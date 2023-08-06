LOL: Justin Trudeau announces that he's 'team Barbie', surprising no one
Kamala Harris and her man step out for date night ... and it's as AWKWARD as you'd imagine

justmindy  |  6:42 PM on August 06, 2023
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

In her latest attempt to seem 'normal' and 'relatable', Kamala Harris posted a pic of her and her husband heading out for date night. As usual, it was awkward and weird. The comments, however, were golden!

She definitely will not get lost in a crowd.

Heh! Indeed.

This is the most this Administration has stimulated the economy in years. At least some Americans got some economic relief from her shirt purchase.

It looks like their Moms set them up on a blind date and they are going out to appease their families.

He really needs a new shoe option.

If they want America to believe they really like each other, they are failing spectacularly.

Kamala has no idea what regular Americans are facing. Her shirt probably costs more than many monthly mortgages.

Kamala's husband is much more friendly with Dr. Jill. 

While it would be nice if she did something about our southern border, her solutions may be worse than the huge problems America is currently facing. It's clear their economic solutions are no help. The 2024 election cannot come soon enough.

