Quisha King notifies Kamala Harris she is NOT WELCOME in Florida

As the Biden Administration has absolutely no real role for Kamala Harris, she was sent to Florida this week to troll the DeSantis administration over alleged changes to the African American History curriculum. Per usual, Kamala had no idea what she was talking about, but that has never stopped her before. Conservative media personality and founder of 'Action Up America', Quisha King, was very unimpressed with Harris' visit.

We don't want you here in #Jacksonville telling kids that they'll never be anything in life because of their skin color disguised as "learning history". we will not stand for it!



How about you go to the southern border, where I just came back from, and protect the birthrights… https://t.co/ej1JlIGn6b — Quisha King aka Keisha King (@ImQuishaK) July 21, 2023

Isn't Kamala supposed to be handling the Southern Border? If she hasn't heard, it's a wreck. Maybe she should go do her actual job and manage that crisis.

Facts - you just made me so happy. Way to represent Duval on merit. — Steven Jones (@stauvin) July 22, 2023

Stay on Cacklin' Kamala's Heels! — Ronald Tracy Robison For Florida House District 14 (@RonTracy6) July 22, 2023

Does she mean the history of her Brahmin mother? Or that of her Jamaican slave-holding father's line? I'm confused. — Mary Grabar (@MaryGrabar) July 22, 2023

The race card is getting really old! No one believes it anymore! Heck next you will call a white dog a racist! Give it a rest! — Jamie Fain🇺🇸 (@JamieFain66) July 22, 2023

Democrats are averse to facts.

Unfortunately there are plenty folks that love this chick..She is an optimistic politician who used the aka men who she had unprofessional relationships with silly black folks and the black woman card to get here..I don't want her here either!! — Anthony Brown (@Anthony86118402) July 22, 2023

She is a whole con artist.

QKING with the FRIDAY TKO🥊🥊🥊 of the#wordsaladqueen https://t.co/r7x0KLOEbF — Hollywood Morris (@MorrisHollywood) July 21, 2023

Taking Kamala down a couple of notches is always a good thing.

Quite pretending ur a black American Your neither — 52studebaker (@52studebaker) July 21, 2023

Of course there is always a nasty leftist in the comments looking to put down any conservative who doesn't adhere to their Marxist ideology.

It’s *you’re.

You’re welcome! — Quisha King aka Keisha King (@ImQuishaK) July 21, 2023

Fortunately, Quisha had time to correct their grammar and send them away rightly embarrassed.

Oh my...



I would love to hear Kamala tell us all about the truth and how many truths there are. pic.twitter.com/BSr66HHET6 — Dean Mathews (@Dean0Mathews) July 22, 2023

If Kamala uttered a comprehensible sentence, it would be shocking. We know Democrats are incapable of telling the truth.

We don’t need her vitriol!! Thank you, Quisha!! https://t.co/RhG5EFhbkC — Martha Lou (@marthakellumya1) July 21, 2023

There is already enough division in our country. It's a shame the Vice President is contributing to the rhetoric. Thankfully, she is impossible to understand so her message doesn't make much impact.

