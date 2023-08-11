The Washington Post has gone full 'Fatal Attraction' on Ron DeSantis ... and it's creepy!

Today, Conn Carroll of the Washington Examiner, posted an interesting observation. While scanning The Washington Post editorial page, he found something of a pattern, some may even label it an obsession.
WaPo opinion page sure is preoccupied with DeSantis pic.twitter.com/eOOgoXEGlD— Conn Carroll (@conncarroll) August 11, 2023
"obsessed" more than "preoccupied"— Truth Patroller (@Truth_Patroller) August 11, 2023
Hopefully, DeSantis does not have a rabbit or he may soon find it boiled.
"climate change education" is a misnomer.— JWF (@JammieWF) August 11, 2023
These are not serious or relevant people. Entirely predictable drivel.
The Compost is showing their worth.— Doctor of Coding Thinkology (@bradcundiff) August 11, 2023
Also, excellent for bird cage liner.
FL is doing just fine, thank you! pic.twitter.com/80kzkVPgm3— Adolfo 🇺🇸🐊🌴 (@ADCO75) August 11, 2023
There has to be a river running through the WaPo newsroom from all the tears.
The titles alone pic.twitter.com/JSnROIMWqS— Corporal Punishment (@CplPunishment_) August 11, 2023
Amazing how much they care about a random GOP candidate with “no chance”— EB (@ebbetsblues) August 11, 2023
Looking forward to the daily op-eds on 3% Tim Scott
Don't hold your breath or you may pass out.
I thought George Will guaranteed two weeks ago that DeSantis can’t win the nomination. Why is he wasting time writing about him?— BenjiCarver (@CarverBenji) August 11, 2023
I'm old enough to remember when. George Will was sane.— 🚚 Jeff 🐓 (@walzmyn) August 11, 2023
Oh, those were the good old days!
But I was told that he was an important and a sure loser https://t.co/ETvOjZWDmR— Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) August 11, 2023
They sure spend a whole bunch of time writing about someone they claim is meaningless.
What’s the saying? If everyone agrees then no one is thinking?— John J (@JohnJtheSane) August 11, 2023
Leftist thinking only allows for group thought which is why it is inevitably always nonsense.
He’s right over the target.— Jim Kehoe (@Landfall62) August 11, 2023
I used to read their columns. Now they're white noise like Ana Navarro and Michael Steele. Who do you think they're backing? Haley or Scott?— 🇺🇸Redrivergrl🇺🇸 Freedom isn't free (@redrivergrl) August 11, 2023
Ultimately, they are backing whomever the DNC demands they support.
He’s living in their heads rent free.— Jack in the East (@talkradio200) August 11, 2023
When DeSantis leaves the Governor's mansion, he has a place in their heads free of charge.
When they tell you who they are afraid to face in the election, believe them.— Papa Foxtrot (@papa_foxtrot13) August 11, 2023
Seems… coordinated.— Restore Federalism (@CTRFederalism) August 11, 2023
Theyve been given their marching orders. He is the real threat to Biden.— Mad_MD (@SeabassSay) August 11, 2023
Moments like this are clarifying as to whether someone is NeverTrump or has converted to AlwaysDemocrat.— Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) August 11, 2023
In fortnight of Biden family scandal like the one we're in, even the most passionately anti-modern GOP conservative wouldn't be focusing their energy on Republicans Bad. https://t.co/8waqdZecB2
While evidence confirms that the Biden family received massive foreign bribes, to the point the WH is having to change its stories, the media is laser-focused on Republicans Bad https://t.co/8waqdZecB2— Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) August 11, 2023
WaPo will do whatever it takes to protect Democrats and laser focusing on a Republican is their latest effort to run interference for Biden.
