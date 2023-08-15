Janet Yellen shares details about her 'magic mushroom' China 'TRIP' ... yes, really

During a CNN interview, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, explained an interesting experience she had recently while in China.

Biden Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen explains eating "magic mushrooms" in China:



"I was not aware that these mushrooms had hallucinogenic properties" pic.twitter.com/N2d5hEdhEj — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 15, 2023

Honestly, who can blame her for getting high to escape the reality of 'Bidenomics'? It has to be humiliating to try and defend that mess every day.

Biden admin economic policy makes a little more sense now. https://t.co/ocAwqH7v8z — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) August 15, 2023

Unfortunately, Yellen did not provide all of America with mushrooms so we don't have to face the reality of things like grocery and gas prices.

Joe Biden's America: The Treasury Secretary gets booked on CNN to talk about shrooming while in China. https://t.co/uPpimdcG1Z — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 15, 2023

So, now our secretary who manages our money is doing shrooms? https://t.co/DI1rDVp5fr — 🇺🇲 MikeRuoho MNGOP Candidate 4 Senator 2026 🇺🇲 (@Ruoho4SenateMN) August 15, 2023

Well....when we said everybody must be high... It includes the woman crafting our nation's monetary policies!! @ericharley https://t.co/a2qhPNVMzk — Gary McNamara (@garyredeye1) August 15, 2023

When she heard the 'rent is too damn high', she thought that meant she was supposed to get high, too.

So China drugged our treasury secretary & she thinks that's funny. 🤡 https://t.co/YJAbXA4pB4 — Lorrie (@Lorrie57) August 15, 2023

So Chinese officials drugged the treasury secretary during a business dinner and we are just going to laugh about it? https://t.co/bqTu8JGD0b — Sam📿 (@SamMoline1) August 15, 2023

She giggles and then says they were cooked enough. I'm guessing not. — Susan Hilbers (@HilbersSusan) August 15, 2023

China is taking advantage of America every single day. Now, they have just moved on directly to drugging our officials.

Dems got teens to grandma's hallucinating. What a wonderful example set in this interview. She's so hip and really in the know. Glad she's in charge of our money. https://t.co/q8JS9moN7Y — Punxsutawney Phil (@Arabia25080908) August 15, 2023

Yellen is also “not aware” of how basic economics works. https://t.co/e2ZaqjlEt8 — Wren Williams (@WrenWilliamsVA) August 15, 2023

Please stop letting all these old farts run everything. https://t.co/axBYNZhBU9 — david (@davidhuey) August 15, 2023

Wonder what secrets she gave away after eating these magic mushrooms? https://t.co/k5b59A8BVq — Phyllis (@Phyllis86734868) August 15, 2023

The Biden Administration allowed China to fly a spy balloon over the whole country before finally shooting it down. What secrets could there be left for China to discover?

Boy did she go on a trip she wasn’t ready for 😂 — Mark Anthony (@MarkAnthonyLopz) August 15, 2023

Probably was not on the schedule released to the press, after all.

Did anyone check if she maybe brought the cocaine into the White House? — bull (@bullonstox) August 15, 2023

Heh! Maybe we were accusing the wrong person all along! Sorry, Hunter!

