EEK! The MYSTERY female airline passenger has been identified and Twitter is ABUZZ

justmindy  |  4:22 PM on August 07, 2023
AP

She spawned a thousand memes with her outburst on a plane and now we know who she is. Screaming about a man that was 'not real' in the back of a plane, Tiffany Gomas has become a bit of a legend.

The woman behind the epic airplane meltdown where she proclaimed “that motherf—r back there is not real” to bemused fellow passengers is a Texas marketing executive who told cops the rant was sparked by an argument over wireless headphones.

Tiffany Gomas, a Dallas resident, was kicked off the plane following her bizarre outburst which led to hours of delays for other passengers, documents reviewed by The Post show.

Despite claiming “I’m getting the f—k off, and there’s a reason why I’m getting the f—k off” in the viral video of her storming up and down the plane aisle, the 38-year-old was not willing to leave the American Airlines flight and had to be removed by staff, according the police documents.

Apparently she is a marketing professional and she definitely got herself some publicity. Additionally, she owns a 2 million dollar home so 'poor' is not a great descriptor.

Pretty privilege is a thing. Don't ever forget it.

We would expect nothing less of her.

No offense to other women named Tiffany, but this was not at all surprising.

Defend her at all costs.

Perhaps, don't plan on a flight for a first date.

All men think they can.

They can never steal the memories and the laughs she brought the internet through the many hilarious memes. Tiffany is forever in our heart. 

