Major Eyeroll! Nicolle Wallace takes an eight minute segment to laud 'BIDENOMICS'

Is Nicolle Wallace trying to convince the public or herself? She spent 8 minutes on her MSNBC show telling viewers how great 'Bidenomics' is for America. It lacked such enthusiasm she possibly could be a hostage, so there is that.

MSNBC's @DeadlineWH spent 8 mins unironically heralding "Bidenomics": "surge in the U.S. economy," "boom in large-scale infrastructure," "Our strong & resilient economy is Bidenomics in action," "his economic agenda is a real accomplishment," "It really is morning in America… pic.twitter.com/8TxijndNIC — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 26, 2023

If you say so, Nicolle.

Hack Nicolle doesn’t even really believe this. https://t.co/aajljz3vnl — Doctor of Coding Thinkology (@bradcundiff) July 26, 2023

It was the most deadpan delivery in the history of Biden propaganda.

They are completely shameless. Just transparently delivering the White House’s message as if it’s their own opinion. This is active campaigning for biden which makes MSNBC a democrat PR firm, make them register and make democrats include this as a campaign contribution https://t.co/21q0uyLcE7 — Roger Harford (@rogerharford) July 28, 2023

SHHH! Nicolle doesn't want viewers to know the truth. Apparently, she doesn't believe Americans are feeling it in their pocket books and KNOW there is a HUGE problem.

Nicolle really does think her audience is dumb.

@tomselliott Well, if she’s going to be a sellout asshole, she may as well be a complete sellout asshole.



Hard to believe she used to be a “Republican”.



Political operatives are a lot like prostitutes. For the right price they’ll pretend to be whoever you want them to be. https://t.co/12MJJUybY8 — Building Carter Back Worse (@Libturdbator) July 28, 2023

Stupid people actually believe this 💩 https://t.co/LbUmpmhkvt — Ky McPay (@McpayKy) July 26, 2023

The Leftist media is definitely just an extension of the Biden administration at this point.

If this economy is booming, then tell me why I lost 20% of the value of my 401k? Why do I spend 40% more on groceries and energy? — We are Magadonians for Magadonia RonV42 ✝️🐰 (@V42Ron) July 26, 2023

This falls under, I want to shill, I shill, I am a shill. — Scott Barr (@thelictor) July 26, 2023

The 1st amendment was drafted, in part, to protect journalistic autonomy and integrity. When an entity is using airtime to campaign for a presidential candidate, they aren’t journalists fulfilling their obligation to the public. They are simply an arm of the government. — Cindie (@Cindie911) July 28, 2023

Bingo! Frankly, it's so transparent and why the general public has lost faith in corporate media. Who can blame them after embarrassing displays like this one?

