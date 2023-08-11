'It's like she speaks in gypsy curses' ... Kamala Harris tried to speak again and it was so bad

Why is she always talking? It never goes well and she convinces America she is less fit to be a heartbeat away from the Presidency even more.
Vice President Harris gives profound anti-gun lecture— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 11, 2023
"It is about freedom including...the freedom to just be." pic.twitter.com/4Z2JxhXXDm
Good luck making sense of that word salad.
Dear Lord.🙄🤦🏻♂️ Kamala just sat down and she’s already laughing at absolutely nothing. “ Hey everybody Ha Ha Ha Ha..” She sounds wasted… as usual. This entire event with her was a joke.— Brian😎🇺🇸 (@BrianMGC) August 11, 2023
pic.twitter.com/gdDAlEnuun
Of course, when she wasn't talking, she was cackling.
Oh MY. Kamala Harris is back to cackling about ‘Venn Diagrams’. And this is at a conference, about SHOOTING DEATHS, in Chicago. 😣pic.twitter.com/TRD7Q6e0qV— Marla Hohner (@marlahohner) August 11, 2023
August 11, 2023
In case you thought that clip was just a bad moment in the speech, may we present more of it. Spoiler Alert: she talks about her love for Venn Diagrams. Again.
Good argument against abortion.— LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) August 11, 2023
Apparently the pre-born do not have the freedom to just 'be'.
It's just so weird. It's like she speaks in Gypsy curses.— Gary Tschosik (@Tschosik) August 12, 2023
The cursed ones are the people in the audience who are captive to her stream of nonsense.
So glad I caught KH's Philosophy for Beginners lecture today.— Sue Felago (@sfelago) August 11, 2023
I have learned I can just feel free to be free for the sake of being free today-
Is she high again?— Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) August 11, 2023
If so, she needs to share with the audience because she is in a whole different dimension than them.
Do you think her speech writers are just messing with her at this point?— Eric Blair (@e_blair625) August 11, 2023
They are either messing with her or trying to figure out how much America will take.
America’s Dipshit is at it again. #KamalaHarris https://t.co/VKq3oc44FN— GayPatriot (@GayPatriot) August 12, 2023
Don't she ever stop? It feels nonstop.
Well hell…can’t argue with that!— SmirKing Revenge (@InvisibleHand78) August 11, 2023
The word of the day?...... Freedom— Matthew Willbanks (@MVWillbanks57) August 11, 2023
But what about our freedom to own guns? Piss on that freedom right— Brian Ross (@BrianRo13737903) August 11, 2023
She was very clear. The freedom you are permitted is the freedom to 'be'. Don't push it.
Th freedom to be a victim…— Magpie (@reammaggie5) August 11, 2023
Taking away your right to defend yourself and your family is about freedom. https://t.co/A1qd35m7Bn— Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) August 12, 2023
It's about our freedom to leave our house/or be in our homes without being killed, that simple you simpleton. https://t.co/xyUFIDwtQm— Jojojammer (@Jojojammer1) August 11, 2023
She’s insufferable— Lelly🧜♀️ (@lelly0918) August 12, 2023
Don't try to understand her, just be.
God she's an idiot 🤦 https://t.co/uec8qn2zsg— 1mSoBze (@1mSoBze) August 11, 2023
He is aware, but she is a lost cause.
I’m so glad I don’t have to be embarrassed by thinking she’s some sort of great mind.— ✵Nicholas Zeisler (@NicholasZeisler) August 11, 2023
What’s a life like that like? https://t.co/al0RzundbR
It's amazing how much she sounds like a 1st grader. https://t.co/IK7sj2ySe0— Wes (@ganobleberries) August 12, 2023
What a bloviating dotard https://t.co/ZQlbF9mt13— Aces&Eights (@AcesandEightsTX) August 11, 2023
Please keep your insults to 1 syllable so Kamala can understand them.
August 11, 2023
Please, Kamala. We beg of you.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member