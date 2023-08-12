WOW! A former senator claims he told Biden to keep his hands off his wife OR ELSE

In news that is probably not very shocking to most people, former Senator Scott Brown said he once threatened Biden for getting fresh with his wife.

Wow. Just wow!

And He's Still Alive To Tell The Story!!!!!!

Former diplomat and US Senator Scott Brown said he threatened to beat then-VP Joe Biden's ass for getting handsy with his wife.https://t.co/34LJyRVQxo — Rip Torn's Ghost Theexposer (@RipTorn18) August 11, 2023

It's pretty wild to hear Brown felt he had to step in to protect his wife from a way too friendly Biden.

--Former US Senator and Foreign Diplomat Threatened to “Kick the Sh*t” Out of Joe Biden for Groping His Wife--



Former Senator and US diplomat Scott Brown stated in a podcast interview that he warned Joe Biden he would "kick the sh*t" out of him if he groped his wife, Gail… pic.twitter.com/oRWTux0CnT — BoilingPoint Live (@RealBPL) August 12, 2023

Scott Brown was sworn in by Joe Biden on February 4, 2010. Joe Biden has been widely known to engage in behaviors such as groping, caressing, and sniffing women and children in public. Scott Brown served as Trump's Ambassador to New Zealand after his time as a Massachusetts Senator. In the podcast interview, Scott Brown mentioned that he confronted Biden about his inappropriate touching of his wife during his swearing-in. The podcast host, Tom Shattuck, pointed out Biden's history of inappropriate behavior around women and children, including hair-sniffing.

Ainsley on Fox and Friends once said Biden was a “nice man”. I almost hurled. And remember the narrative that Biden would restore “dignity” to the office? — John L Steinberger (@Peaceful37934) August 12, 2023

If this is restoring dignity to the office, maybe we should just start the experiment all over.

Lol, the same Scott Brown who deployed to Afghanistan with the Massachusetts 1/181 as a JAG just so he could get a CIB as a participation trophy? Let's be honest, he doesn't have the sack to do anything and would have just shut up like a cuck and did what he was told... — Pinochet's Helicopter Tours (@Beyedroofkorean) August 12, 2023

Obviously, we weren't there and have to take his word for it, but with the Biden track record, it isn't too hard to believe.

Scott Brown who won the "Kennedy Seat" and voted against Obamacare. Remember that debate? Brown "it's not the Kennedy seat, its the People's seat" - paraphrased — Steve (@Stever_Fl) August 12, 2023

Too bad he couldn't rein Joe Biden in, as well.

I am an Italian girl, would have been glad to help him!😂 — Debi🇺🇲🇮🇹 (@Debi1329188) August 12, 2023

THEY CLAIM he is just 'loving', and 'harmless'.

However, WE the people, HAVE SEEN another SIDE of Biden - several times - and it wasn't LOVING, and it wasn't HARMLESS.

Personally, I would NOT want a man like him around my children. Just an opinion. — Karen & Jim (@KarenLa80143872) August 12, 2023

Plenty of people share that opinion.

Bunch of perverts — bob (@christombob) August 12, 2023

The thought makes me pic.twitter.com/kPzhdMwHrA — 🍊Ultra Shaken Not Stirred🍊 (@Magnum_442) August 12, 2023

It's stomach turning. The fact he could possibly win four more years is a horrific thought, indeed.

Bingo! The corporate media will do whatever is necessary to protect Biden and ensure a Democrat wins office. The good of the country is not their priority. They only concern themselves with what is best for Democrats.

