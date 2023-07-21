DHS Secretary Mayorkas proud of a top priority (no, it's not 'secure the...
Biden spox Kate Bedingfield heads through the WH-MSM revolving door and lands at...
'Maybe if Biden’s granddaughter moved to Florida he’d actually visit her': DeSantis TORCHE...
Hunter Biden's lawyer focuses on the REAL scandal at the whistleblower hearing (just...
NYT left some pretty major details out of their coverage of girl who...
On Russell Brand's podcast, DeSantis promises a RECKONING with Fauci and the medical...
PolitiFact closely 'analyzed' Jason Aldean's music video and found compelling evidence tha...
Miranda Devine has a question about an FBI redaction supposedly to protect 'methods...
Outrage over Simona Halep's breast reduction is Double DDumb!!
ABC News' story on Chuck Grassley releasing FBI's Biden memo reads like the...
D'OH! Kamala Harris goes full DIVERSITY-hire falling for obvious lie about Florida schools...
FBI not happy Sen. Grassley released the Biden memo because of who it...
Slack messages reveal top scientists' coordinated efforts to deceive the public on COVID...
Check out HORRIFIC texts sent by Swalwell-supported trans rep now arrested for child...

'This should have stayed in the drafts' ... Cruz Senate opponent posts CRINGE 'Barbie' ad

justmindy  |  2:31 PM on July 21, 2023

There has been no shortage of cringe worthy moments recently from politicians trying to tie themselves to the 'Barbie' movie. In the latest cringe inducing attempt, Roland Gutierrez, a Democrat running against Ted Cruz for senator, tweeted his own pic against a Barbie background.

Ted Cruz recently questioned why Barbie was bowing to the Chinese Communist government in its movie messaging.

Still, it would be great if politicians can stop using 'Barbie' for a viral moment. It's a child's toy and it's embarrassing.

Ted Cruz was clearly unimpressed.

Apparently, Gutierrez believes Hollywood should self censor to please the communists in China. Who knew?

Recommended

Sen. John Kennedy leaves Durbin speechless TORCHING Dems for RACIST attacks on Justice Thomas (watch)
Sam J.

Maybe advertising with sparkles and a 'Barbie' theme isn't actually convincing voters you are a serious candidate.

It feels like one, but Elon says 'parody' accounts must be properly labeled and there is no 'parody' in the title. Apparently, it's real as unbelievable as it is.

Beto was a furry and now this guy is a plastic doll. Democrats are weird.

No maybe about it, they need to go.

They really can't and they never get any better at it.

After being ratio'd on Twitter, he should now understand what a dumb move this was. Sometimes the people have to mock politicians to shape them up, and boy did this post give him a workout.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!





Tags: DEMOCRAT SENATE TED CRUZ

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Sen. John Kennedy leaves Durbin speechless TORCHING Dems for RACIST attacks on Justice Thomas (watch)
Sam J.
'Maybe if Biden’s granddaughter moved to Florida he’d actually visit her': DeSantis TORCHES Biden
ArtistAngie
NYT left some pretty major details out of their coverage of girl who aborted, burned, and buried her baby
Sarah D
PolitiFact closely 'analyzed' Jason Aldean's music video and found compelling evidence that he's a fraud
Sarah D
Hunter Biden's lawyer focuses on the REAL scandal at the whistleblower hearing (just guess)
Doug P.
Outrage over Simona Halep's breast reduction is Double DDumb!!
ArtistAngie

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Sen. John Kennedy leaves Durbin speechless TORCHING Dems for RACIST attacks on Justice Thomas (watch) Sam J.