To pardon or not to pardon? Voters demand Vivek clarify his stance on a Hunter Biden pardon

On the 'Timcast' podcast last week, Vivek Ramaswamy seemed to hint at his willingness to pardon Hunter Biden in an effort to move the country forward.

FYI🚨: Here’s the full clip with context, When Vivek Ramaswamy had stated he would give pardons to Hunter Biden in an attempt to heal the country.



Let me know your thoughts? pic.twitter.com/YDDJ6pFLQS — Officer Lew (@officer_Lew) August 13, 2023

Vivek also apparently told the New York Post much the same.

GOP 2024 candidate Vivek Ramaswamy ‘open’ to pardon of Hunter Biden https://t.co/6qUGhTLM1O pic.twitter.com/kYShRP68Sg — New York Post (@nypost) August 12, 2023

Here is a bit of the article:

“After the I am leading the great revival. After we have shut down the FBI, after we have refurbished the Department of Justice, after we have systemically pardoned anyone who was a victim of a political motivated persecution — from Donald Trump and peaceful January 6 protests — then would I would be open to evaluating pardons for members of the Biden family in the interest of moving the nation forward,” the 38-year-old biotech millionaire told The Post.

.@VivekGRamaswamy recently said he would be open to considering pardons for members of the Biden family “in the interest of moving the nation forward.” | @brittybernstein https://t.co/27G2lYeU5a — National Review (@NRO) August 14, 2023

Vivek is open to pardoning Hunter Biden. https://t.co/C3EK1oj01O — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 13, 2023

From those two media outlets, it seems clear Vivek was open to pardoning Hunter and other Bidens as long as there was a full reckoning, first. This isn't an unheard of stance. Lincoln suggested much the same for national healing.

I respect my competitors in this GOP primary, but it’s deeply disappointing to see some of their teams - more precisely, their Super PACs - spew so many lies in response to our momentum. No, I don’t have any plans to pardon Hunter Biden. It’s planted trash. When you strike the… — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) August 14, 2023

So, it was a surprising when Vivek posted this last night. As the alligator is the emoji DeSantis supporters are using on Twitter, he seems to feel a PAC supporting DeSantis has misrepresented his position.

“Then would I would be open to evaluating pardons for members of the Biden family”



You can make the argument that it is the right thing to do, but backtracking like this and getting mad at people for noticing just augments your reputation as a flip flopper. https://t.co/oHVFgrrbBL — Hampton Prescott (@hampprescott) August 14, 2023

You literally said it. It’s not in question. — nope (@icantputmynam) August 14, 2023

Indeed. The argument is confusing because there is video and an article where Vivek says he may consider pardoning Hunter. Perhaps after reflection, he feels differently. It happens. Best to clarify your stance at his point rather than blame other campaigns.

Vivek. You literally said you would pardon Hunter. Don’t sully your growing reputation now. https://t.co/DvXnDIghgM — Josh Redlegs Brant (@minusthebrant) August 14, 2023

Vivek says that a Super PAC has been messaging that he “plans to” pardon Hunter Biden. I’ve never seen that. I’ve seen a bunch of tweet replies to New York Post and Townhall articles to his openness to pardoning people in the Biden family. Can you point me to one of these Super… https://t.co/is4dDszrUo — Bojac (@HeartlessBojac) August 14, 2023

It's all quite confusing. Perhaps, Vivek will clarify the New York Post article and his interview further. Maybe he had a simple change of heart. During an election, candidates get tired and misspeak. It is an important topic and one to necessary to explain fully for the voters.

