BOOM! Dan Crenshaw ROASTS Kamala Harris over gun control tweet

justmindy  |  1:30 PM on August 17, 2023
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Today, Vice President Kamala Harris, tweeted about gun control. To her credit, we were able to make out some meaning because when she talks, it's indecipherable. Credit where it is due.

Now, there is no explanation of what a 'weapon of war' might be. Is that a tank or a cannon or an F-16? Who knows!

Maybe she means the cluster bombs? We can all agree we don't need those on the streets of America.

Representative Dan Crenshaw shot back with a much needed reality check. Kamala doesn't have to worry about rising crime rates because she is fully protected by people carrying ... GUNS!

Recommended

'Ya' can't polish a TURD': Hilariously SAVAGE thread using gifs to describe Bidenomics WINS Twitter(X)
Sam J.

At least Veep was somewhat entertaining.

Exactly. It's a way to bring confusion to language so they can slip lots of guns in the category of 'weapons of war'.

Democrats should definitely run with the idea the death of politicians is so much more important than when everyday citizens are killed. I'm sure that will really win over voters.

Kamala, is that you?

Bingo. Say it louder for the people in the back and the Democrats.

