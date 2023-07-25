BOOM! DeSantis confirms support for IMPEACHING Biden

AP: 'Critics say' conservative women for parental rights are extremists
justmindy  |  9:43 PM on July 25, 2023
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Earlier today, we told you about Speaker McCarthy's statement regarding possibly convening impeachment hearings against Joe Biden. Tonight on Jesse Watters, Ron DeSantis was asked his thoughts on possible impeachment.

“They impeached Trump for a phone call! Are you trying to tell me Biden’s conduct isn’t as significant as that? It’s WAY more significant. [House Republicans] are absolutely within their rights to [impeach]. The corruption that’s surrounding this family is really unprecedented in the modern history of our country. And the lack of interest on this from the FBI and the Department of Justice, it shows you [with] weaponization there’s two sides to the coin. On the one hand, they will weaponize against a mother going to a school board meeting in Virginia and get the FBI. But on the other hand, if you’re connected to the D.C. ruling class … they will just turn a blind eye to it.”

Just what Republicans want to hear! Americans are tired of a two tiered justice system that seems to never lay a finger on the Biden crime family.

Tucker on Twitter Episode 10: Riding in South Central with Ice Cube
Aaron Walker

GOP voters are desperate for a message demanding accountability for Democrats.

Excellent question! Voters deserve to know if any Republicans are standing in the way.

It can be tempting to think ahead to the more beatable candidate, but in terms of fairness, Biden deserves to face the scrutiny as Republicans have had to face.

Of course a HuffPo 'journalist' is BIG MAD over DeSantis' proclamation. This is basically a toddler kicking and screaming and having a tantrum because someone dares say a bad word about Biden.

Exactly! The end goal is holding Biden responsible for his behavior and that of his family. Americans are ready for truth telling. The lies about Hunter's laptop, his Burisma deals, and how much Joe Biden knew have gone on long enough. This country demand transparency.

