'It's a disgrace!' Retiring Seattle cop BERATES leadership for the city's decay

justmindy  |  11:55 AM on August 10, 2023
AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

She decided to retire but not go out quietly. A former Seattle police officer UNLOADED on the policing system and the City Council overseeing the fall of society.


Lt. Jessica Taylor, formerly of the Seattle Police Department, retired on Aug. 1. However, instead of filling out the standard exit interview form, she wrote a scathing letter in which she lambasted Police Chief Adrian Diaz, Mayor Bruce Harrell and the Seattle City Council for allowing the city to descend into "anarchy & chaos." 

Taylor, who went public with her 15-page tirade Tuesday on "The Jason Rantz Show" on KTTH, accused the police department of being "a breeding ground of lies, deceit, favoritism, and rampant corruption." 

Good for her for hoping to leave things better than what she experienced.

"Chief Diaz, let me tell you, the state of the Seattle Police Department and this city is a disgrace," she wrote. "The toxic mix of the Seattle City Council's absurdity, the spinelessness of the Mayor, the leniency of the prosecutor's office, and your failed leadership has accelerated this city's downhill slide straight to rock bottom. The problems were already brewing before you came on the scene, but since your arrival, it’s been a free fall into anarchy & chaos."

Oof! She did not mince any words.

Sadly, her words likely will fall on deaf ears. A sad state of affairs in Seattle, indeed.

Sigh. Elections have consequences and only the people of Seattle can begin this much needed house cleaning.

Tags: LEFTIST MAYOR POLICE OFFICER SEATTLE

