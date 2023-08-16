WOW! Marjorie Taylor Greene TEASES the possibility of pairing up with Trump

President 'no comment' Biden will now interrupt upcoming vacay long enough to visit...
justmindy  |  2:26 PM on August 16, 2023

Marjorie Taylor Greene was asked about her plans to possibly run for Senate in Georgia. Rather than drop big news about that potential run, she gave listeners an even bigger bombshell.

What? It sounds like Greene believes she has a very good chance at being Trump's running mate should he win the Republican nomination. That seems pretty newsworthy.

Some were elated at the thought and even had suggestions for other cabinet positions for MGT.

Now, listen! Folks may not like MTG, but Kamala is our current Vice President and she is unable to form a complete sentence with a team of speech writers. If Kamala can be a heartbeat away from the Presidency, anyone can.

Keith could come out of his basement, but that won't happen.

What is appealing about the Democratic ticket of a guy who can barely put his pants on and a woman who cackles and talks about Venn Diagrams?

Wouldn't that be a great opener to the Elon vs. Zuckerberg fight everyone is begging to happen. You could charge to watch it and help the people of Hawaii. What a great plan!

Kemp is an extremely popular Governor. This would be an epic showdown between factions of the GOP. If MGT decides to run, it could very likely happen. One thing about politics, it is never boring.

