BOOM! Krystal Ball gives Biden a TONGUE LASHING over Hawaii response

Yesterday, we told you about the lack of response to those suffering in Hawaii. Krystal Ball, host of 'Breaking Points' wondered aloud if Hawaii was being ignored because Biden doesn't feel a 'connection' there.

Krystal Ball on the Maui wildfires: "I can't help but think, you know, if this happened to some part of the country that Joe Biden had more connection to, cared more about, there would be a totally different response from him." pic.twitter.com/qlqYS7pyof — Post-Left Watch (@PostLeftWatch) August 16, 2023

One has to imagine if his beloved Rehoboth Beach was facing this type of crisis, it would be a whole different kind of response.

They be shocked to learn where Obama from — Malek Karim (@abolishislam1) August 16, 2023

Maybe Obama should rally resources for the people.

So does Krystal have any specific criticisms of the federal response or just some quotes from understandably upset Hawaiians? — Geoist (@JRY93891314) August 16, 2023

It's easy to understand why lots of people don't know this is an issue. There has not been much media coverage. You can watch the feed of Will Cain to see firsthand what is happening as he is there on the ground.

The specific criticism is that it would take very little effort on his part to go on TV and offer words of sympathy. Much like East Palestine in Ohio, Biden is a bit slow to offer comforting words. — Anthony Lentini (@Veridant) August 16, 2023

Krystal Ball is a propagandist. Hawaiian leaders have resoundingly praised the Biden administration’s response to the wildfires. — Democrats Deliver (@truthjusticehph) August 16, 2023

Indigenous Leaders or political leaders? — OldTurk🗽aka Dragon Nass #FreeJulian (@_oldturk) August 16, 2023

His response was “No comment” when he was asked about Hawaii. — Joe Kwiatkowski (@JoeSki1776) August 16, 2023

There seems to be a wide gap between what political leaders think and feel and what actual Hawaiians, many of whom are native islanders terrified of losing their land, feel.

Not the people, I betcha that. And if you lost everything, and I mean everything, and you were offered $700 IN Hawaii, would you feel they delivered anything but an insulting pittance? Come on! — Patricia Leigh (@leighway62) August 16, 2023

Maybe a huge response is forthcoming, but the people are not seeing that right now and no one is reassuring them.

So Joe Biden is supposed to send in the Navy and fight the wildfires in Maui? FEMA is already on the ground assisting those who are affected. What Krystal Ball needs to do is shutting her grifting mouth up. https://t.co/DNgifeZX2c — greg. (@mistergeezy) August 16, 2023

Perhaps Krystal is wrong and has no idea what she is talking about. Why doesn't the federal government and national corporate media cover the response and prove her wrong?

Biden responded quickly and in a big way, which has been praised by Hawaii's leaders. Trump would have sent them paper towels and told them they should have swept better. — michael musto (@mikeymusto) August 16, 2023

No one can predict how Trump would have handled this disaster, but the difference is, the corporate media would have held Trump to account for his missteps. They never hold Biden to any standard of decency, and that is why a crisis can go unaddressed and most of the nation has no idea the level of suffering.

