Piers Morgan earns the (giggle, snort) wrath of Canadians
LA Times: Working remotely gave blacks 'a reprieve from racism'
'The Crack Team of Degenerate Journos at the New York Times'
Trump goes THERE dropping Chris Christie as only HE can and LMAO (watch)
Little girl approached President Biden on the street to deliver this request
BUSTED! Best Buy offers management training program BUT only if certain 'racial requiremen...
Sanctuary State Declares 'Emergency' Over Influx of Illegals
FAFO? Racist Texas teacher who openly bragged about wanting to kill white men...
Big Tech hates us and they hate you too (but we don't have...
Allie Beth Stuckey releases HILARIOUS tag to protect against Sam Brinton and the...
Riley Gaines takes man claiming to be a lesbian APART for mansplaining lesbianism...
YIKES! Nikki Haley BLASTS Senator Tuberville for halting military promotions to protect ba...
Leave Barbie ALONE! Bill Maher takes 'preachy, man-hating' Barbie movie apart and Lefties...
Rapper Ne-Yo Backtracks on Apology to the Woke Mob

SNORT! Tampa Mayor Jane Castor's fishing trip wasn't all it CRACKED up to be

justmindy  |  5:23 PM on August 08, 2023
U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Los Angeles Field Division via AP

You may have heard about the antics of a Florida man, but in this case, it was a Florida woman in the news, specifically, the Mayor of Tampa, Jane Castor. Castor went fishing off the coast of the Florida Keys and had quite an unexpected catch!

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor made a big catch while fishing the Florida Keys with family late last month, spotting and hauling in a package containing 70 pounds of cocaine with an estimated street value of approximately $1.1 million, according to the mayor’s office.  

 

      The package was discovered south of Marathon on July 23, according to US Border Patrol.  

 

      Castor saved the location of the find on her watch as the family hauled the package out of the water onto their recreational boat, and contacted the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office to report the drugs, her office said. Border Patrol agents with the Miami Sector then took custody of the drugs, according to the border agency and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.  

      The packaging contained 25 bricks of cocaine, according to Border Patrol.   

 

      “We appreciate the ongoing support from our boating community. Thanks to the efforts of this Good Samaritan, 70 pounds of cocaine are in federal custody and off our streets. We encourage the community to immediately report suspicious activity to local authorities,” Assistant Chief Patrol Agent Adam Hoffner said.  


Recommended

FAFO? Racist Texas teacher who openly bragged about wanting to kill white men has LOST her job
Sam J.

Some of Twitter was unconvinced it was an 'accidental' catch.

Ha! He just leaves cocaine laying around the White House. Allegedly.

The Tampa Bay Rays have been seeking money for a new facility. Score!

Leave it for the next generation of fishermen!

Maybe time for a reboot of that classic eighties show?

Florida is just different, folks.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!




Tags: COCAINE FLORIDA MAYOR TAMPA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

FAFO? Racist Texas teacher who openly bragged about wanting to kill white men has LOST her job
Sam J.
Piers Morgan earns the (giggle, snort) wrath of Canadians
Gordon Kushner
Trump goes THERE dropping Chris Christie as only HE can and LMAO (watch)
Sam J.
Riley Gaines takes man claiming to be a lesbian APART for mansplaining lesbianism and BOOM
Sam J.
LA Times: Working remotely gave blacks 'a reprieve from racism'
Brett T.
Leave Barbie ALONE! Bill Maher takes 'preachy, man-hating' Barbie movie apart and Lefties can't DEAL
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
FAFO? Racist Texas teacher who openly bragged about wanting to kill white men has LOST her job Sam J.