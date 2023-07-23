DeSantis' Press Secretary BLASTS ABC and Alyssa Farah for SNEAKY coverage of new curriculum

Gov. Abbott and Rep. Williams of Texas statistically describe the illegal immigration cris...
justmindy  |  4:57 PM on July 23, 2023
Townhall Media

Kamala Harris flew to Florida under the guise of exposing Florida's new African American history standards. According to Harris, the new standards would teach Florida students that slavery was beneficial to the slaves as it taught them useful skills. That would be a crazy thing to teach students and was not accurate, but we all know a lie gets half way around the world before the truth gets its pants on. Then, ABC aired a video with an Educator and Historian who served on the committee to craft the new standards. They proceeded to only show part of the video, and leave out the part where Dr. Allen clearly said Harris' take was inaccurate. Jeremy Redfern, Press Secretary for Governor DeSantis, shared the part of the video that was left out on Twitter today.

Then, alleged conservative who works for ABC who owns Disney which is currently in a battle with Governor DeSantis, Alyssa Farah Griffin, decided she needed to weigh in.

Redfern responded with the biography of one of the men who served on the standards committee as well as the rest of his very enlightening interview.

Somehow, it feels like Farah doesn't actually want an answer to her questions she posts on Twitter because she always locks the replies.

Wise words from a brilliant man. Maybe if pundits and commentators took the time to listen to Dr. Allen, the conversation would be productive and useful, rather than name calling and casting aspersions on well intended people.

