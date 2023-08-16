The governor whose policies have caused THIS has a proposal to make us...
BOOM! Krystal Ball gives Biden a TONGUE LASHING over Hawaii response

justmindy  |  12:09 PM on August 16, 2023

Yesterday, we told you about the lack of response to those suffering in Hawaii. Krystal Ball, host of 'Breaking Points' wondered aloud if Hawaii was being ignored because Biden doesn't feel a 'connection' there.

One has to imagine if his beloved Rehoboth Beach was facing this type of crisis, it would be a whole different kind of response.

Maybe Obama should rally resources for the people.

It's easy to understand why lots of people don't know this is an issue. There has not been much media coverage. You can watch the feed of Will Cain to see firsthand what is happening as he is there on the ground.

There seems to be a wide gap between what political leaders think and feel and what actual Hawaiians, many of whom are native islanders terrified of losing their land, feel.

Maybe a huge response is forthcoming, but the people are not seeing that right now and no one is reassuring them.

Perhaps Krystal is wrong and has no idea what she is talking about. Why doesn't the federal government and national corporate media cover the response and prove her wrong?

No one can predict how Trump would have handled this disaster, but the difference is, the corporate media would have held Trump to account for his missteps. They never hold Biden to any standard of decency, and that is why a crisis can go unaddressed and most of the nation has no idea the level of suffering.

