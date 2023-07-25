Hillary Clinton blames MAGA Republicans for hot weather … in summer
DeSantis team in MINOR car crash but the comments are ... a MAJOR wreck

justmindy  |  10:09 AM on July 25, 2023

This morning, it was reported Ron DeSantis and some of his staff were in a car accident in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Thankfully, it was minor, and DeSantis and team are all reported to be in good health. The replies, however, to the tweet reporting the accident, are not so healthy.

If your response to a car accident is wishing harm on someone, maybe reevaluate how you are allowing politics to overtake your life.

Excellent advice and hopefully some of these people will reflect upon their behavior.

Oof! It's clear there are some people who are definitely in need of Jesus.

These people better hope they don't end up reaping what they sowed, because if so, they are about to reap a whirlwind.

I guess 'karma' for ensuring kids stayed in school during COVID and protected them from gender ideology indoctrination?

Sarah D

Of course, Rebekah Jones always has to weigh in on any DeSantis story.

There aren't any actual 'votes' for another 6 months or so. That's really holding out hope female voters have a long memory. Snicker.

If anyone knows grandiose and self important, it's Bill Kristol.

Mocking people who were just in a car accident never comes off as clever. 

Prayers from the team at Twitchy and let's hope Twitter cleans up its act as well.

