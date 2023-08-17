BREAKING NEWS: IRS agent killed in friendly fire accident during Arizona training exercise

In Breaking News, it is being reported an IRS agent was killed by friendly fire during a training exercise today.
JUST IN: IRS Agent Fatally Shoots Fellow Agent At Phoenix Shooting Range https://t.co/DgOGZ2dOAk— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 18, 2023
ARIZONA – During a training exercise on Thursday, an Internal Revenue Service (IRS) agent lost their life due to an inadvertent shooting by another agent, ABC15 reported.
The Federal Bureau of Prisons (FBOP) said they’re actively looking into a “shooting incident” that occurred at the Federal Correctional Institutional (FCI) Phoenix firing range on Thursday afternoon. However, the FBOP hasn’t been able to provide additional specifics at this time
While this is obviously horrific news, many wondered why IRS agents are training with deadly weapons to begin with.
Excuse me, what? https://t.co/mmkCAyDOfd— Amy (@TheLimeSorbet) August 18, 2023
IRS agents shouldn’t have firearms in the first place. https://t.co/C67H1Iz7Kh— Wade Miller (@WadeMiller_USMC) August 18, 2023
IRS agents training at a shooting range. Who, pray tell, do they need to shoot? not millionaires and billionaires.... https://t.co/RGRpeYOVel— Rani, Last of The Red Hot Boomers (@ShadesOfRani) August 18, 2023
And this is why you don't arm a pencil pushing revenuer. https://t.co/NXRQAhmBzu— Brandie with a 🐝 (@BrandieWithABee) August 18, 2023
Remember folks the IRS is training to shoot you if you don't comply. Unfortunately for one person they're horribly incompetent because they're a government agent after all. https://t.co/lqrhKkSHsJ— Chris Hennessey (@irishsoxfan34) August 18, 2023
It feels like all Americans should be concerned we are training IRS agents to use deadly force over unpaid taxes.
Oh. My. Lord. All of these alphabet agencies with weapons? What could go wrong? https://t.co/RKd7ntJZ1w— Pace Patriot (@PacePatriot) August 18, 2023
What we should be asking, is why are IRS agents training at shooting ranges? https://t.co/9yp4IW5ZZw— Tom 🇺🇸🇵🇱 (@TommyD6336) August 18, 2023
Why do IRS agents need target practice?— PatriotDad_Defiant! (@SomeDadIKnow) August 18, 2023
This is a dangerous precedent— Julie H Wright✝️⭐️⭐️⭐️🥋 (@juliew38138) August 18, 2023
I thought they weren't going to be armed 🤔— Chris (@Karma_Bull) August 18, 2023
Why can't the police arrest people who need to go to jail for financial crimes? Doesn't that seem safer for all involved?
Let's hire 30,000 IRS agents and arm them like the military. What could go wrong? https://t.co/pnRpvyuh5A— BoCeeFuss (@Bo_cee_fuss) August 18, 2023
I still for the life of me, will never understand why the IRS needs any legitimate armed force... Can't we outsource this to actual law enforcement agencies? Federal, or preferably local law enforcement? Why does every alphabet agency need a militaristic internal branch?…— I Will Not Comply (@YouknowTheguy3) August 18, 2023
this is why the IRS dosent need guns... just calculator and pens....— Hulkanator (@Hulkanator100) August 18, 2023
That's an idea! Militarizing federal agencies should be terrifying to all Americans. This death is a terrible example of what can go wrong when we arm government employees.
