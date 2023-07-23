DeSantis' Press Secretary BLASTS ABC and Alyssa Farah for SNEAKY coverage of new curriculum

Kamala Harris flew to Florida under the guise of exposing Florida's new African American history standards. According to Harris, the new standards would teach Florida students that slavery was beneficial to the slaves as it taught them useful skills. That would be a crazy thing to teach students and was not accurate, but we all know a lie gets half way around the world before the truth gets its pants on. Then, ABC aired a video with an Educator and Historian who served on the committee to craft the new standards. They proceeded to only show part of the video, and leave out the part where Dr. Allen clearly said Harris' take was inaccurate. Jeremy Redfern, Press Secretary for Governor DeSantis, shared the part of the video that was left out on Twitter today.

Yesterday, @abcnews aired a very small section of their interview with a member of Florida’s African American History Standards Workgroup, Dr. William B. Allen.



Here’s more of the interview, where Dr. Allen debunks @VP’s narrative and calls her criticism “categorically false.”🧵 pic.twitter.com/hPFbKNZPs1 — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) July 23, 2023

Then, alleged conservative who works for ABC who owns Disney which is currently in a battle with Governor DeSantis, Alyssa Farah Griffin, decided she needed to weigh in.

Regardless of the intent of this policy - whatever it may be - I’d encourage anyone analyzing it to read that line & think about how that feels to the ancestors of American slaves to read. — Alyssa Farah Griffin (@Alyssafarah) July 23, 2023

Well, Alyssa, here is a man who is a descendent American slaves. Let’s see what he has to say when asked if the standards should be amended:



“My great grandfather is someone who came from the islands and who was enslaved here... from his resourcefulness, we derive benefits.



I… https://t.co/93CM6kvQDt pic.twitter.com/lEjc7ffYIJ — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) July 23, 2023

Asked if he believes the course should be amended:

“No, I think it would be effectively to erase people’s history.”



Dr. Allen then gives an anecdote of his own great grandfather who, unlike @VP’s great grandfather, was a slave. pic.twitter.com/sjh5FqJgjV — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) July 23, 2023

Asked what people should take away, Dr. Allen cites a few authors that he believes those interested in this work should read, saying, “People don't necessarily simply embrace their oppressors when they're oppressed. They also react adaptively and they find ways to make pathways… pic.twitter.com/TisS3T5MMi — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) July 23, 2023

Redfern responded with the biography of one of the men who served on the standards committee as well as the rest of his very enlightening interview.

Somehow, it feels like Farah doesn't actually want an answer to her questions she posts on Twitter because she always locks the replies.

I guess this is a "Lily White Republican" too for @favoriteteach11. https://t.co/pNRSNTOK9j — Sarcastic Cupcake (@SarcasticCupcak) July 23, 2023

He ends with, “I just want to foster and encourage everyone to take the time to read… I think every intellect can understand the language written there if people will only take the time to read it. And it's only those who don't take the time to read it, who will misstate it.” pic.twitter.com/o8owHsThwU — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) July 23, 2023

Wise words from a brilliant man. Maybe if pundits and commentators took the time to listen to Dr. Allen, the conversation would be productive and useful, rather than name calling and casting aspersions on well intended people.

