Brand releases 'Gay Water' as a DEFIANT answer to the Dylan Mulvaney and Bud Light backlash

justmindy  |  11:15 AM on July 21, 2023

In an effort to capitalize off Bud Light's tanking stock numbers post Dylan Mulvaney can scandal, one company has decided to go all in and target the LGBTQ population with its new drink 'Gay Water'. Apparently, a mix of vodka and soda has been called 'gay water' for decades in the gay community. This company plans a whole merchandising strategy to de-stigmatize 'gay'. 

It didn't work out very well for Bud Light, but  this company seems to believe their luck will be different.

Heh! This space may already be occupied.

Only if it's brightly packaged in rainbow colored packaging.

Won't anyone think of the frogs?

Recommended

Sen. John Kennedy leaves Durbin speechless TORCHING Dems for RACIST attacks on Justice Thomas (watch)
Sam J.

Americans clearly have too much time on their hands.

There is excellent gag gift potential.

Only if they call it ________ water. 

There is no escaping it.

That's capitalism for you. They have a right to advertise and sell the product and the American public has the right to determine if it is a brand worth supporting. The good old free market system remains undefeated.

