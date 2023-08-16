'Trump History' account offers HILARIOUS break from the drudgery of politics

Ex federal prosecutors remind us NOBODY'S been held accountable for THIS election interfer...
justmindy  |  11:14 AM on August 16, 2023
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Politics lately has been disheartening and frustrating. From our two tiered justice system to watching Hawaiians suffer with very little assistance, there isn't much to feel positive about in regards to how citizens are treated in our country. America needs a laugh and some tongue in cheek humor, and this new Twitter account, @Trump_History45 is providing just that. The account uses AI to create scenes of Trump throughout history, a bit like Forrest Gump in the movie.

Trump with Lincoln at the Emancipation Proclamation? Here you go!

Perhaps, this is where Trump's love for all things gold began.

You learn something new every day! HEH!

A crowd favorite was always 'Ring of Please Fire Fauci' and 'I Walk the Party Line'.

Trump has always heralded peace.

A good fact check always lends to the credibility.

Trump was such a giver.

He saved free speech!

Trump both created the platform and delivers the goods. Is there anything he can't do? 

Tags: DONALD TRUMP FUNNY HISTORY TRUMP TWITTER

