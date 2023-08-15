Is Geraldo OK? Apparently, Tucker Carlson has REALLY gotten under his skin (WATCH)

Both of these men used to be on Fox News. When one of them left Fox, viewers rejoiced. When the other left, the audience boycotted Fox and many have yet to return. We will let you figure out which is which.

WATCH: Geraldo Rivera UNLOADS on Tucker Carlson calling him “pathetic” and accusing him of “making a mockery of journalism”.



Do you agree with Geraldo Rivera? YES or NOhttps://t.co/CKc6s2GoZF — Proud Elephant 🇺🇸🦅 (@ProudElephantUS) August 15, 2023

Apparently, Geraldo has beef with Tucker and decided he needed to unload his thoughts.

Geraldo Rivera verbally assaults @TuckerCarlson calling him 'pathetic' 'malevolent' and 'unforgivable' -- Claims he has 'NO beef' with Tucker



"He made a mockery of the tenants of journalism."



He's not bitter... pic.twitter.com/3G0woBbgbB — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 15, 2023

It feels like he is very bitter, actually.

Geraldo is bitter and jealous of Tucker! https://t.co/dzSo6do7kU — Ermias (@ErmiasAlem) August 15, 2023

If you didn't know what a Establishment PUPPET looks like I can give you many examples. Here's 1 right here. @TuckerCarlson is talking about real serious shit going on rn exposing the TRUTH 2 distract you from the truth they tell their puppets what to do @GeraldoRivera =PUPPET 👀 https://t.co/iBbwfEuFkG — SAVE THE CHILDREN (@BrianZurfuh) August 16, 2023

This rant is not helping Geraldo's reputation with the public.

Jealous much Geraldo?



You don't have to hit him in the face with a chair to get him to adhere to the narrative. https://t.co/cP4GmCSIIy — John Thomas (@JOHNSS76) August 16, 2023

Hilarious. @geraldorivera is owned by @tuckercarlson. He is whining like a little child. https://t.co/PSUEtwZUFN — 🍊Joey Is A Dummy🍊 (@RichardNoogin) August 15, 2023

my favorite episode of the Jeraldo Show was when a biker hit him over the head with a chair..he needed it. https://t.co/yio2ohTSwY — harrykerry (@2b_infamous) August 16, 2023

Geraldo will never live that down.

Shut the F up. Your weird speech about Tucker giving the viewers what they wanted? They wanted the news and the truth. That’s the difference between Tucker and the other media outlets he gives it to you and isn’t afraid or blackmailed into censorship. https://t.co/Du1xKhNVFs — Gregory 🇺🇸 (@DavisBayou212) August 15, 2023

Making a mockery of journalism was easy , it’s not real journalism, Tucker if anything is correct in listening to his audience and not particularly follow the corporate take.

Cable News is goin by the wayside fast and independent/ competitive news outlets are booming, separation… — ÎŁÅÛG (@SkolTime) August 16, 2023

Twitchy Team often has the wrap up of the 'Tucker' show after he uploads it so catch that here each week. A little bit of shameless self promotion.

The vault was empty Geraldo 🙄 — Real Carolinagurl (@carolinagurl68) August 15, 2023

Geraldo, used to like your perspective years ago, now you are just a pathetic voice for the deep state. — Connie Seaman (@Conniesea22) August 15, 2023

Geraldo is still upset over that empty Al Capone's vault...there there, it's gonna be OK! — Mrs. U (@GenXTexasMama) August 15, 2023

Empty, indeed, just like Geraldo's arguments.

