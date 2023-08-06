Biden claims teachers need BIGGER raises while Americans wonder where all the other money went

Tonight, President Biden, or the person who runs his Twitter account, sent out a bit of a 'Back to School' message.

It's time American public school teachers got a raise. — President Biden (@POTUS) August 6, 2023

First of all, the federal government has very little to do with the salaries of teachers. Secondly, Twitter had lots of questions.

How much money did they waste in the cares act @Oilfield_Rando? — Magills (@magills_) August 6, 2023

The CARES Act gave them $30 billion. The covid supplemental gave them another $81 billion. The American Rescue Plan Act gave them another $170 billion.



Where the f**k did the money go? https://t.co/S1PeiPzZAB — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) August 6, 2023

I don’t wanna hear a damn thing about schools needing money ever again, ESPECIALLY when they’ve got enough money to make sure all their faculty and staff has enough DEI training and how-to-be-gay books to pass around to kids — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) August 6, 2023

Maybe the money they have been given should be spent appropriately and then the salaries would be more than adequate.

That is a money saving proposition we can all get behind.

Only when they start teaching, and stop indoctrinating! https://t.co/D3zMMmDzHU — Zanshi 惨死 (D - Jar Kitteh) (@zanshi1) August 6, 2023

Looks like @POTUS needs to pump more money into the #k12cartel so they can pour it into his campaign. @Moms4Liberty is all for teacher raises- but not for building the coffers and power of @rweingarten and @BeckyPringle.



99% of donations from teachers unions go to candidates… https://t.co/ChDk9l7axZ — Tiffany Justice (@4TiffanyJustice) August 6, 2023

“My grassroots fundraising is down. Time to patronize labor and teachers.” https://t.co/w7EcuVhI9f — Scott Paterno, Just a Guy (@ScottPaterno) August 6, 2023

It’s time to realize that teacher pay isn’t something the federal government has control over. https://t.co/PkmFODXrbJ — Montana Department of Organic Flammability (@MontanaDOOF) August 7, 2023

Biden has to bend the knee to the Teacher's Union. Same as it ever was.

Ten years ago it was still somewhat arguable that schools needed more funding. Today it is an insane claim to make. https://t.co/zWgey8iXA3 — The Only Gary Johnson Stan (@colorblindk1d) August 6, 2023

Love this idea…obviously…but its easy for federal politicians to say things like this because the Feds have no authority over education in the US and very little influence on it either. It costs them nothing. https://t.co/J8h1nM2bnY — Juan Resendez (@mrjuanresendez) August 6, 2023

Honestly, whether one agrees with the sentiment or not, this is the correct take. This is just useless pandering that means absolutely nothing.

don't worry guys, he's going to actually come through on this one https://t.co/VaOC2B89OU — Marty Peercy, Plum Council CEO (@realmartypeercy) August 6, 2023

Don't hold your breath.

For years the joke has been that only weathermen could get everything wrong and keep their jobs.



Evidently teachers are allowed to get everything wrong and get a pay raise. For once, weathermen inconsolable. https://t.co/btJjAqooQf — Don The Pleb (@HeloProcurement) August 6, 2023

Also, their unions can keep schools closed down and kids locked out of schools and still demand more money.

Tell me what part of the Democrats platform isn’t simply a massive vote buying operation courtesy of the American taxpayer? https://t.co/HTSVzejpwN — Mr. Vol (@MrVol74) August 6, 2023

Every bit of this and it is time American citizens wake up to the long con game.

