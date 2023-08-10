'It's a disgrace!' Retiring Seattle cop BERATES leadership for the city's decay

She decided to retire but not go out quietly. A former Seattle police officer UNLOADED on the policing system and the City Council overseeing the fall of society.

Retired Seattle cop unloads on 'spineless mayor' and 'extremist' city council in brutal resignation letter https://t.co/E4mNh8Fahv #FoxNews — Bo Snerdley (@BoSnerdley) August 10, 2023





Lt. Jessica Taylor, formerly of the Seattle Police Department, retired on Aug. 1. However, instead of filling out the standard exit interview form, she wrote a scathing letter in which she lambasted Police Chief Adrian Diaz, Mayor Bruce Harrell and the Seattle City Council for allowing the city to descend into "anarchy & chaos." Taylor, who went public with her 15-page tirade Tuesday on "The Jason Rantz Show" on KTTH, accused the police department of being "a breeding ground of lies, deceit, favoritism, and rampant corruption."

Good for her for hoping to leave things better than what she experienced.

"Chief Diaz, let me tell you, the state of the Seattle Police Department and this city is a disgrace," she wrote. "The toxic mix of the Seattle City Council's absurdity, the spinelessness of the Mayor, the leniency of the prosecutor's office, and your failed leadership has accelerated this city's downhill slide straight to rock bottom. The problems were already brewing before you came on the scene, but since your arrival, it’s been a free fall into anarchy & chaos."

Oof! She did not mince any words.

You go, girl! And great interview by someone who has been on this beat for many years, @jasonrantz 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻https://t.co/JDovEcifUm — Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) August 10, 2023

Good for her 👏 — I AM A WOMAN. (@Animalsareawe) August 10, 2023

Glad to see she retired with dignity, better to go out like this than to leave and not say anything because of fear of backlash. — Mitch (@MitchBG) August 10, 2023

All papers in the State of Washington should run this as an editorial every day until either things change or they are voted out👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇Retired Seattle cop unloads on 'spineless mayor' and 'extremist' city council in brutal resignation letterhttps://t.co/O8BkBvbDF1 — Dave-O 🇺🇸🚑⛑🇨🇦 (@DavidOperaman22) August 10, 2023

Hero speaking truth



“Chief Diaz, The toxic mix of the Seattle City Council's absurdity, the spinelessness of the Mayor, the leniency of the prosecutor's office, & your failed leadership has accelerated this city's downhill slide straight to rock bottom.”https://t.co/MfsOs708W2 — Rob O'Donnell (@odonnell_r) August 10, 2023

Sadly, her words likely will fall on deaf ears. A sad state of affairs in Seattle, indeed.

She's right, and we're seeing the same shit in blue cities across the nation. Almost like a script they're all reading from. Of course the script also includes the defund the police. Which means less officers and the goal of implementing a national force.https://t.co/fCw9MK4oQB — Justintime 🍊🇺🇸 (@Justint88117236) August 10, 2023

While I empathize with her statement: "The people of this city deserve leaders who will stand up for what's right, enforce law and order..." I disagree. The citizens only deserve the leaders they elect!https://t.co/p373PkweS7 #FoxNews — Red_in_a_Blue_State (@GDIConservative) August 10, 2023

Sigh. Elections have consequences and only the people of Seattle can begin this much needed house cleaning.

