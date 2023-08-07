EEK! The MYSTERY female airline passenger has been identified and Twitter is ABUZZ

She spawned a thousand memes with her outburst on a plane and now we know who she is. Screaming about a man that was 'not real' in the back of a plane, Tiffany Gomas has become a bit of a legend.

Passenger behind viral ‘Not Real’ meltdown IDed, held up plane for hours https://t.co/X4ThVrfiPb pic.twitter.com/GYI1Zwv4s8 — New York Post (@nypost) August 7, 2023

The woman behind the epic airplane meltdown where she proclaimed “that motherf—r back there is not real” to bemused fellow passengers is a Texas marketing executive who told cops the rant was sparked by an argument over wireless headphones. Tiffany Gomas, a Dallas resident, was kicked off the plane following her bizarre outburst which led to hours of delays for other passengers, documents reviewed by The Post show. Despite claiming “I’m getting the f—k off, and there’s a reason why I’m getting the f—k off” in the viral video of her storming up and down the plane aisle, the 38-year-old was not willing to leave the American Airlines flight and had to be removed by staff, according the police documents.

This woman is legend https://t.co/VnwpF8eM1a — Kaya Masters (@sisterinferior) August 7, 2023

This poor lady’s life has probably been ruined because American’s have a weird obsession with outing every single person on earth. https://t.co/SzL5pTcDWK — Big Ten Bound (@goducks321) August 7, 2023

Apparently she is a marketing professional and she definitely got herself some publicity. Additionally, she owns a 2 million dollar home so 'poor' is not a great descriptor.

I thought interfering with a flight was a Federal crime? She gets off cause she is hot?? — Reason and analytics in Dallas (@DallasAnalytics) August 7, 2023

Pretty privilege is a thing. Don't ever forget it.

She shoulda spun this into a marketing opportunity within 72 hours https://t.co/UKo6NpTq9M — 🥴🥴🥴 (@formerlyed) August 7, 2023

We would expect nothing less of her.

Her name is Tiffany. Of course her name is Tiffany. https://t.co/nfBWmycejR — Adele Scalia (@AdeleScalia) August 7, 2023

No offense to other women named Tiffany, but this was not at all surprising.

🎵 did you ever know you're my hero and everything I would like to be 🎵 https://t.co/GVhm5CtRIL — Helena Handbasket 🐊 (@hobbes16) August 7, 2023

Defend her at all costs.

We got a name, lads, and it appears she's single. Shoot your shot. https://t.co/6EDP5O8Och — Stache Autonomy (@StacheAutonomy) August 7, 2023

Smokeshow and successful. This only makes me want to wife her up more. https://t.co/BgcNsGxBPV pic.twitter.com/YBrKmYMnxR — VictorMarcaGFY (@GfyMarca) August 7, 2023

Perhaps, don't plan on a flight for a first date.

I can fix her https://t.co/W2ZvfNUEQ3 — Aaron (@_AaronRyan) August 7, 2023

All men think they can.

Now they’re trying to discredit this brave whistleblower. What happened to believe all women? @AmericanAir defaming this great American’s character. Disgraceful! #TMFINR. https://t.co/GDDXC4P5BZ — FightOracle ™ (@fightoracle) August 7, 2023

They can never steal the memories and the laughs she brought the internet through the many hilarious memes. Tiffany is forever in our heart.

