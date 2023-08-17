Trump calls off his Monday press conference on 'Stolen' election
Al Sharpton says Donald Trump is a racist because he used the word...
John Kirby tells CNN Gold Star families' accounts of botched Afghan withdrawal aren't...
FOIA request for records about the cocaine found at the White House DENIED...
Tucker on Twitter, Episode 17: Vivek Ramaswamy
NC State Rep. implies women want female-only spaces because they're INSECURE
Expert Tom Nichols outs Christopher Rufo as a Georgetown graduate
The return of BASED DeSantis as he BLASTS the NCAA for seriously screwed...
Newt Gingrich claims shady DC players DEMANDED Fani Willis indict Trump earlier this...
Canadian woman sentenced to 22 years for sending ricin to President Trump
CNN pushes Kamala Harris' lie about Florida's black history curriculum
This is how Megyn Kelly speaks about a transgender person
Biden again had no comment about Maui and dogged reporters seemed satisfied with...
BAHAHA! LOOK on KJP'S face as Biden answers reporters about his trip to...

BREAKING NEWS: IRS agent killed in friendly fire accident during Arizona training exercise

justmindy  |  9:48 PM on August 17, 2023
Twitter/@RepThomasMassie

In Breaking News, it is being reported an IRS agent was killed by friendly fire during a training exercise today.

ARIZONA – During a training exercise on Thursday, an Internal Revenue Service (IRS) agent lost their life due to an inadvertent shooting by another agent, ABC15 reported.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons (FBOP) said they’re actively looking into a “shooting incident” that occurred at the Federal Correctional Institutional (FCI) Phoenix firing range on Thursday afternoon. However, the FBOP hasn’t been able to provide additional specifics at this time

While this is obviously horrific news, many wondered why IRS agents are training with deadly weapons to begin with.

Recommended

John Kirby tells CNN Gold Star families' accounts of botched Afghan withdrawal aren't accurate
Doug P.

It feels like all Americans should be concerned we are training IRS agents to use deadly force over unpaid taxes.

Why can't the police arrest people who need to go to jail for financial crimes? Doesn't that seem safer for all involved?

Let's not and say we did.

That's an idea! Militarizing federal agencies should be terrifying to all Americans. This death is a terrible example of what can go wrong when we arm government employees.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!



Tags: ARIZONA IRS IRS TARGETING SHOOTING BIDEN ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

John Kirby tells CNN Gold Star families' accounts of botched Afghan withdrawal aren't accurate
Doug P.
Tucker on Twitter, Episode 17: Vivek Ramaswamy
Aaron Walker
Trump calls off his Monday press conference on 'Stolen' election
Aaron Walker
Expert Tom Nichols outs Christopher Rufo as a Georgetown graduate
Brett T.
Al Sharpton says Donald Trump is a racist because he used the word 'RIGGERS'
Brett T.
FOIA request for records about the cocaine found at the White House DENIED IN FULL
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
John Kirby tells CNN Gold Star families' accounts of botched Afghan withdrawal aren't accurate Doug P.