SICKOS plan to host 'Drag Queen Story Hour' in Mexican consulate sidestepping Florida law

Recently, Governor Ron DeSantis signed a law making it illegal for drag shows to perform sexually explicit acts if children under 18 were in the audience. This seems like a very logical stance, but apparently some drag performers can't practice their art unless children are in the audience. To circumvent Florida law, a group of performers decided to stage a 'Drag Queen Story Hour' in the Mexican consulate.

Via The Floridian

🚨JUST IN! In an apparent attempt to circumvent Florida Law, Drag Queen Story Hour is going to be held in the MEXICAN CONSULATE in Florida!



Team DeSantis responds!https://t.co/FblaqfzUUf — Chris Nelson 🇺🇸 🏝 (@ReOpenChris) July 20, 2023

Drag Queen Jason DeShazo, also known as Mama Ashley Rose has discovered a way to try to sneak Drag Queen Story Hour into Florida. According to a Facebook post, DeShazo plans to hold his story hour in the Mexican Consulate in Orlando. "Join us for Drag Story Time with local favorite Momma Ashley Rose and guest Zara Nouveau! With so many LGBTQ+ people and families under attack in Florida this year, let’s come together as a community and celebrate Pride Month with an afternoon of snacks, stories and fun for all ages," DeShazo states on his webpage. "🌈 Zara will be reading a story in Spanish for this culturally inclusive event!"

THis is not surprising in the least. Mexican President Amlo is on the record stating he does not want DeSantis as president and that he is sending folks to Florida to get in the communities and sabotage the DeSantis campaign https://t.co/fKJm7CDBD2 — Joe McWopSki (@LakesFirearmsTr) July 20, 2023

How hard deviant Democrats want to corrupt and perverse our children is disgustingly amazing. The Democrats can’t be evil enough. — Greg Kowzan (@g_kowzan) July 20, 2023

They'll even attempt to use diplomatic immunity to pull off their deviant plans.

Instead of fighting the cartels who control their border and terrorize their own citizens, the government of Mexico is ... planning Drag Queen Story Time at their consulate in Orlando.

Priorities.



(h/t @ReOpenChris) pic.twitter.com/OEo8dPhDMm — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) July 19, 2023

Their priorities seem to be weakening America in as many ways as possible.

I’m guessing they were thinking this… pic.twitter.com/1NFfdVxtLM — Jim Moore (@MoreCoffeeJim) July 19, 2023

"...has just been revoked," -- Martin Riggs — Kyle Lamb (@kylamb8) July 19, 2023

Not so fast.

Wonder how this would go over in ultra-progressive [not] Mexico? — Tenn Bear 🐻 (@akaBarni) July 19, 2023

They don't want that in their own country. They just want to infect the United States with the perversity.

As I said before, Mexico has launched a massive effort to make sure DeSantis doesn’t win, as well as to subvert Florida politics.



Suffice to say, there are much worse things happening at the Orlando and Miami Mexican consulates than drag queen story hour. 1/ https://t.co/P9s2d6zlK0 — Jonathan Moore (@Myr226) July 20, 2023

Of course it’s Orlando. Only liberal stronghold in Central Florida — Cole Clifford (@middlefinger4Uz) July 19, 2023

One of the only blue counties Republicans have not managed to flip red, but give it time and some Scott Pressler magic!

Why are you allowing this corruption of our children? @consulmexorl — Ke Ola (@keola787) July 20, 2023

Great question!

Trying to curry favor with the smoking ruins of the Florida Democrats? — Chuck Hollis (@cphollis59) July 20, 2023

There aren't many Democrats left in Florida to impress.

We need to fight this in the public forum. They're trying to corrupt our children like Disney but this is sponsored by the Mexican government. — Ke Ola (@keola787) July 20, 2023

Like every other shady practice, sunlight is the best disinfectant. The public needs to know what the Mexican consulate is promoting. Now they do!

SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership! Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo codeto get 40% off your VIP membership!







