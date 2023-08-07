'Give Harry's the Bud Light treatment'! Tweeps call for boycott after offensive 'trans' ad

Some brands apparently refuse to learn a lesson from the Dylan Mulvaney and Bud Light fiasco. Perhaps, they just do not need or want the business of conservative consumers. Harry's Razors is the latest to jump into the political fray surrounding gender ideology.
Harry’s Razors partnered with a “trans man” (female) to promote their razor set— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 6, 2023
100% of the profits from this set go to the Trevor Project, which promotes gender surgeries for minors pic.twitter.com/Sb6ZbBT0GA
Harry’s glamorizes self-mutilation in an effort to sell razors. If you still buy products from this company this is what you are directly supporting. We’ve taken down Bud Light. Now it’s Harry’s turn. https://t.co/n7BmwopQQL— Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) August 6, 2023
This certainly seems like they are flaunting their support in the face of consumers who believe gender indoctrination has gone way too far.
Harry’s Razors bout to get the Bud Light treatment https://t.co/MtMJ3WZzLq— Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) August 7, 2023
Here is the CEO of Harry’s Razors— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 6, 2023
He calls dads “non-birthing parents” and moms “birthing parents”
He says the company is “socially-minded” pic.twitter.com/Lrxy3vpciX
Oh, so he is just a straight up weirdo.
Harry’s seems like a perfect candidate to boycott. Men, their customers, are overwhelmingly conservative and razors are a product, like bud light, with many substitutes that are indistinguishable from Harry’s razors. https://t.co/3shdzNZBf4— Phil (@RealPhillyP) August 7, 2023
Recommended
Let the games begin!
#Boycott Harry's razors. It's not a great razor, and they are pushing trans ideology on teenage boys who buy their product. Lot of other razor options out there. I like Jeremy's razors from @realDailyWire . https://t.co/0Pec8sNSzO— Christopher Calvin Reid (@ReidFirm) August 6, 2023
This just in... Harry's Razors has just informed most of the US population that they are no longer interested in selling razors. https://t.co/IE7OstEovN— Huguenot (@HughBramlett) August 7, 2023
That seems like exactly the message they are sending. Good to know!
There's a reason we started https://t.co/AmDBJlJnMH— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 6, 2023
Because you shouldn't give your money to companies that glorify mutilation and sterilization. #GoWokeGoBroke https://t.co/eNoXwIDggq
We already can’t buy Gillette because they hate men. Now we can’t buy Harry’s because they promote mutilating children.— Nick Dixon (@nickdixoncomic) August 6, 2023
We’re at the point where you can only trust men with beards. https://t.co/kuRjwHF8fG
Maybe the answer is men just quit shaving! Snicker!
Time to go full #BudLight on @Harrys. Pause to observe the scars where healthy breasts were willfully mutilated to indulge a mental illness. With sick irony, their profile says "1% of sales support organizations that improve men’s mental health." You know what to do. https://t.co/5UPRcflaZE— Mark Davis (@MarkDavis) August 7, 2023
Why do none of these people care about the medical mutilation of these people? https://t.co/uvfrbrbH1H— Lara Logan (@laralogan) August 7, 2023
A bitter irony, indeed and one American consumers can choose not to support.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member