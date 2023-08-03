YIKES! Joe Biden appears in CRINGE 'Dark Brandon' ad angering Twitter conservatives

NYT: South African song calling for anti-white violence 'should not be taken literally'
justmindy  |  5:16 PM on August 03, 2023
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

People with eyeballs and functioning brain cells know Joe Biden is deteriorating at an alarming rate. To his benefit, Biden has corporate media and his staff protecting him from too much media exposure and most definitely no hard questions from reporters. America sees the game and we all know what is going on.

With that in mind, his campaign account putting out a 'Dark Brandon' ad  today was super cringe. The only super power Joe possesses is the ability to make everything awful. Is the opposite of the Midas Touch a thing?

They seem to be leaning into the role of the bad guy. It's definitely a strange strategy.

At least they are admitting it at this point.

Only he can afford coffee, so there is that.

That about sums it up.

Apparently, Biden thinks the American people have a short memory and we have forgotten all about his shady son.

Honestly, he is so out of it, he probably doesn't even know what cup he is drinking from or what the words he is saying mean. The people handling him certainly do, though, and it's just another snub to the American people.

