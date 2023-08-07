'Give Harry's the Bud Light treatment'! Tweeps call for boycott after offensive 'trans' ad

Seattle's Museum of Pop Culture tries to make J.K. Rowling UNDESIRABLE NUMBER ONE!
justmindy  |  11:24 AM on August 07, 2023

Some brands apparently refuse to learn a lesson from the Dylan Mulvaney and Bud Light fiasco. Perhaps, they just do not need or want the business of conservative consumers. Harry's Razors is the latest to jump into the political fray surrounding gender ideology.

This certainly seems like they are flaunting their support in the face of consumers who believe gender indoctrination has gone way too far.

Oh, so he is just a straight up weirdo.

Let the games begin!

That seems like exactly the message they are sending. Good to know!

Maybe the answer is men just quit shaving! Snicker!

A bitter irony, indeed and one American consumers can choose not to support.

