Biden superfan's defense & pic of 'good and decent family man' earns addendums
It's OK to oppose child trafficking
The AP accidentally gets the headline right on the FBI’s killing of a...
CNN serves up a 'guide to neopronouns' (WTF IS this?)
Hillary Clinton's endorsement of book (about her victimhood of course) is a self-awareness...
Level of POTUS gaslighting about inflation now almost as high as inflation under...
LULZ: GenZ TikTok bro Harry Sisson has AMNESIA about attacks made toward Trump...
Insurrection? Stephen King is now incapable of recognizing fiction
Watch: Kari Lake hilariously roasts transgender ideology on a farm
'It's like she speaks in gypsy curses' ... Kamala Harris tried to speak...
Maybe she just wants to date him? AOC attempts to sic the DOJ...
DUH! Democratic influencer Angela Belcamino wonders why the price is SO HIGH
Guess who’s back on Twitter/X? Also: How you might be able to get...
Megyn Kelly explains why Merrick Garland's special counsel appointment is a total joke

WOW! A former senator claims he told Biden to keep his hands off his wife OR ELSE

justmindy  |  11:39 AM on August 12, 2023
Susan Walsh

In news that is probably not very shocking to most people, former Senator Scott Brown said he once threatened Biden for getting fresh with his wife.

Wow. Just wow!

It's pretty wild to hear Brown felt he had to step in to protect his wife from a way too friendly Biden.

 Scott Brown was sworn in by Joe Biden on February 4, 2010. Joe Biden has been widely known to engage in behaviors such as groping, caressing, and sniffing women and children in public.     Scott Brown served as Trump's Ambassador to New Zealand after his time as a Massachusetts Senator.     In the podcast interview, Scott Brown mentioned that he confronted Biden about his inappropriate touching of his wife during his swearing-in.     The podcast host, Tom Shattuck, pointed out Biden's history of inappropriate behavior around women and children, including hair-sniffing.

Recommended

Biden superfan's defense & pic of 'good and decent family man' earns addendums
Doug P.

If this is restoring dignity to the office, maybe we should just start the experiment all over.

Obviously, we weren't there and have to take his word for it, but with the Biden track record, it isn't too hard to believe.

Too bad he couldn't rein Joe Biden in, as well.

Plenty of people share that opinion.

It's stomach turning. The fact he could possibly win four more years is a horrific thought, indeed.

Bingo! The corporate media will do whatever is necessary to protect Biden and ensure a Democrat wins office. The good of the country is not their priority. They only concern themselves with what is best for Democrats.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!


Tags: BIDEN SCOTT BROWN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Biden superfan's defense & pic of 'good and decent family man' earns addendums
Doug P.
The AP accidentally gets the headline right on the FBI’s killing of a Utah man
FuzzyChimp
LULZ: GenZ TikTok bro Harry Sisson has AMNESIA about attacks made toward Trump and family
ArtistAngie
It's OK to oppose child trafficking
Gordon Kushner
'It's like she speaks in gypsy curses' ... Kamala Harris tried to speak again and it was so bad
justmindy
Watch: Kari Lake hilariously roasts transgender ideology on a farm
Aaron Walker

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Biden superfan's defense & pic of 'good and decent family man' earns addendums Doug P.