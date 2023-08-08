SNORT! Tampa Mayor Jane Castor's fishing trip wasn't all it CRACKED up to be

You may have heard about the antics of a Florida man, but in this case, it was a Florida woman in the news, specifically, the Mayor of Tampa, Jane Castor. Castor went fishing off the coast of the Florida Keys and had quite an unexpected catch!
Tampa Mayor Jane Castor made a big catch while fishing the Florida Keys with family late last month, spotting and hauling in a package containing 70 pounds of cocaine with an estimated street value of approximately $1.1 million, the mayor’s office says https://t.co/d1Crcz34X8— CNN (@CNN) August 8, 2023
Tampa Mayor Jane Castor made a big catch while fishing the Florida Keys with family late last month, spotting and hauling in a package containing 70 pounds of cocaine with an estimated street value of approximately $1.1 million, according to the mayor’s office.
The package was discovered south of Marathon on July 23, according to US Border Patrol.
Castor saved the location of the find on her watch as the family hauled the package out of the water onto their recreational boat, and contacted the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office to report the drugs, her office said. Border Patrol agents with the Miami Sector then took custody of the drugs, according to the border agency and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
The packaging contained 25 bricks of cocaine, according to Border Patrol.
“We appreciate the ongoing support from our boating community. Thanks to the efforts of this Good Samaritan, 70 pounds of cocaine are in federal custody and off our streets. We encourage the community to immediately report suspicious activity to local authorities,” Assistant Chief Patrol Agent Adam Hoffner said.
If you believe the Tampa mayor actually randomly caught a big drug stash while fishing, please reach out to me. I have a bridge to sell you. Outstanding deal. Will sell fast. https://t.co/Q5qmp3C7T1— Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) August 8, 2023
Some of Twitter was unconvinced it was an 'accidental' catch.
I know fishermen that have been waiting their whole lives to find this. What are the odds that the mayor found it? https://t.co/L9RxtXHpCK— T🦅🇺🇸🐊 (@Floridagirl0850) August 8, 2023
Has Hunter Biden been to the Florida Keys lately? https://t.co/dGAZNOXl57— Jake13th 🏴☠️ (@JakeThirteenth) August 8, 2023
Ha! He just leaves cocaine laying around the White House. Allegedly.
Exactly what I would say if I got caught with 70 lbs of cocaine https://t.co/zdatY97upq— Zach 🤷🏼♂️ (@MrZachWagner) August 8, 2023
Maybe Tampa won’t need to raise taxes this year after all https://t.co/IVLtiwKcac— Todd W. Nemet (@nemet) August 8, 2023
The Tampa Bay Rays have been seeking money for a new facility. Score!
In completely unrelated news, El Chapo Guzman found a tunnel under the US-Mexico border while making sand castles with his kids the other day https://t.co/bM9RYHCeBU— Spirit of the Age™️ 👹🌎 (@OfAgetm) August 8, 2023
And because she is a recreational fisher, she returned the catch to the sea. https://t.co/CIdQkEOJrS— tony garcia (@tony_c_garcia) August 8, 2023
Leave it for the next generation of fishermen!
Umm hum. Very Miami Vice script. https://t.co/gZDAduhOTE— GazpromQueen (@Di__Butler) August 8, 2023
Maybe time for a reboot of that classic eighties show?
https://t.co/3gGe3K37qd pic.twitter.com/rci6j2VDer— Science-George (@Science_George) August 8, 2023
Florida is just different, folks.
