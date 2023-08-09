BOOM! Ron DeSantis suspends another WOKE Soros backed DA and Leftists are BIG mad

At a press conference in Tallahassee, Florida this morning, Ron DeSantis announced he is suspending yet another Soros backed District Attorney. This time, it is Orlando area DA Monique Worrells. DeSantis accuses her of dismissing cases and not properly prosecuting other cases to the detriment of the people of Orlando.

DOCUMENTS: Gov. Ron DeSantis' office lists rationale for suspending Soros-backed Democratic State Attorney Monique Worrell



"The practices and policies of her office have allowed murderers, other violent offenders, and dangerous drug traffickers to receive extremely reduced… pic.twitter.com/keJzzp4AGo — Florida’s Voice (@FLVoiceNews) August 9, 2023

🚨 JUST IN: Ron DeSantis has thrown WOKE Soros prosecutor Monique Worrell, State Attorney for the Ninth Judicial Circuit, out of office.



This is the SECOND Soros prosecutor he's removed from office.



No other Governor has ever removed a Soros prosecutor.pic.twitter.com/aCOZ72xvVW — Proud Elephant 🇺🇸🦅 (@ProudElephantUS) August 9, 2023

Perhaps other governors will begin to use this as a blueprint to get biased prosecutors out of office and reform our two tiered justice system.

PHOTO: Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd describes "The Worrell Effect" after Gov. Ron DeSantis suspends the Democratic state attorney for dereliction of duty



"Lax Prosecution + Don't Support Law enforcement = People Are Not Safe" pic.twitter.com/Vj8IRdSuQ2 — Florida’s Voice (@FLVoiceNews) August 9, 2023

When Sheriff Grady brings out his picture cards, things are getting serious.

Florida @GovRonDeSantis suspending another state prosecutor from office - this time a Democrat from central Florida. DeSantis and AG Moody contend Monique Worrell dismissed cases and failed to prosecute defendants — Gary Fineout (@fineout) August 9, 2023

I am appointing Judge Andrew Bain to step in and take over the duties of the State Attorney’s Office in the 9th Circuit.



The people of Central Florida deserve a State Attorney that will prosecute criminals and keep our communities safe. — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) August 9, 2023

I don't see any of my other colleagues in the @FLPressCorps saying this so I will.



Monique Worrell, among many other things, is a Black Democrat.



There are a lot of White GOP officials in Florida who don't execute their jobs, too, but don't get suspended by @GovRonDeSantis. https://t.co/8uEG4IiF2z — Peter Schorsch (@PeterSchorschFL) August 9, 2023

Of course, local media tried to make it a race issue right away. Apparently, they forgot the first DA DeSantis suspended was a white man.

Didn't bother to google "Judge Andrew Bain" before you tweeted this out, did you. What do we call people who view everything through the prism of race, again?https://t.co/pCvPV622Rm — Dan Goldwasser (@dgoldwas) August 9, 2023

He made a good choice. 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/EW7rErDLwc — Mrs. DeSanity Bear (@wavechaser2024) August 9, 2023

Oops! That is embarrassing for media outlets who didn't bother to do some basic googling before tweeting.

Do your job or get fired!!!



Bring politics to your job and get fired !!



Try to be bigger then the law and yepppp, ya get fired!!!!!



Viva Desnatis!!!! — The Planet Dweller (@ThePlanetDwellr) August 9, 2023

the biggest threat to the country and our constitution is the evil progressive/left leaning judges. — Jacob Mathews (@jacobmathews) August 9, 2023

She's a disgrace. Good for the Governor — conserver1 (@Conservitalian) August 9, 2023

Good! Thank you Gov. DeSantis for taking a stand against Worrell. She is a disgrace and a danger to this community. Too bad she can't be charged with the shooting of the officers. Make that a permanent removal. — George Higgins (@h93867289) August 9, 2023

After the shooting of TWO Orlando police officers in separate incidents this past weekend, this was an appropriate response in order to protect the citizens of Florida.

SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership! Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo codeto get 40% off your VIP membership!



