good explanation.
While this is not confirmed, it definitely sounds legitimate and believable.
Probably the same thing Republican legislators have been doing about all the other disgusting behavior in DC ... not much.
