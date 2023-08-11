Maybe she just wants to date him? AOC attempts to sic the DOJ...
'It's like she speaks in gypsy curses' ... Kamala Harris tried to speak again and it was so bad

justmindy  |  9:17 PM on August 11, 2023
AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

Why is she always talking? It never goes well and she convinces America she is less fit to be a heartbeat away from the Presidency even more.

Good luck making sense of that word salad.

Of course, when she wasn't talking, she was cackling.

In case you thought that clip was just a bad moment in the speech, may we present more of it. Spoiler Alert: she talks about her love for Venn Diagrams. Again.

Apparently the pre-born do not have the freedom to just 'be'.

The cursed ones are the people in the audience who are captive to her stream of nonsense.

FuzzyChimp

If so, she needs to share with the audience because she is in a whole different dimension than them.

They are either messing with her or trying to figure out how much America will take.

Don't she ever stop? It feels nonstop.

She was very clear. The freedom you are permitted is the freedom to 'be'. Don't push it.

Don't try to understand her, just be.

He is aware, but she is a lost cause.

Please keep your insults to 1 syllable so Kamala can understand them.

Please, Kamala. We beg of you.

