On Russell Brand's podcast, DeSantis promises a RECKONING with Fauci and the medical SWAMP

In an interesting turn of events, Ron DeSantis appeared on Russell Brand's podcast today to answer questions about his campaign for the presidency.

Ron DeSantis to Russell Brand: "We're gonna bring a reckoning to this health bureaucracy and this medical swamp."



One of the reasons so many of us who were on the Covid 'Team Reality' front lines support this guy is THIS ISSUE. Ensuring the insanity of the past three years never… pic.twitter.com/yKRTxkIMpa — Scott Morefield (@SKMorefield) July 21, 2023

DeSantis on Russell Brand today:Trump put Fauci in charge of US response to COVID & gave him Presidential Citation @ end 2020. By then, we knew Fauci screwed us w/ ineffective & crushing lockdowns & school closures that DeSantis rejected, keeping FL free & open — Douglas King (@DougKing5577) July 21, 2023

Many Americans are desperate for figures like Anthony Fauci to face the music and answer for the lockdowns and the vaccine that was not actually a vaccine.

Another homerun interview by Ron DeSantis on the Russell Brand podcast. No other candidate is talking about bring a reckoning for what was done in the name of Covid, and about decentralizing government. We are witnessing the rise of a true reformer! — Unfiltered☢Boss (@Unfilteredboss1) July 21, 2023

America is desperate for 'reformer' candidates which is why RFK Jr. is also making waves in American politics.

Politics in the last decade have made a lot of weird friends. Deuce Bigalo and the loud and foul mouthed Brit is now on our side?!https://t.co/G1dauLPffC — Adam Ξ/ξ Bohn (@BadtotheBohn) July 21, 2023

I think a lot of excesses of the left has made some of these Bush hating celebrities become some kind of odd new versions of themselves. Some of them. — Dan M (@DanMprime) July 21, 2023

amazing how brand's views have changed since he sobered up, and got away from Hollyweird. — Jay (@pxystick) July 21, 2023

When they said it was time to expand the conservative tent, they meant it.

This was just a phenomenal interview. — ❤️GAGirl1967🖤 has hope for the future! (@Tamzilla_52) July 21, 2023

America crumbles if the Big Pharma swamp doesn’t get addressed. — An0maly (@LegendaryEnergy) July 21, 2023

A client of mine ( 30, yr, old, doctor) was paralyzed for 2 yrs by the Phizer booster.

She had to re learn how to walk and her left eye remained crossed( 2, yrs).

They thought she had a stroke or cancer.

It's still unknown but is connected to the Vax. — indie, lean, right👸 (@ilasgenworth) July 21, 2023

Big Pharma was allowed to interfere in every part of the American life and family during Covid. It can never be allowed to happen again.

The school closures alone will effect young people for years to come. There must be a reckoning.

Shut up about Covid. Dear god. Talk about something timely. What about the current medication shortages that are projected to worsen … antibiotics, cancer drugs, etc — Nonexistent Ducey/Sinema Voter 🦄 (@PhxGOP) July 21, 2023

All of these shortages are also part of calling 'Big Pharma' on the carpet. Covid just highlighted the issues. Part of the problem is we are not manufacturing enough medications in America leaving us dependent on overseas suppliers. This must also be addressed.

your starting to pull in the big news, 3 presidential nominees already, competing with mainstream media yo — thorne (@thorne831) July 21, 2023

This campaign season is proving candidates have to go around corporate media and go straight to new media to talk directly to the people.

