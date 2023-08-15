Trump claims he has RECEIPTS to prove Georgia was RIGGED ... and he's planned the REVEAL

Social justice d-bag DRAGGED for trying to cancel Oliver Anthony over his *checks...
justmindy  |  11:39 AM on August 15, 2023
AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

Donald Trump announced posted a big announcement on 'Truth Social'. According to Trump, he will offer irrefutable proof on Monday evening verifying there was cheating in the Georgia election.

Donald Trump  is firing back against the recent indictment by the Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, maintaining his confidence that he will ultimately be cleared of all charges. The former president communicated on Truth Social that he will bring forth an “irrefutable” report that the 2020 election was “[r]igged.”

On the platform, Trump stated, “[a] Large, Complex, Detailed but Irrefutable REPORT on the Presidential Election Fraud which took place in Georgia is almost complete & will be presented by me at a major News Conference at 11:00 A.M. on Monday of next week in Bedminster, New Jersey.” He expressed the belief that, “Based on the results of this CONCLUSIVE Report, all charges should be dropped against me & others – There will be a complete EXONERATION! They never went after those that Rigged the Election. They only went after those that fought to find the RIGGERS!”

The news conference will originate from his golf club in New Jersey on Monday afternoon, August 21st.

Some on Twitter think the plan is brilliant while others believe Trump should not show his hand and his defense this early.

Still others think he would have revealed this information months ago if it really existed.

Of course, it wouldn't be Twitter if the memes weren't on point.

This is the danger in broadcasting moves before you make them. Will Georgia move for a court order to keep Trump quiet? It's an unseasonably hot August in America and it just keeps getting hotter.

