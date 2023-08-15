Why is it forbidden to question the 2020 election?
Rep. Max Miller dragged by Matt Walsh for bad take on Freedom of...
Nation in CRISIS: Three positions on the joint chiefs of staff are empty...
Kamala Harris says wind and solar farms in Arizona will carry electricity millions...
President Biden says he's cut the federal debt by $1.7 trillion in just...
NYT: Gender studies are out and jocks are in at 'college targeted by...
'Fictitious document' listing indictments against Trump was 'a trial run'
LOL! Karine Jean-Pierre tweets then deletes and the reason why is HILARIOUS
Biden says the passage of the PACT Act is 'personal for my family'
'West Maui is a media free zone' ... desperate Hawaiians beg for assistance
President Biden tells of the bridge collapse he witnessed in Pennsylvania
Yup, it's primary season but that doesn't mean you HAVE to be an...
Adam Kinzinger picks a fight with Lauren Boebert about not having a job...
HATE to see it! Hunter Biden's terrible, horrible, no-good, very BAD 'sweetheart deal'...

Is Geraldo OK? Apparently, Tucker Carlson has REALLY gotten under his skin (WATCH)

justmindy  |  9:33 PM on August 15, 2023

Both of these men used to be on Fox News. When one of them left Fox, viewers rejoiced. When the other left, the audience boycotted Fox and many have yet to return. We will let you figure out which is which.

Apparently, Geraldo has beef with Tucker and decided he needed to unload his thoughts.

It feels like he is very bitter, actually.

This rant is not helping Geraldo's reputation with the public.

Recommended

Rep. Max Miller dragged by Matt Walsh for bad take on Freedom of Religion (but there is a plot twist)
Aaron Walker

Geraldo will never live that down.

Twitchy Team often has the wrap up of the 'Tucker' show after he uploads it so catch that here each week. A little bit of shameless self promotion.

Empty, indeed, just like Geraldo's arguments.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!



Tags: FOX NEWS GERALDO GERALDO RIVERA TUCKER CARLSON TWITTER FILES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Rep. Max Miller dragged by Matt Walsh for bad take on Freedom of Religion (but there is a plot twist)
Aaron Walker
Kamala Harris says wind and solar farms in Arizona will carry electricity millions of miles away
Brett T.
LOL! Karine Jean-Pierre tweets then deletes and the reason why is HILARIOUS
ArtistAngie
Nation in CRISIS: Three positions on the joint chiefs of staff are empty for the first time
Brett T.
'West Maui is a media free zone' ... desperate Hawaiians beg for assistance
justmindy
President Biden says he's cut the federal debt by $1.7 trillion in just two years
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Rep. Max Miller dragged by Matt Walsh for bad take on Freedom of Religion (but there is a plot twist) Aaron Walker