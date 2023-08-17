Newt Gingrich claims shady DC players DEMANDED Fani Willis indict Trump earlier this week

Today, Newt Gingrich claimed the rushed Georgia indictment with the almost midnight press conference, happened because a call from Washington DC was made insisting the charges break right away. Allegedly, according to Newt. the hope is the announcement would cover up the mistakes Weiss made with the Hunter Biden charges and take over the news cycle. Indeed, it did.

🚨BREAKING EXCLUSIVE🚨



Speaker Newt Gingrich joined me this morning and shared a remarkable story. If true, someone from DC called Fani Willis and demanded she indict Trump on Monday. Why? To cover up for the Weiss "screw up."



This would explain the late night press… pic.twitter.com/wgHSbsA8Bf — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) August 17, 2023

It's an interesting theory and one that explains the weird leaks and behavior coming out of the Fulton County courthouse.

Subpoena phone records and emails.



They only leaked the document because they didn’t think they could finish Monday.



So if anything they had “something” to fill the news air time. — Ryan Wasielewski (@Wazzeinvesting) August 17, 2023

Seems like a very reasonable plan.

That would explain why the indictment was published early. It was a rush job. https://t.co/ym06QFwgpr — Cernovich (@Cernovich) August 17, 2023

🚨🚨🚨The House must immediately begin investigating this information that Newt Gingrich has learned, to test its veracity.



The House should subpoena the DOJ phone records and the Fulton Cty DA Office phone records and call for under-oath testimony. 🚨🚨🚨 https://t.co/gdMksJiIOa — Jeff Clark (@JeffClarkUS) August 17, 2023

That adds up. These swampers have a book of dirty tricks and are using them all! I can smell the DC stink 500 miles away https://t.co/juFYRPQ89X — 🚒Steve 2A🇺🇸GodFamilyCountry🇺🇸 (@HoseMonster2024) August 17, 2023

This explains why, Fulton County Grand Jury testimony, got rescheduled to Monday. And, why Fani Willis made the indictment announcement at 11pm, on Monday night✔️🤔 https://t.co/zKNBO8xEz2 — Marla Hohner (@marlahohner) August 17, 2023

It does explain a lot about the weird happenings from early in the week.

Explain why she would NOT comment if she had been in contact with Jack Smith! Only the week before she denied ever talking to him, political persecution to cover the criminal & family in the White House. — Texas Blessed (@21stcenturycrim) August 17, 2023

There is no good explanation.

Is this why Katie Hobbs starting to buzz about Indicting Trump too?



Did they call all Dem friendly areas to keep piling on Indictments in Battle Ground States?? — Lou 🫦 (@LouAZMerrijul) August 17, 2023

Is it a conspiracy theory if the conspiracy theories keep coming true?

Color me surprised? Not even a bit! #DC is running the #ATL farcical indictment of 45 and his supporters. What @newtgingrich relayed is 100% believable and 100% not unexpected. https://t.co/MROBYffCq4 — 🇺🇸Julia🇺🇸 (@Route66Historic) August 17, 2023

While this is not confirmed, it definitely sounds legitimate and believable.

This is a huge story. Many of us already felt this was going on through all the different indictments.



From the looks of this, we were right again!



Now what is the worthless @SpeakerMcCarthy going to do about it? https://t.co/dBcsn8dGLQ — Suhr Majesty ™ (@ULTRA_MAJESTY) August 17, 2023

Probably the same thing Republican legislators have been doing about all the other disgusting behavior in DC ... not much.

