To pardon or not to pardon? Voters demand Vivek clarify his stance on a Hunter Biden pardon

justmindy  |  10:19 AM on August 14, 2023
AP Photo/Marta Lavandier

On the 'Timcast' podcast last week, Vivek Ramaswamy seemed to hint at his willingness to pardon Hunter Biden in an effort to move the country forward. 

Vivek also apparently told the New York Post much the same.

Here is a bit of the article:

“After the I am leading the great revival. After we have shut down the FBI, after we have refurbished the Department of Justice, after we have systemically pardoned anyone who was a victim of a political motivated persecution — from Donald Trump and peaceful January 6 protests — then would I would be open to evaluating pardons for members of the Biden family in the interest of moving the nation forward,” the 38-year-old biotech millionaire told The Post.

From those two media outlets, it seems clear Vivek was open to pardoning Hunter and other Bidens as long as there was a full reckoning, first. This isn't an unheard of stance. Lincoln suggested much the same for national healing.

So, it was a surprising when Vivek posted this last night. As the alligator is the emoji DeSantis supporters are using on Twitter, he seems to feel a PAC supporting DeSantis has misrepresented his position.

Indeed. The argument is confusing because there is video and an article where Vivek says he may consider pardoning Hunter. Perhaps after reflection, he feels differently. It happens. Best to clarify your stance at his point rather than blame other campaigns.

It's all quite confusing. Perhaps, Vivek will clarify the New York Post article and his interview further. Maybe he had a simple change of heart. During an election, candidates get tired and misspeak. It is an important topic and one to necessary to explain fully for the voters.

