Brand releases 'Gay Water' as a DEFIANT answer to the Dylan Mulvaney and Bud Light backlash

In an effort to capitalize off Bud Light's tanking stock numbers post Dylan Mulvaney can scandal, one company has decided to go all in and target the LGBTQ population with its new drink 'Gay Water'. Apparently, a mix of vodka and soda has been called 'gay water' for decades in the gay community. This company plans a whole merchandising strategy to de-stigmatize 'gay'.

Canned cocktail ‘Gay Water’ aims to cash in on Bud Light’s Dylan Mulvaney disaster https://t.co/CQcJmeuqQt pic.twitter.com/ienQuovOEw — New York Post (@nypost) July 21, 2023

It didn't work out very well for Bud Light, but this company seems to believe their luck will be different.

Isn’t Bud Light the original “gay water” ? https://t.co/7ebNyS2OHI — GayPatriot (@GayPatriot) July 21, 2023

But Bud Light is the gay water. 🤷‍♀️



Lol — ƚƚoɔꙅ (@durivatives) July 20, 2023

it's just bud light with a new label don't be fooled. — mindmelt66 (@clarencegoffin1) July 20, 2023

Heh! This space may already be occupied.

Water is pretty gay anyway https://t.co/QciXNDJLn6 — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) July 21, 2023

gay oxygen next? — jrdy (@tfd_jrdy) July 21, 2023

Only if it's brightly packaged in rainbow colored packaging.

The frogs will NOT be pleased. — HRMN (Owlman) (@namreh_) July 21, 2023

Won't anyone think of the frogs?

I hope artificial intelligence takes over soon. The natural stupidity is spinning completely out of control. — вяιαη вαтѕση (@Brian_Batson) July 20, 2023

Americans clearly have too much time on their hands.

That’s something I would buy for a guy friend as like a joke for football party . — Chris Wagner (@Chrisjwagner76) July 21, 2023

This may work, as the "joke" drink you buy for your hunting buddies. — S. Jay (@SJayToday) July 21, 2023

There is excellent gag gift potential.

Can they sell it in Florida? — Dan Miller (@Bump_Miller) July 21, 2023

Only if they call it ________ water.

Every 10th can comes with surprise monkey pox — Dude BroDook (@DudeBroDook) July 21, 2023

These ppl are so dense and ideological they don’t know how small that consumer base is. — Andrew_POV_Media (@_POV_Media_) July 21, 2023

WHY WOULD U MARKET THIS??? 95% OF MAINSTREAM WONT BUY IT...I COULD CARE LESS ABOUT GAYS AND HOW THEY LIVE NOT IN A BAD WAY-LIVE UR LIFE THE WAY U WANT , BUT TO BE MARKETING THAT TYPE OF LIFESTYLE IS THE STUPIDEST MARKETING EVER-WE DONT NEED TO SEE IT IN VEVERYDAY LIFE — jonesy (@flyboy4014) July 21, 2023

There is no escaping it.

What is the issue here? People sell people buy let them pic.twitter.com/5lN9OtbmG5 — Goatfoot123 (@Goatfoot123) July 21, 2023

Nope. Not Gay, so I do not qualify to buy one. — george perezstillwag (@perezstill) July 21, 2023

The heck with Bud Light… Gay Water is out and proud. I’m ordering a pack today. @drinkgaywater https://t.co/qmFaFEUTkL — Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) July 20, 2023

That's capitalism for you. They have a right to advertise and sell the product and the American public has the right to determine if it is a brand worth supporting. The good old free market system remains undefeated.

