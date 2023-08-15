'West Maui is a media free zone' ... desperate Hawaiians beg for assistance

Although national media is doing its best not to cover it, there has been a major natural disaster in Hawaii. Towns are burned to the ground from wildfires and the people are having difficulty receiving aid.

According to several sources, private entities are not being allowed to deliver supplies and only the Red Cross aid is delivered. This is so strange as the people are absolutely desperate for all help.

Obviously, it's hard to know what to believe, but residents have many concerns about the response and the warnings they received and they deserve a hearing.

At this point, the government is just the middleman, working on behalf of the corporations & their Billionaire Owners.



Insurance Companies are now invoking zoning infractions on the land, to deny people’s claims. You won’t believe this!#LahainaFires #MauiFires #HawaiiFires pic.twitter.com/Vh16Opx2fx — MirelaMonte (@MirelaMonte) August 15, 2023

It also appears some insurance agencies are playing fast and loose with 'rules' at the expense of land owners. It's important to understand much of this land is still owned by native islanders who have refused to sell to corporate developers. Are they taking advantage of these people's desperation?

Apparently Maui Police Officers blockaded the escape and evacuation routes 🤬



The police officer said

"I'm under order to keep them here" #Hawaii #hawaiifires #LahainaFires #MauiFires #lahaina #Maui #Prayformaui pic.twitter.com/GPixxW7vJ3 — T R U T H P O L E (@Truthpole) August 15, 2023

Maui has the largest emergency alert siren system in the entire world and for some reason they didn’t activate the alarms?



Schools were closed and while parents were at work kids were at home and died.



The water system completely failed so people couldn’t keep the fires… — 🇺🇸Travis🇺🇸 (@Travis_in_Flint) August 15, 2023

Thankfully Will Cain is one of the few national media on ground reporting.

The Vaa’s, video of their escape, and the aftermath. pic.twitter.com/RVJdIwqeJz — Will Cain (@willcain) August 15, 2023

The people have gone through literal hell on earth.

Let me introduce you to Ciera Leavitt and Andrea Faucett. These two girls and their pilots like Christian Martin are heroes. pic.twitter.com/pbvEApUwd0 — Will Cain (@willcain) August 15, 2023

With government failure everywhere these two 29-year-old women, with five kids between them (Ciera has a 7-month-old!), began a civilian airlift. Ciera was in Kahului (the open side) buying supplies, putting them on private planes with pilots like Christian, and delivering them… — Will Cain (@willcain) August 15, 2023

What started as one run has become up to a dozen planes and helicopters a day flying in to distribute at nine locations! And who are Ciera and Andrea? Military? Logistics? No. Moms. What’s your title? “We’re just people that wanted to help. That’s our title.” pic.twitter.com/l5BG9S8188 — Will Cain (@willcain) August 15, 2023

We believe we are the only national media in West Maui. I haven’t see any other crews. And they tried to censor us and shut us down. “West Maui is a media free zone.” We only got through the checkpoints because I’m a property owner in West Maui. They have this place on info… — Will Cain (@willcain) August 15, 2023

To be clear, there have been MANY amazing citizen journalists and local news like @MauiNOW is great. But when you attempt to control information you sow the seed of conspiracy theory. You know a resource that’s missing in Maui: information. — Will Cain (@willcain) August 15, 2023

Obviously, Americans should be thrilled independent journalists are on the ground, but the lack of national coverage leads citizens to believe motives are nefarious. The Biden Administration is also being less than responsive. All of this leads to distrust which is damaging when so many people are in need of help.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!







