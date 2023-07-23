Elon Musk announces HUGE changes coming to Twitter and gets a very SKEPTICAL...
Chris Christie BALKS at suggestion the GOP should 'move on' from Hunter Biden

justmindy  |  9:14 PM on July 23, 2023
AP Photo/Charles Krupa

In an interview today, Chris Christie was asked if the Republican party should drop the topic of Hunter Biden after his plea deal is finalized. Christie forcefully shot back, likely surprising Margaret Brennan.

Christie has a ton of experience as a prosecutor and made it clear it has taken way too long to investigate the claims against Hunter. In addition, he called out Democrats for always wanting to enact new gun laws, but not actually prosecuting the gun charges against Hunter Biden effectively.


Elon Musk announces HUGE changes coming to Twitter and gets a very SKEPTICAL reception
justmindy

The corporate media sees their ultimate role as protectors of the Democrats, so this is their first instinct.

It's nice to see Republicans shooting outside the tent for once instead of all of the infighting we are currently witnessing.

That seems fair.

Oh yes, they would love to go back to discussing Donald Trump's indictments or some other story meant to make Republicans look bad.

We know they will never ever stop talking about Donald Trump, so that is a good bet.

The American people should insist there is no 'moving on' unless or until there is a full accounting of all the crimes and malfeasance brought to us by the Biden family.

