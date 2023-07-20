Journo who broke Hunter laptop story had 'mind-boggling testimony on the extent of...
Hell to the YEAH! Parent goes OFF on teacher's union president for fighting...
WaPo's seething over 'GOP's far-right flank' throwing wrenches in Dems' woke spending plan...
Tom Elliott asks Tweeps to 'name that band' with pic of Jen Psaki...
Wait, WHAT? Here are some, er, highlights, from the 'Bidenomics' speech in Philly
Trans-harpy RAGES at people for not masking in 2023 because they're white supremacists...
TIME's cover story is about John Fetterman '[coming] out of the darkness,' but...
Sanctuary Cities ain't what they used to be --> Check out fliers NYC...
Watch your step as you try to navigate the media's near-complete blackout on...
NO idea what the Hell is going on BUT this Anthony Weiner interview...
Andy Ngô BUSTS pro-pedo advocates claiming 'Sound of Freedom' is based on Q...
T.J. Ducklo's peek at 2024 Dark Brandon 'sequel' confirms Joe Biden's got at...
Democrat Witness Sweats When Asked Basic Questions About Free Speech
Rep. Thomas Massie releases footage from 1/6 near DNC HQ & has questions...

SICKOS plan to host 'Drag Queen Story Hour' in Mexican consulate sidestepping Florida law

justmindy  |  2:18 PM on July 20, 2023

Recently, Governor Ron DeSantis signed a law making it illegal for drag shows to perform sexually explicit acts if children under 18 were in the audience. This seems like a very logical stance, but apparently some drag performers can't practice their art unless children are in the audience. To circumvent Florida law, a group of performers decided to stage a 'Drag Queen Story Hour' in the Mexican consulate. 

Via The Floridian

Drag Queen Jason DeShazo, also known as Mama Ashley Rose has discovered a way to try to sneak Drag Queen Story Hour into Florida. According to a Facebook post, DeShazo plans to hold his story hour in the Mexican Consulate in Orlando.

"Join us for Drag Story Time with local favorite Momma Ashley Rose and guest Zara Nouveau! With so many LGBTQ+ people and families under attack in Florida this year, let’s come together as a community and celebrate Pride Month with an afternoon of snacks, stories and fun for all ages," DeShazo states on his webpage. "🌈 Zara will be reading a story in Spanish for this culturally inclusive event!"

They'll even attempt to use diplomatic immunity to pull off their deviant plans.

Recommended

NO idea what the Hell is going on BUT this Anthony Weiner interview about Hillary Clinton is NUTS (watch)
Sam J.

Their priorities seem to be weakening America in as many ways as possible.

Not so fast.

They don't want that in their own country. They just want to infect the United States with the perversity.

One of the only blue counties Republicans have not managed to flip red, but give it time and some Scott Pressler magic!

Great question!

There aren't many Democrats left in Florida to impress.

Like every other shady practice, sunlight is the best disinfectant. The public needs to know what the Mexican consulate is promoting. Now they do!

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!



Tags: FLORIDA MEXICO DRAG QUEEN DRAG QUEEN STORY HOUR DESANTIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

NO idea what the Hell is going on BUT this Anthony Weiner interview about Hillary Clinton is NUTS (watch)
Sam J.
Journo who broke Hunter laptop story had 'mind-boggling testimony on the extent of censorship'
Doug P.
Hell to the YEAH! Parent goes OFF on teacher's union president for fighting against school choice (watch)
Sam J.
Tom Elliott asks Tweeps to 'name that band' with pic of Jen Psaki and David Hogg and ROFLMAO (thread)
Sam J.
WaPo's seething over 'GOP's far-right flank' throwing wrenches in Dems' woke spending plans
Sarah D
Wait, WHAT? Here are some, er, highlights, from the 'Bidenomics' speech in Philly
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
NO idea what the Hell is going on BUT this Anthony Weiner interview about Hillary Clinton is NUTS (watch) Sam J.