'This should have stayed in the drafts' ... Cruz Senate opponent posts CRINGE 'Barbie' ad

There has been no shortage of cringe worthy moments recently from politicians trying to tie themselves to the 'Barbie' movie. In the latest cringe inducing attempt, Roland Gutierrez, a Democrat running against Ted Cruz for senator, tweeted his own pic against a Barbie background.

I heard Ted Cruz declared war on Barbie. 👀 pic.twitter.com/Sq4PzAz9pM — Senator Roland Gutierrez (@RolandForTexas) July 20, 2023

Ted Cruz recently questioned why Barbie was bowing to the Chinese Communist government in its movie messaging.

Ted Cruz puts Barbie on notice. pic.twitter.com/ix57so6ym6 — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) July 20, 2023

Still, it would be great if politicians can stop using 'Barbie' for a viral moment. It's a child's toy and it's embarrassing.

pretty remarkable that his campaign put this out deliberately https://t.co/12rtkx1VBi — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 21, 2023

Ted Cruz was clearly unimpressed.

Whoever told you this was a good idea should try something new — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) July 21, 2023

Did you at least realize how embarrassing this would be before you posted? https://t.co/EYTmAVsxUL — Joshua (@RealJoshPerry) July 21, 2023

Apparently, Gutierrez believes Hollywood should self censor to please the communists in China. Who knew?

Wow! I don’t know who his ad team is but they need to be fired. This guy is gonna lose so big in Texas. — DelilahM (@delilahmused) July 21, 2023

This is the first post I saw of his campaign, and it's my last. The only thing I learned is that Cruz doesn't have a serious contender. — JenniferJuniper (@Jennife99766325) July 21, 2023

Did you at least realize how embarrassing this would be before you posted? https://t.co/EYTmAVsxUL — Joshua (@RealJoshPerry) July 21, 2023

Maybe advertising with sparkles and a 'Barbie' theme isn't actually convincing voters you are a serious candidate.

might want to get that posting back up for social media director — Jonathon Snyder (@JonathonSnyder) July 20, 2023

My man, if you dunked on yourself any harder you'd be Shaq. — I am Riven (@MetalOfRiven) July 21, 2023

Is this a parody account? No real man would go this route. — The Deacon (@sacresoldaten) July 21, 2023

Not even good parody account. pic.twitter.com/6lYYS2EGgu — Groucho not Marxist (@bobdirects) July 21, 2023

It feels like one, but Elon says 'parody' accounts must be properly labeled and there is no 'parody' in the title. Apparently, it's real as unbelievable as it is.

You managed to out-cringe Beto. Ugh. — The Mad Shogun Aaron Alexander (@MrNamelessOne) July 21, 2023

Beto was a furry and now this guy is a plastic doll. Democrats are weird.

You might want to talk to your staff.............or maybe fire them. — Toobuff (@toobuff) July 21, 2023

No maybe about it, they need to go.

the Left can't meme — John Kartch (@johnkartch) July 21, 2023

They really can't and they never get any better at it.

Did you at least realize how embarrassing this would be before you posted? https://t.co/EYTmAVsxUL — Joshua (@RealJoshPerry) July 21, 2023

After being ratio'd on Twitter, he should now understand what a dumb move this was. Sometimes the people have to mock politicians to shape them up, and boy did this post give him a workout.

SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership! Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo codeto get 40% off your VIP membership!















