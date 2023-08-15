Janet Yellen shares details about her 'magic mushroom' China 'TRIP' ... yes, really

Hillary Clinton and Rachel Maddow Attack 'Bad Actors' Who Question Elections
justmindy  |  12:56 PM on August 15, 2023
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

During a CNN interview, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, explained an interesting experience she had recently while in China.

Honestly, who can blame her for getting high to escape the reality of 'Bidenomics'? It has to be humiliating to try and defend that mess every day.

Unfortunately, Yellen did not provide all of America with mushrooms so we don't have to face the reality of things like grocery and gas prices.

When she heard the 'rent is too damn high', she thought that meant she was supposed to get high, too. 

China is taking advantage of America every single day. Now, they have just moved on directly to drugging our officials.

The Biden Administration allowed China to fly a spy balloon over the whole country before finally shooting it down. What secrets could there be left for China to discover?

Probably was not on the schedule released to the press, after all.

Heh! Maybe we were accusing the wrong person all along! Sorry, Hunter!

