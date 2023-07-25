BOOM! DeSantis confirms support for IMPEACHING Biden

Earlier today, we told you about Speaker McCarthy's statement regarding possibly convening impeachment hearings against Joe Biden. Tonight on Jesse Watters, Ron DeSantis was asked his thoughts on possible impeachment.

DESANTIS announces support for impeaching Joe Biden, says that’s the only way to get accountability since “we’re not going to get it from the Garland DoJ and the Christopher Wray FBI.”



“They impeached Trump for a phone call! Are you trying to tell me Biden’s conduct isn’t as… pic.twitter.com/ifI4opmwXl — DeSantis War Room 🐊 (@DeSantisWarRoom) July 26, 2023

“They impeached Trump for a phone call! Are you trying to tell me Biden’s conduct isn’t as significant as that? It’s WAY more significant. [House Republicans] are absolutely within their rights to [impeach]. The corruption that’s surrounding this family is really unprecedented in the modern history of our country. And the lack of interest on this from the FBI and the Department of Justice, it shows you [with] weaponization there’s two sides to the coin. On the one hand, they will weaponize against a mother going to a school board meeting in Virginia and get the FBI. But on the other hand, if you’re connected to the D.C. ruling class … they will just turn a blind eye to it.”

Just what Republicans want to hear! Americans are tired of a two tiered justice system that seems to never lay a finger on the Biden crime family.

I'm starting to like him more. — JustMe (@DownStrong) July 26, 2023

GOP voters are desperate for a message demanding accountability for Democrats.

Who are the republicans stonewalling the impeachment? — Kathie Batton (@batton_kathie) July 26, 2023

Excellent question! Voters deserve to know if any Republicans are standing in the way.

I agree with the sentiment.



But tactically for 2024 it’s dumb. Why give DEMs further excuse to pull Biden for the 2024 election? Newsome would be way harder to beat. — TheUnusualSuspect (@beerandtokens) July 26, 2023

It can be tempting to think ahead to the more beatable candidate, but in terms of fairness, Biden deserves to face the scrutiny as Republicans have had to face.

They impeached Trump (the first time) for trying to extort Ukraine. The phone call was just part of the evidence.



They impeached him the second time for attempting a coup to end our democracy.



Apparently DeSantis sees nothing wrong with either of those behaviors. https://t.co/uSz4vMgAeI — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) July 26, 2023

Of course a HuffPo 'journalist' is BIG MAD over DeSantis' proclamation. This is basically a toddler kicking and screaming and having a tantrum because someone dares say a bad word about Biden.

DeSantis says he supports impeaching Biden https://t.co/ncjFXsoeXz — Gram Slattery (@G_Slattery) July 26, 2023

Exactly! The end goal is holding Biden responsible for his behavior and that of his family. Americans are ready for truth telling. The lies about Hunter's laptop, his Burisma deals, and how much Joe Biden knew have gone on long enough. This country demand transparency.

