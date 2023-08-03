YIKES! Joe Biden appears in CRINGE 'Dark Brandon' ad angering Twitter conservatives

People with eyeballs and functioning brain cells know Joe Biden is deteriorating at an alarming rate. To his benefit, Biden has corporate media and his staff protecting him from too much media exposure and most definitely no hard questions from reporters. America sees the game and we all know what is going on.

A cup of Joe never tasted better.



Grab yours: https://t.co/4fbxCBQNPZ pic.twitter.com/s2qboyE7C1 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 3, 2023

With that in mind, his campaign account putting out a 'Dark Brandon' ad today was super cringe. The only super power Joe possesses is the ability to make everything awful. Is the opposite of the Midas Touch a thing?

The “great unifier” is back with a Dark Brandon flex just hours after indicting his main political rival AGAIN.



When tyrants speak, BELIEVE THEM. https://t.co/kL9ejfrER2 — Wesley Hunt (@WesleyHuntTX) August 3, 2023

im glad they embrace the "biden is evil" memes https://t.co/wjgUvFn0wd — Tim Pool (@Timcast) August 3, 2023

They seem to be leaning into the role of the bad guy. It's definitely a strange strategy.

Republicans won’t admit how BASED Joe is.



He can’t form a sentence, doesn’t care.



He runs a corrupt business with his crackhead criminal son.



He jails his political opponents.



He shits his pants in front of the Pope.



And now this ad.



Based AF https://t.co/bTvrCPsikn — Jon du Toit (@jondutoit) August 3, 2023

Demented creep celebrating election interference indictments. https://t.co/a3y0kUJL3s — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) August 3, 2023

So he is officially turning the White House into a joke? https://t.co/JvmnvbJa71 — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) August 3, 2023

At least they are admitting it at this point.

Brandon Brown's win at Talladega started what has to be one of the most insane butterfly effects I have ever seen. https://t.co/F9nqY1IBLa — No Context NASCAR (@NoContextNyoom) August 3, 2023

The price of coffee in the US has gone up 32.9% since Biden took office.



(according to US Inflation Calculator) https://t.co/p683GqGv5k — The Maine Wire (@TheMaineWire) August 3, 2023

Only he can afford coffee, so there is that.

‘Dark Brandon’ is a career criminal who sold out the country to enrich his family and is now in the WH behaving like an authoritarian dictator who in a desperate attempt to hold onto power, arrests his chief political opponent as State Media cheers him on.



How did America sink… https://t.co/sRrinMxf4l — Righteous⚡️Crusader (@Craftmastah) August 3, 2023

That about sums it up.

‘I like my coffee dark….’ Like the dark bribe money I got from Hunter’s shady deals with Ukraine, Russia, Romania, and China https://t.co/n625WO4iZN — Amy, Doctor of Bitey Dogs 😈🐺 (@HindaRifka) August 3, 2023

Apparently, Biden thinks the American people have a short memory and we have forgotten all about his shady son.

This is the actual President of the United States. Smh.



Is this supposed to mean he’s drinking himself? Why is joe capitalized, if that’s not it? What is in that cup, really? Does anyone other than narcissists drink out of vessels w/their own picture on them? So many questions. https://t.co/J9WOkOrmOj — Leslie McAdoo Gordon 🇺🇸 (@McAdooGordon) August 3, 2023

Honestly, he is so out of it, he probably doesn't even know what cup he is drinking from or what the words he is saying mean. The people handling him certainly do, though, and it's just another snub to the American people.

SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership! Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo codeto get 40% off your VIP membership!















