Sorry Harvard Kennedy guy, I'm not giving up my BIG TRUCK because MERICA
Chris Christie presented a BIZARRE gift to President Zelensky and the replies were...
LOL: Justin Trudeau announces that he's 'team Barbie', surprising no one
Kamala Harris and her man step out for date night ... and it's...
Biden praises USWNT for 'incredible run' after historic loss
'Parents have the right to be heard': House GOP reiterates 'The Parents Bill...
DAAAMN son! Elon Musk's tweet calling Soros OUT for 'hating humanity' is straight-FIRE
Libs of TikTok asks peeps to caption pic of INSANE-O Lefty woman and...
ARGLE BARGLE RAR! Lefty DEMANDS govt. 'somehow' cancel Republicans' investigation into Joe...
Rick Wilson sets off BS detectors claiming a very SENIOR person from Trump's...
People UNLEASH on Megan Rapinoe after USWNT takes a knee to Sweden in...
'Thugs'. Julie Kelly BUSTS J6 case against Trump wide OPEN in thread covering...
Trash human/journo bragging about how hard he worked to cancel Noah Gragson goes...
DRAAAG THEM! Megyn Kelly tears Keith Olbermann and Daily Beast toad a NEW...

Biden claims teachers need BIGGER raises while Americans wonder where all the other money went

justmindy  |  8:12 PM on August 06, 2023
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Tonight, President Biden, or the person who runs his Twitter account, sent out a bit of a 'Back to School' message.

First of all, the federal government has very little to do with the salaries of teachers. Secondly, Twitter had lots of questions.

Maybe the money they have been given should be spent appropriately and then the salaries would be more than adequate.

That is a money saving proposition we can all get behind.

Recommended

Kamala Harris and her man step out for date night ... and it's as AWKWARD as you'd imagine
justmindy

Biden has to bend the knee to the Teacher's Union. Same as it ever was.

Honestly, whether one agrees with the sentiment or not, this is the correct take. This is just useless pandering that means absolutely nothing.

Don't hold your breath.

Also, their unions can keep schools closed down and kids locked out of schools and still demand more money.

Every bit of this and it is time American citizens wake up to the long con game.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!



Tags: BIDEN PAY GAP TEACHERS UNION TEACHERS UNIONS BIDEN ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Kamala Harris and her man step out for date night ... and it's as AWKWARD as you'd imagine
justmindy
People UNLEASH on Megan Rapinoe after USWNT takes a knee to Sweden in World Cup
FuzzyChimp
Chris Christie presented a BIZARRE gift to President Zelensky and the replies were HILARIOUS
justmindy
LOL: Justin Trudeau announces that he's 'team Barbie', surprising no one
FuzzyChimp
DAAAMN son! Elon Musk's tweet calling Soros OUT for 'hating humanity' is straight-FIRE
Sam J.
Libs of TikTok asks peeps to caption pic of INSANE-O Lefty woman and LOL the thread is comedy GOLD
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Kamala Harris and her man step out for date night ... and it's as AWKWARD as you'd imagine justmindy