DeSantis team in MINOR car crash but the comments are ... a MAJOR wreck

This morning, it was reported Ron DeSantis and some of his staff were in a car accident in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Thankfully, it was minor, and DeSantis and team are all reported to be in good health. The replies, however, to the tweet reporting the accident, are not so healthy.

The replies to this tweet are people wishing DeSantis, a father of three, had been killed in this car accident because they don’t like his politics. https://t.co/KNRjUmuqVi — Pedro L. Gonzalez (@emeriticus) July 25, 2023

If your response to a car accident is wishing harm on someone, maybe reevaluate how you are allowing politics to overtake your life.

Some of the replies on this thread are awful. Just using the excuse the other side does it is pathetic. Either be a better person than others, or be called out for your own inhumanity. — vbspurs (@vbspurs) July 25, 2023

Excellent advice and hopefully some of these people will reflect upon their behavior.

Great, glad he and others are fine.



That said, this might be a sign.... — Julia 🇺🇲🐕‍🦺 (@JuliaOB21136001) July 25, 2023

So god allowed him to be involved in an accident and he WANTS people to KEEP praying. Thes

What conceit to think the nation is praying for you! — Andy O (@Andy_Olsen) July 25, 2023

Oof! It's clear there are some people who are definitely in need of Jesus.

God is trying to tell him something. — Nancy Ruggeri Catania, MSW, LCSW (@njtootsie) July 25, 2023

Continued protection? Seems like God could’ve intervened to stop the car accident in the first place. — vita brevis (@harlee_1) July 25, 2023

These people better hope they don't end up reaping what they sowed, because if so, they are about to reap a whirlwind.

Karma — CAM Filet (@CAMFILET) July 25, 2023

I guess 'karma' for ensuring kids stayed in school during COVID and protected them from gender ideology indoctrination?

Dear Universe,



Thank you for the birthday present.



DeSantis is in a car accident on his way to Tennessee presidential campaign events https://apnews.com/article/desantis-car-accident-tennessee-republican-presidential-primary-112875e0a25f6cc001e370aafa70db0b — Rebekah Jones (@GeoRebekah ) July 25, 2023

Of course, Rebekah Jones always has to weigh in on any DeSantis story.

Staged. Looking for sympathy votes from females. — Hucky-booboo (@DiabloHuck) July 25, 2023

There aren't any actual 'votes' for another 6 months or so. That's really holding out hope female voters have a long memory. Snicker.

I’m glad he’s fine, but the “We appreciate the prayers and well wishes of the nation for his continued protection while on the campaign trail” is so grandiosely and self-importantly and pretending-he’s-engaged-in-a-dangerous-enterprise on brand. https://t.co/qxalj3sLzQ — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) July 25, 2023

If anyone knows grandiose and self important, it's Bill Kristol.

What about the trainwreck of a campaign he’s been in? https://t.co/iLmOZPb3tv — Chris Kelly | ckelly.eth (@thatchriskelly) July 25, 2023

Mocking people who were just in a car accident never comes off as clever.

What a sorry bunch of people on this site. The replies are despicable to say the least. I pray you all have some kind of come to Jesus moment in your lives cuz God knows y’all need him. — Cyndee (@CyndeeLuv56) July 25, 2023

If a campaign crashes in the morning and no viable path remains for the candidate, does a Nazi make a sound? — 🇺🇸🇺🇦Western Democracy🇹🇼 (@WestrnDemocracy) July 25, 2023

He is mistaken. I did not offer any prayers or well wishes. — Clark W. Griswold (@ClarkWGriswoldW) July 25, 2023

Sorry, not sorry. No sympathy for the devil — Sarasotagal (@Sarasotagal1) July 25, 2023

Praying for Governor DeSantis and all those involved. Godspeed! https://t.co/BMoWTNWnkx — Katrin Teel (@KatrinTeel) July 25, 2023

The anonymity of the internet has caused people to lose their civility.



The replies to this tweet are vile. Wishing a person harm because you don’t like their politics is abhorrent. He’s a human being. He has a wife and three small children.



Be better. https://t.co/hJWQZqBcnA — Chels (@ChesterTweet) July 25, 2023

Prayers from the team at Twitchy and let's hope Twitter cleans up its act as well.

