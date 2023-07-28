Mother Jones is triggered by Christopher Rufo being allowed to express his opinions...
Man who didn't get sweetheart plea deal examines the two tiers of justice

Major Eyeroll! Nicolle Wallace takes an eight minute segment to laud 'BIDENOMICS'

justmindy  |  12:29 PM on July 28, 2023
Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File

Is Nicolle Wallace trying to convince the public or herself? She spent 8 minutes on her MSNBC show telling viewers how great 'Bidenomics' is for America. It lacked such enthusiasm she possibly could be a hostage, so there is that. 

If you say so, Nicolle.

It was the most deadpan delivery in the history of Biden propaganda.

SHHH! Nicolle doesn't want viewers to know the truth. Apparently, she doesn't believe Americans are feeling it in their pocket books and KNOW there is a HUGE problem.

Doug P.

Nicolle really does think her audience is dumb.

The Leftist media is definitely just an extension of the Biden administration at this point.

Bingo! Frankly, it's so transparent and why the general public has lost faith in corporate media. Who can blame them after embarrassing displays like this one?

