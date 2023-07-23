Chris Christie BALKS at suggestion the GOP should 'move on' from Hunter Biden

In an interview today, Chris Christie was asked if the Republican party should drop the topic of Hunter Biden after his plea deal is finalized. Christie forcefully shot back, likely surprising Margaret Brennan.

CBS’s @MargBrennan urges Republicans to “move on” from Hunter Biden. The media never moved in. To @GovChristie on @FacetheNation: “I was wondering, after this plea happens, if would you advise your party to move on?” Christie: “No.” pic.twitter.com/MPA1VCdF19 — Brent Baker 🇺🇦 (@BrentHBaker) July 23, 2023

Christie has a ton of experience as a prosecutor and made it clear it has taken way too long to investigate the claims against Hunter. In addition, he called out Democrats for always wanting to enact new gun laws, but not actually prosecuting the gun charges against Hunter Biden effectively.





I mean we all understand why Margaret wants them to move on but the American people shouldn’t. Corruption is the point Margaret — commonsense (@commonsense258) July 23, 2023

No @margbrennan! The media would like it to go away and “move on” but you have 2 whistleblowers that have taken an Oath to tell what they know! We can’t ignore them. The media always loved them under the Trump admin and never wanted to “move on”!! Ridiculous!



Journalism is ☠️ — CYNDI 💌 (@CYNDI_ROSE__) July 23, 2023

Margaret Brennan truly is a ruling class Democratic Party stooge. She thought she could get away with that snide mentioning of Weiss being appointed by Trump snark. — Sarcastic Cupcake (@SarcasticCupcak) July 23, 2023

The corporate media sees their ultimate role as protectors of the Democrats, so this is their first instinct.

That is @ChrisChristie at his best.



Surprising. But it’s just common sense that he has to subscribe to today. — Cool Hand Longhorn 1776 (@mhanna88) July 23, 2023

It's nice to see Republicans shooting outside the tent for once instead of all of the infighting we are currently witnessing.

How someone like this can say "I'm a journalist," is laughable. — MacroAggressions ❌ (@DenierNyc) July 23, 2023

We'll move on when Hunter's in prison. — Richard Scruggs (@RichardS2262) July 23, 2023

That seems fair.

H is the “princeling,” making deals and cashing checks, capitalizing on the Big Guy’s proximity to power, always kicking up 10%. The media has been staggeringly incurious about any of this, so the rest of us will just continue to rub their noses in it. — Jeff (@JeffAthwart) July 23, 2023

@CBSNews would love this to go away. They must know it is looking real bad for their beloved Party. — John_from small town NH (@JDem526) July 23, 2023

Oh yes, they would love to go back to discussing Donald Trump's indictments or some other story meant to make Republicans look bad.

I’ll “move on” from Hunter after she “moves on” from Trump. — Keith in Ames (@kch50014) July 23, 2023

We know they will never ever stop talking about Donald Trump, so that is a good bet.

Why would they? The POTUS and his family appear to have engaged in extortion and widespread corruption. This is serious and also involves the DOJ and FBI engaging in a cover up while indicting an opponent. — Michael Quinn (@Michael05272077) July 23, 2023

The American people should insist there is no 'moving on' unless or until there is a full accounting of all the crimes and malfeasance brought to us by the Biden family.

