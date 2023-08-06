Kamala Harris and her man step out for date night ... and it's as AWKWARD as you'd imagine

In her latest attempt to seem 'normal' and 'relatable', Kamala Harris posted a pic of her and her husband heading out for date night. As usual, it was awkward and weird. The comments, however, were golden!

Kamala put her renaissance top on last night ikdr https://t.co/TPzPLV2pPN — Heifer Hotline (@janetheeesq) August 6, 2023

She looks like a freaking disco ball 🪩 @podiatristdon https://t.co/oeRc6gcx6f — Purple Dalmation (@purpledalmation) August 6, 2023

She definitely will not get lost in a crowd.

that doesn’t look like beyonce — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) August 6, 2023

Beyonce looks different in this picture. Must be the lighting. — S⃣T⃣A⃣R⃣ D⃣U⃣S⃣T⃣💎✋🤚⚡️ (@PhobosRealty) August 6, 2023

Heh! Indeed.

Kamala’s fab gold sequined shirt is by LaQuan Smith. Love that everyone on the White House team is once again dedicated to wearing American designers. #AmericanFashion https://t.co/oc2fclCzDl — 🌻🌻 Laurie Brookins 🌻🌻 (@StyleWriterNYC) August 6, 2023

This is the most this Administration has stimulated the economy in years. At least some Americans got some economic relief from her shirt purchase.

No love shared in this pic, look like a tinder date gone wrong but you agreed to a picture https://t.co/kxHsbUtpgq — 𝕬𝖑𝖊𝖝 💎 (@r8dr4lfe75) August 6, 2023

It looks like their Moms set them up on a blind date and they are going out to appease their families.

Mr. Second Gentleman ... let me help you https://t.co/wfDWlvgOPw — derek guy (@dieworkwear) August 6, 2023

He really needs a new shoe option.

I’ve taken a lot of photos with my wife. After and before “dates”, never were we both just standing there awkwardly. — 🇺🇸Hakim🇺🇸 (@kareemjeanjr) August 6, 2023

If they want America to believe they really like each other, they are failing spectacularly.

Kamala Harris partied with Beyoncé last night meanwhile the economy is in ruins and the border wide open.



Kamala could not be more out of touch with the American people. pic.twitter.com/9VRbyLcYrA — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) August 6, 2023

Kamala has no idea what regular Americans are facing. Her shirt probably costs more than many monthly mortgages.

I bet Jill was jealous. 😳 pic.twitter.com/elnopNSL21 — John 🌵🇺🇸 (@johninphx) August 6, 2023

Kamala's husband is much more friendly with Dr. Jill.

Will you just govern — Matthew Gold (@MatthewNGold) August 6, 2023

imagine if she put as much energy into helping this country as she put into going the beyoncé concert — nicky (@nixcklm) August 6, 2023

Americans can't afford to eat, pay their bills, or afford their insurance but none of that matters to VP Kamala Harris.



She's busy having big fun at a Beyonce concert.



These people hate us. https://t.co/td2E6s6kbV — CaliforniaGirlinACaliforniaWorld (@PorscheCutie) August 6, 2023

My tax dollars went to the Beyoncé concert but I can’t afford it! Shout out to them for real @VP wonder how much secret service cost and how many tickets could I have gotten. https://t.co/Z5yW6ymGOD — JS (@hey__bonita) August 6, 2023

While it would be nice if she did something about our southern border, her solutions may be worse than the huge problems America is currently facing. It's clear their economic solutions are no help. The 2024 election cannot come soon enough.

