Canadian woman sentenced to 22 years for sending ricin to President Trump
CNN pushes Kamala Harris' lie about Florida's black history curriculum
This is how Megyn Kelly speaks about a transgender person
Biden again had no comment about Maui and dogged reporters seemed satisfied with...
BAHAHA! LOOK on KJP'S face as Biden answers reporters about his trip to...
Vox: Inflation Reduction Act not more popular because too few know about the...
'She makes me SICK': Kristi Noem just ended Hillary Clinton and we were...
'Ya' can't polish a TURD': Hilariously SAVAGE thread using gifs to describe Bidenomics...
BOOM! Dan Crenshaw ROASTS Kamala Harris over gun control tweet
Cue the BOO-HOO'ing! Jonathan Turley takes Dems WHOO-HOO'ing over Trump indictments APART
Perfect! John Podesta cites forecast from since collapsed bank to justify Biden's policies
THERE it is! WaPo fact-checker explains how GOPers 'overhype' Biden corruption
DICK move! REAL women TORCH wannabe woman Rachel Levine for calling mothers 'egg...
Annnd here we GO! GA State Senator calls for emergency session to review...

Newt Gingrich claims shady DC players DEMANDED Fani Willis indict Trump earlier this week

justmindy  |  7:10 PM on August 17, 2023

Today, Newt Gingrich claimed the rushed Georgia indictment with the almost midnight press conference, happened because a call from Washington DC was made insisting the charges break right away. Allegedly, according to Newt. the hope is the announcement would cover up the mistakes Weiss made with the Hunter Biden charges and take over the news cycle. Indeed, it did.

It's an interesting theory and one that explains the weird leaks and behavior coming out of the Fulton County courthouse.

Seems like a very reasonable plan.

Recommended

This is how Megyn Kelly speaks about a transgender person
Brett T.

It does explain a lot about the weird happenings from early in the week. 

There is no good explanation.

Is it a conspiracy theory if the conspiracy theories keep coming true?

While this is not confirmed, it definitely sounds legitimate and believable.

Probably the same thing Republican legislators have been doing about all the other disgusting behavior in DC ... not much.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!



Tags: BIDEN DC GEORGIA NEWT GINGRICH TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

This is how Megyn Kelly speaks about a transgender person
Brett T.
Canadian woman sentenced to 22 years for sending ricin to President Trump
Brett T.
'She makes me SICK': Kristi Noem just ended Hillary Clinton and we were there FOR IT (watch)
Sam J.
BAHAHA! LOOK on KJP'S face as Biden answers reporters about his trip to Hawaii is *CHEF'S KISS* (watch)
Sam J.
CNN pushes Kamala Harris' lie about Florida's black history curriculum
Brett T.
'Ya' can't polish a TURD': Hilariously SAVAGE thread using gifs to describe Bidenomics WINS Twitter(X)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
This is how Megyn Kelly speaks about a transgender person Brett T.