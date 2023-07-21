On Russell Brand's podcast, DeSantis promises a RECKONING with Fauci and the medical SWAMP

Historian's big BRAG about her friend making sure kids have access to ADULT...
justmindy  |  1:22 PM on July 21, 2023
Matt Sayles

In an interesting turn of events, Ron DeSantis appeared on Russell Brand's podcast today to answer questions about his campaign for the presidency.

Many Americans are desperate for figures like Anthony Fauci to face the music and answer for the lockdowns and the vaccine that was not actually a vaccine. 

America is desperate for 'reformer' candidates which is why RFK Jr. is also making waves in American politics.

When they said it was time to expand the conservative tent, they meant it.

Big Pharma was allowed to interfere in every part of the American life and family during Covid. It can never be allowed to happen again.

The school closures alone will effect young people for years to come. There must be a reckoning.

All of these shortages are also part of calling 'Big Pharma' on the carpet. Covid just highlighted the issues. Part of the problem is we are not manufacturing enough medications in America leaving us dependent on overseas suppliers. This must also be addressed.

This campaign season is proving candidates have to go around corporate media and go straight to new media to talk directly to the people.

Tags: PODCAST 2024 ELECTION FAUCI COVID DESANTIS

