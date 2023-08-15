Janet Yellen shares details about her 'magic mushroom' China 'TRIP' ... yes, really

During a CNN interview, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, explained an interesting experience she had recently while in China.
Biden Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen explains eating "magic mushrooms" in China:— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 15, 2023
"I was not aware that these mushrooms had hallucinogenic properties" pic.twitter.com/N2d5hEdhEj
Honestly, who can blame her for getting high to escape the reality of 'Bidenomics'? It has to be humiliating to try and defend that mess every day.
She’s high.— FugitiveMama (@fugitivemama) August 15, 2023
She’s incompetent.
She’s managing the Treasury. https://t.co/zi5t4vuj90
Biden admin economic policy makes a little more sense now. https://t.co/ocAwqH7v8z— Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) August 15, 2023
Unfortunately, Yellen did not provide all of America with mushrooms so we don't have to face the reality of things like grocery and gas prices.
Joe Biden's America: The Treasury Secretary gets booked on CNN to talk about shrooming while in China. https://t.co/uPpimdcG1Z— Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 15, 2023
So, now our secretary who manages our money is doing shrooms? https://t.co/DI1rDVp5fr— 🇺🇲 MikeRuoho MNGOP Candidate 4 Senator 2026 🇺🇲 (@Ruoho4SenateMN) August 15, 2023
Well....when we said everybody must be high... It includes the woman crafting our nation's monetary policies!! @ericharley https://t.co/a2qhPNVMzk— Gary McNamara (@garyredeye1) August 15, 2023
When she heard the 'rent is too damn high', she thought that meant she was supposed to get high, too.
Recommended
So China drugged our treasury secretary & she thinks that's funny. 🤡 https://t.co/YJAbXA4pB4— Lorrie (@Lorrie57) August 15, 2023
So Chinese officials drugged the treasury secretary during a business dinner and we are just going to laugh about it? https://t.co/bqTu8JGD0b— Sam📿 (@SamMoline1) August 15, 2023
She giggles and then says they were cooked enough. I'm guessing not.— Susan Hilbers (@HilbersSusan) August 15, 2023
China is taking advantage of America every single day. Now, they have just moved on directly to drugging our officials.
Dems got teens to grandma's hallucinating. What a wonderful example set in this interview. She's so hip and really in the know. Glad she's in charge of our money. https://t.co/q8JS9moN7Y— Punxsutawney Phil (@Arabia25080908) August 15, 2023
Yellen is also “not aware” of how basic economics works. https://t.co/e2ZaqjlEt8— Wren Williams (@WrenWilliamsVA) August 15, 2023
Please stop letting all these old farts run everything. https://t.co/axBYNZhBU9— david (@davidhuey) August 15, 2023
Wonder what secrets she gave away after eating these magic mushrooms? https://t.co/k5b59A8BVq— Phyllis (@Phyllis86734868) August 15, 2023
The Biden Administration allowed China to fly a spy balloon over the whole country before finally shooting it down. What secrets could there be left for China to discover?
Boy did she go on a trip she wasn’t ready for 😂— Mark Anthony (@MarkAnthonyLopz) August 15, 2023
Probably was not on the schedule released to the press, after all.
Did anyone check if she maybe brought the cocaine into the White House?— bull (@bullonstox) August 15, 2023
Heh! Maybe we were accusing the wrong person all along! Sorry, Hunter!
Join the conversation as a VIP Member