'Give Harry's the Bud Light treatment'! Tweeps call for boycott after offensive 'trans' ad

Some brands apparently refuse to learn a lesson from the Dylan Mulvaney and Bud Light fiasco. Perhaps, they just do not need or want the business of conservative consumers. Harry's Razors is the latest to jump into the political fray surrounding gender ideology.

Harry’s Razors partnered with a “trans man” (female) to promote their razor set



100% of the profits from this set go to the Trevor Project, which promotes gender surgeries for minors pic.twitter.com/Sb6ZbBT0GA — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 6, 2023

Harry’s glamorizes self-mutilation in an effort to sell razors. If you still buy products from this company this is what you are directly supporting. We’ve taken down Bud Light. Now it’s Harry’s turn. https://t.co/n7BmwopQQL — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) August 6, 2023

This certainly seems like they are flaunting their support in the face of consumers who believe gender indoctrination has gone way too far.

Harry’s Razors bout to get the Bud Light treatment https://t.co/MtMJ3WZzLq — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) August 7, 2023

Here is the CEO of Harry’s Razors



He calls dads “non-birthing parents” and moms “birthing parents”



He says the company is “socially-minded” pic.twitter.com/Lrxy3vpciX — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 6, 2023

Oh, so he is just a straight up weirdo.

Harry’s seems like a perfect candidate to boycott. Men, their customers, are overwhelmingly conservative and razors are a product, like bud light, with many substitutes that are indistinguishable from Harry’s razors. https://t.co/3shdzNZBf4 — Phil (@RealPhillyP) August 7, 2023

Let the games begin!

#Boycott Harry's razors. It's not a great razor, and they are pushing trans ideology on teenage boys who buy their product. Lot of other razor options out there. I like Jeremy's razors from @realDailyWire . https://t.co/0Pec8sNSzO — Christopher Calvin Reid (@ReidFirm) August 6, 2023

This just in... Harry's Razors has just informed most of the US population that they are no longer interested in selling razors. https://t.co/IE7OstEovN — Huguenot (@HughBramlett) August 7, 2023

That seems like exactly the message they are sending. Good to know!





There's a reason we started https://t.co/AmDBJlJnMH



Because you shouldn't give your money to companies that glorify mutilation and sterilization. #GoWokeGoBroke https://t.co/eNoXwIDggq — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 6, 2023

We already can’t buy Gillette because they hate men. Now we can’t buy Harry’s because they promote mutilating children.



We’re at the point where you can only trust men with beards. https://t.co/kuRjwHF8fG — Nick Dixon (@nickdixoncomic) August 6, 2023

Maybe the answer is men just quit shaving! Snicker!

Time to go full #BudLight on @Harrys. Pause to observe the scars where healthy breasts were willfully mutilated to indulge a mental illness. With sick irony, their profile says "1% of sales support organizations that improve men’s mental health." You know what to do. https://t.co/5UPRcflaZE — Mark Davis (@MarkDavis) August 7, 2023

Why do none of these people care about the medical mutilation of these people? https://t.co/uvfrbrbH1H — Lara Logan (@laralogan) August 7, 2023

A bitter irony, indeed and one American consumers can choose not to support.