The Bidens' German Shepherd 'is a one-dog crime wave'

BREAKING ... Rudy Giuliani backtracks on Georgia election worker claims

justmindy  |  11:24 AM on July 26, 2023
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Overnight, there was breaking news in the Rudy Giuliani defamation suit. 

Basically, he admits what he said about two Georgia election workers was false and he will not dispute their claims.

His hope is this will bring the discovery process to a halt, and he won't have lawyers continuing to dig into his affairs.

Apparently, this does not mean he agrees to pay any damages.

Reading the statement of the advisor, it gives the impression this was an attempt to move the case along as it has been dragging for some time.

The legal team for the election workers, however, see it as a big win.

That is the last thing Mayor Rudy needs at this point. Heh!

Others doubt this will stop the discovery as Giuliani seemed to hope. As with most major court cases, this is one more step in the process. Stay tuned for further chess moves in this case.

