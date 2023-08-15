Biden says the passage of the PACT Act is 'personal for my family'
President Biden tells of the bridge collapse he witnessed in Pennsylvania
Yup, it's primary season but that doesn't mean you HAVE to be an...
Adam Kinzinger picks a fight with Lauren Boebert about not having a job...
HATE to see it! Hunter Biden's terrible, horrible, no-good, very BAD 'sweetheart deal'...
Hillary Clinton and Rachel Maddow Attack 'Bad Actors' Who Question Elections
Adam Schiff-For-Brains tries taking victory lap over latest Trump indictment, trips SPECTA...
Run AWAAAY! Biden's latest response to Hawaii fires even WORSE than his 'no...
Janet Yellen shares details about her 'magic mushroom' China 'TRIP' ... yes, really
Social justice d-bag DRAGGED for trying to cancel Oliver Anthony over his *checks...
Trump claims he has RECEIPTS to prove Georgia was RIGGED ... and he's...
Fani Willis' response when asked about 'fictitious' Trump indictment posted earlier says S...
Knew IT! Democrat says the quiet part about using indictments to keep Trump...
Jonathan Turley pours ice cold water on Fani Willis and her political dumpster...

'West Maui is a media free zone' ... desperate Hawaiians beg for assistance

justmindy  |  4:28 PM on August 15, 2023
AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

Although national media is doing its best not to cover it, there has been a major natural disaster in Hawaii. Towns are burned to the ground from wildfires and the people are having difficulty receiving aid.

According to several sources, private entities are not being allowed to deliver supplies and only the Red Cross aid is delivered. This is so strange as the people are absolutely desperate for all help.

Obviously, it's hard to know what to believe, but residents have many concerns about the response and the warnings they received and they deserve a hearing.

Recommended

HATE to see it! Hunter Biden's terrible, horrible, no-good, very BAD 'sweetheart deal' just got WORSE
Sam J.

It also appears some insurance agencies are playing fast and loose with 'rules' at the expense of land owners. It's important to understand much of this land is still owned by native islanders who have refused to sell to corporate developers. Are they taking advantage of these people's desperation?

Thankfully Will Cain is one of the few national media on ground reporting.

The people have gone through literal hell on earth.

Obviously, Americans should be thrilled independent journalists are on the ground, but the lack of national coverage leads citizens to believe motives are nefarious. The Biden Administration is also being less than responsive. All of this leads to distrust which is damaging when so many people are in need of help.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!



Tags: CONSPIRACY FOX NEWS HAWAII WILDFIRES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

HATE to see it! Hunter Biden's terrible, horrible, no-good, very BAD 'sweetheart deal' just got WORSE
Sam J.
President Biden tells of the bridge collapse he witnessed in Pennsylvania
Brett T.
Adam Kinzinger picks a fight with Lauren Boebert about not having a job and LOL who wants to tell him
Sam J.
Run AWAAAY! Biden's latest response to Hawaii fires even WORSE than his 'no comment' (watch)
Sam J.
Adam Schiff-For-Brains tries taking victory lap over latest Trump indictment, trips SPECTACULARLY
Sam J.
Biden says the passage of the PACT Act is 'personal for my family'
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
HATE to see it! Hunter Biden's terrible, horrible, no-good, very BAD 'sweetheart deal' just got WORSE Sam J.