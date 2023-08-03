YIKES! Joe Biden appears in CRINGE 'Dark Brandon' ad angering Twitter conservatives

People with eyeballs and functioning brain cells know Joe Biden is deteriorating at an alarming rate. To his benefit, Biden has corporate media and his staff protecting him from too much media exposure and most definitely no hard questions from reporters. America sees the game and we all know what is going on.
A cup of Joe never tasted better.— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 3, 2023
Grab yours: https://t.co/4fbxCBQNPZ pic.twitter.com/s2qboyE7C1
With that in mind, his campaign account putting out a 'Dark Brandon' ad today was super cringe. The only super power Joe possesses is the ability to make everything awful. Is the opposite of the Midas Touch a thing?
The “great unifier” is back with a Dark Brandon flex just hours after indicting his main political rival AGAIN.— Wesley Hunt (@WesleyHuntTX) August 3, 2023
When tyrants speak, BELIEVE THEM. https://t.co/kL9ejfrER2
im glad they embrace the "biden is evil" memes https://t.co/wjgUvFn0wd— Tim Pool (@Timcast) August 3, 2023
They seem to be leaning into the role of the bad guy. It's definitely a strange strategy.
Republicans won’t admit how BASED Joe is.— Jon du Toit (@jondutoit) August 3, 2023
He can’t form a sentence, doesn’t care.
He runs a corrupt business with his crackhead criminal son.
He jails his political opponents.
He shits his pants in front of the Pope.
And now this ad.
Based AF https://t.co/bTvrCPsikn
Demented creep celebrating election interference indictments. https://t.co/a3y0kUJL3s— Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) August 3, 2023
So he is officially turning the White House into a joke? https://t.co/JvmnvbJa71— Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) August 3, 2023
Recommended
At least they are admitting it at this point.
Brandon Brown's win at Talladega started what has to be one of the most insane butterfly effects I have ever seen. https://t.co/F9nqY1IBLa— No Context NASCAR (@NoContextNyoom) August 3, 2023
The price of coffee in the US has gone up 32.9% since Biden took office.— The Maine Wire (@TheMaineWire) August 3, 2023
(according to US Inflation Calculator) https://t.co/p683GqGv5k
Only he can afford coffee, so there is that.
‘Dark Brandon’ is a career criminal who sold out the country to enrich his family and is now in the WH behaving like an authoritarian dictator who in a desperate attempt to hold onto power, arrests his chief political opponent as State Media cheers him on.— Righteous⚡️Crusader (@Craftmastah) August 3, 2023
How did America sink… https://t.co/sRrinMxf4l
That about sums it up.
‘I like my coffee dark….’ Like the dark bribe money I got from Hunter’s shady deals with Ukraine, Russia, Romania, and China https://t.co/n625WO4iZN— Amy, Doctor of Bitey Dogs 😈🐺 (@HindaRifka) August 3, 2023
Apparently, Biden thinks the American people have a short memory and we have forgotten all about his shady son.
This is the actual President of the United States. Smh.— Leslie McAdoo Gordon 🇺🇸 (@McAdooGordon) August 3, 2023
Is this supposed to mean he’s drinking himself? Why is joe capitalized, if that’s not it? What is in that cup, really? Does anyone other than narcissists drink out of vessels w/their own picture on them? So many questions. https://t.co/J9WOkOrmOj
Honestly, he is so out of it, he probably doesn't even know what cup he is drinking from or what the words he is saying mean. The people handling him certainly do, though, and it's just another snub to the American people.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member