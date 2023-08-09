Researcher & ex climate change alarmist tells John Stossel how 'The Science' is...
BOOM! Ron DeSantis suspends another WOKE Soros backed DA and Leftists are BIG mad

justmindy  |  9:54 AM on August 09, 2023
AP Photo/Charles Krupa

At a press conference in Tallahassee, Florida this morning, Ron DeSantis announced he is suspending yet another Soros backed District Attorney. This time, it is Orlando area DA Monique Worrells. DeSantis accuses her of dismissing cases and not properly prosecuting other cases to the detriment of the people of Orlando.

Perhaps other governors will begin to use this as a blueprint to get biased prosecutors out of office and reform our two tiered justice system.

When Sheriff Grady brings out his picture cards, things are getting serious.

Of course, local media tried to make it a race issue right away. Apparently, they forgot the first DA DeSantis suspended was a white man.

Oops! That is embarrassing for media outlets who didn't bother to do some basic googling before tweeting.

After the shooting of TWO Orlando police officers in separate incidents this past weekend, this was an appropriate response in order to protect the citizens of Florida.

