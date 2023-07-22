Rep. Ted Lieu objects to Community Note on tweet about girl who aborted,...
Quisha King notifies Kamala Harris she is NOT WELCOME in Florida

justmindy  |  1:54 PM on July 22, 2023

As the Biden Administration has absolutely no real role for Kamala Harris, she was sent to Florida this week to troll the DeSantis administration over alleged changes to the African American History curriculum. Per usual, Kamala had no idea what she was talking about, but that has never stopped her before. Conservative media personality and founder of 'Action Up America', Quisha King, was very unimpressed with Harris' visit.

Isn't Kamala supposed to be handling the Southern Border? If she hasn't heard, it's a wreck. Maybe she should go do her actual job and manage that crisis.

Democrats are averse to facts.

Doug P.

She is a whole con artist.

Taking Kamala down a couple of notches is always a good thing.

Of course there is always a nasty leftist in the comments looking to put down any conservative who doesn't adhere to their Marxist ideology. 

Fortunately, Quisha had time to correct their grammar and send them away rightly embarrassed.

If Kamala uttered a comprehensible sentence, it would be shocking. We know Democrats are incapable of telling the truth.

There is already enough division in our country. It's a shame the Vice President is contributing to the rhetoric. Thankfully, she is impossible to understand so her message doesn't make much impact.

