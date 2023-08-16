WOW! Marjorie Taylor Greene TEASES the possibility of pairing up with Trump

Marjorie Taylor Greene was asked about her plans to possibly run for Senate in Georgia. Rather than drop big news about that potential run, she gave listeners an even bigger bombshell.

Marjorie Taylor Greene on potentially running for Senate: “I haven’t made up my mind whether I will do that or not. I have a lot of things to think about. Am I going to be a part of President Trump’s Cabinet if he wins? Is it possible that I’ll be VP?” https://t.co/Tf7611dI6p — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) August 16, 2023

What? It sounds like Greene believes she has a very good chance at being Trump's running mate should he win the Republican nomination. That seems pretty newsworthy.

Secretary of Education Marjorie Taylor Greene? https://t.co/w3GOryU16j — Lauren Windsor (@lawindsor) August 16, 2023

Press Secretary would be the best punishment for the media — Aaron Pratt 🇺🇸 (@prattaaron) August 16, 2023

Some were elated at the thought and even had suggestions for other cabinet positions for MGT.

MTG . . . always clamoring to grab that brass ring. But just as she begins to wrap her slimy little fingers around it, it's going disappear like a puff of smoke. https://t.co/K0d5mZZEPC — Geoff 🟧🗽🇺🇸⚖️🏳️‍🌈🗽 (@GeoffBrown82) August 16, 2023

Oh lord…not sure her politics will play well in the big city https://t.co/JsTw1Whv99 — Hachmama.Slava_Ukrani.eth🌻🇺🇦 (@hachb1z_01) August 16, 2023

She's not qualified to run the corner store, let alone an executive branch agency. https://t.co/t1l5DDjccN — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) August 16, 2023

Now, listen! Folks may not like MTG, but Kamala is our current Vice President and she is unable to form a complete sentence with a team of speech writers. If Kamala can be a heartbeat away from the Presidency, anyone can.

Or she could finish 5th Grade https://t.co/Bx03krv4VB — Keith Olbermann⌚️ (@KeithOlbermann) August 16, 2023

Keith could come out of his basement, but that won't happen.

Part of me, a small part of me, but a part of me nevertheless, wants him to make her his running mate. What an appealing ticket to normie America that’d be. https://t.co/HvJLddWMp2 — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) August 16, 2023

What is appealing about the Democratic ticket of a guy who can barely put his pants on and a woman who cackles and talks about Venn Diagrams?

She's definitely going to challenge Kari Lake to an MMA fight. https://t.co/l90bylDFeR — L O L G O P (@LOLGOP) August 16, 2023

Wouldn't that be a great opener to the Elon vs. Zuckerberg fight everyone is begging to happen. You could charge to watch it and help the people of Hawaii. What a great plan!

Hey, Georgia people: Any thoughts on how a Senate primary between MTG and Brian Kemp would go in 2026? https://t.co/S1NlXTChnO — Eric Kleefeld (becoming a parody of myself) (@EricKleefeld) August 16, 2023

Kemp is an extremely popular Governor. This would be an epic showdown between factions of the GOP. If MGT decides to run, it could very likely happen. One thing about politics, it is never boring.

