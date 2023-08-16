'Trump History' account offers HILARIOUS break from the drudgery of politics

Politics lately has been disheartening and frustrating. From our two tiered justice system to watching Hawaiians suffer with very little assistance, there isn't much to feel positive about in regards to how citizens are treated in our country. America needs a laugh and some tongue in cheek humor, and this new Twitter account, @Trump_History45 is providing just that. The account uses AI to create scenes of Trump throughout history, a bit like Forrest Gump in the movie.

Donald Trump writes and signs the Emancipation Proclamation - January 1st, 1863. pic.twitter.com/sSnmpGmopD — Trump History (@Trump_History45) August 16, 2023

Trump with Lincoln at the Emancipation Proclamation? Here you go!

Donald Trump begins the California Gold Rush by becoming the fist man in the state to find gold - January 24th, 1848 pic.twitter.com/1DQb3CDQuC — Trump History (@Trump_History45) August 16, 2023

Perhaps, this is where Trump's love for all things gold began.

I remember reading about this in the history books!



Many people don’t know that this was the first major source of capital Trump would go on to use to fund his hotel empire



The first of which housed American settlers who traveled West in hopes of finding gold just like Trump! — Aldo 🌞 (@AldoButtazzoni) August 16, 2023

You learn something new every day! HEH!

The media often fails to mention the time Donald Trump and Johnny Cash toured together. The duo were mutually huge fans of each other and eventually went on to create 3 albums together.



What is your favorite Trump/Cash song? pic.twitter.com/s5k2540gNO — Trump History (@Trump_History45) August 10, 2023

A crowd favorite was always 'Ring of Please Fire Fauci' and 'I Walk the Party Line'.

Donald Trump golfs with Frederick Douglass - 1841 pic.twitter.com/cMerFd6w67 — Trump History (@Trump_History45) August 16, 2023

Donald Trump leads Julius Caesar and his legion across the Rubicon - this would begin a civil war that signaled the end of the Roman Republic. pic.twitter.com/TUX21thCyb — Trump History (@Trump_History45) August 15, 2023

Trump has always heralded peace.

Donald Trump and Moses writing the first scriptures of the Holy Bible - colorized. pic.twitter.com/RyfuZH9i1P — Trump History (@Trump_History45) August 15, 2023

Donald Trump gives a piano lesson to his musical apprentice, Ludwig van Beethoven - 1798, colorized. pic.twitter.com/s1qUs5r77s — Trump History (@Trump_History45) August 15, 2023

Both German, it checks out. — dane 🇷🇺🇸🇾🇧🇫🇨🇺🇮🇷🇰🇵🇧🇾🇻🇪🇨🇳 (@buckadeath) August 15, 2023

A good fact check always lends to the credibility.

Beethoven mentions it was free in his diary. — Sonnyslyde (@sonnyslyde) August 15, 2023

Trump was such a giver.

The media often fails to mention Donald Trump's time as a movie director. In the photograph below, Donald Trump is seen directing the legendary 1972 film, The Godfather. pic.twitter.com/47xDnRYys7 — Trump History (@Trump_History45) August 15, 2023

Donald Trump lends @elonmusk 44 billion dollars to buy Twitter - 2022. pic.twitter.com/AKzdlCzuhF — Trump History (@Trump_History45) August 14, 2023

He saved free speech!

Donald Trump works in his parent's garage on a website that would allow you to buy and sell books online (mid-1990s). Nearly 30 years later, that website would be worth well over a trillion dollars. That website was Amazon. pic.twitter.com/Nh8m8FwMXB — Trump History (@Trump_History45) August 14, 2023

No one can deliver a package as good as me. No one. pic.twitter.com/ldPnIXxpFo — haillisim (@haillisim) August 14, 2023

Trump both created the platform and delivers the goods. Is there anything he can't do?

