Trump claims he has RECEIPTS to prove Georgia was RIGGED ... and he's planned the REVEAL

Donald Trump announced posted a big announcement on 'Truth Social'. According to Trump, he will offer irrefutable proof on Monday evening verifying there was cheating in the Georgia election.

BREAKING.🚨



Donald Trump doubles down after his indictment by announcing he will issue an "irrefutable" report on Georgia election fraudhttps://t.co/nYF61hW8Dw — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) August 15, 2023

Donald Trump is firing back against the recent indictment by the Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, maintaining his confidence that he will ultimately be cleared of all charges. The former president communicated on Truth Social that he will bring forth an “irrefutable” report that the 2020 election was “[r]igged.” On the platform, Trump stated, “[a] Large, Complex, Detailed but Irrefutable REPORT on the Presidential Election Fraud which took place in Georgia is almost complete & will be presented by me at a major News Conference at 11:00 A.M. on Monday of next week in Bedminster, New Jersey.” He expressed the belief that, “Based on the results of this CONCLUSIVE Report, all charges should be dropped against me & others – There will be a complete EXONERATION! They never went after those that Rigged the Election. They only went after those that fought to find the RIGGERS!”

Donald Trump to hold news conference next Monday on fraud in the 2020 election in response to the Georgia Indictment pic.twitter.com/s4KyERR0U7 — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) August 15, 2023

The news conference will originate from his golf club in New Jersey on Monday afternoon, August 21st.

How long before "riggers" is reckoned to be a racial dogwhistle by Salon, Huffpo, MSNBC, or some other disreputable rag? https://t.co/61JmXp4twb — Styxhexenhammer666 (@Styx666Official) August 15, 2023

Don't give them any ideas. Things are bad enough already.

Commentary: I believe this an interesting gambit because it will force Georgia's hand to defend in court the compelling evidence of Fulton County's malfeasance in the 2020 election — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) August 15, 2023

This is what Dennis Miller used to call "steering into the skid." If they are going to indict you on claiming there was fraud in Fulton County, DOUBLE DOWN on it and force the court to address the claims. Willis may have screwed up by adding this to the charging documents pic.twitter.com/wkaRr1Aqkm — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) August 15, 2023

The night the lights went out in Georgia! — Randall CA 🇺🇸🌎 (@rjb77ca) August 15, 2023

One has to ask: why would he do things like doubling down/goading witnesses/etc unless he really had the goods on the entire situation?



Will we see pic.twitter.com/FokxXkgZgz — Trump Card (@Mstef66) August 15, 2023

Never show your hand 🤦‍♀️ will he ever learn? Now they can go and have a gag order issued. — let me be clear (@GiveHugs09) August 15, 2023

Some on Twitter think the plan is brilliant while others believe Trump should not show his hand and his defense this early.

Oh, yeah, sure, he didn’t want to to save his re-election but now HE’S HAD ENOUGH!!



Stop with the “this time he’s really pissed” bull crap. He got played, and he can’t admit it.



They are serious and he still thinks they are playing charades with him. https://t.co/AST3VDgd54 — #Nuremberg2 TheTechOG (@lostleadintampa) August 15, 2023

Still others think he would have revealed this information months ago if it really existed.

I’m being told that chainsaw bouys have been placed around Trump’s Mar a Lago residence. Working to confirm. https://t.co/TZ8s91uY3F pic.twitter.com/CTSdKIbzK9 — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) August 15, 2023

Of course, it wouldn't be Twitter if the memes weren't on point.

What they are doing to the best President this country ever had, is shameful. He never even took a salary. https://t.co/wJwO5grzH2 — Sandy 🇺🇸 🇧🇻🇱🇺 (@SandyForLiberty) August 15, 2023

How quickly will [they] seek a gag order??? https://t.co/6Gu6H1FZ5c — Lisa (@backwoodhillbi1) August 15, 2023

This is the danger in broadcasting moves before you make them. Will Georgia move for a court order to keep Trump quiet? It's an unseasonably hot August in America and it just keeps getting hotter.

SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership! Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo codeto get 40% off your VIP membership!











