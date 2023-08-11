SE Cupp lecturing Christians DARING to push back against 'wokeism' and culture wars...
The Washington Post has gone full 'Fatal Attraction' on Ron DeSantis ... and it's creepy!

justmindy  |  10:57 AM on August 11, 2023
Sarah D.

Today, Conn Carroll of the Washington Examiner, posted an interesting observation. While scanning The Washington Post editorial page, he found something of a pattern, some may even label it an obsession.

Hopefully, DeSantis does not have a rabbit or he may soon find it boiled. 

Also, excellent for bird cage liner.

There has to be a river running through the WaPo newsroom from all the tears.

Don't hold your breath or you may pass out.

LOL! The looks on their FACES! WATCH as CNN finds out just how WRONG they really are about everything
Sam J.

Oh, those were the good old days!

They sure spend a whole bunch of time writing about someone they claim is meaningless.

Leftist thinking only allows for group thought which is why it is inevitably always nonsense.

Ultimately, they are backing whomever the DNC demands they support. 

When DeSantis leaves the Governor's mansion, he has a place in their heads free of charge.

WaPo will do whatever it takes to protect Democrats and laser focusing on a Republican is their latest effort to run interference for Biden.

