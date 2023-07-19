BOOM! Ron DeSantis defiantly defends Jason Aldean telling him not to apologize

The ongoing Jason Aldean controversy continues unabated today, and now Ron DeSantis has weighed in. No stranger to media attack himself, DeSantis had his own message for Aldean.

When the media attacks you, you’re doing something right. @Jason_Aldean has nothing to apologize for. https://t.co/oEhCFS4CGM — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) July 19, 2023

Apparently, talking about life in a small town is racist these days. It's impossible to keep up with the Left's ever changing rules.

The list of things that triggers Democrats is endless these days.

This is the correct take on this — Will’s Thoughts (@Will22Boz) July 19, 2023

Look we don’t have to make this media fight like it’s something new. It’s simple, like majority of the businesses they will do whatever they need to make profit. For media, anger or even sometimes giving you what you want to hear makes them money. — Seth Sinclair (@realSSinclair) July 19, 2023

By the same token, if media and businesses only hear from the loud mouth Leftists, they won't know most Americans don't feel this way. It's important to speak out.

Those who have concerns about song lyrics, have they not listened to, “15 of the Most Controversial Lines in Hip-Hop History?” Not hearing any outrage from the left??? Crickets! — Jay Thompson (@CayugaHS_JT) July 19, 2023

They only get upset if it can somehow negatively effect a conservative like Aldean and his wife.

Keep doing what you do.

People in small towns stick together and get along most of the time. A town includes people of different races, colors and religion.

We just don’t get into mainstream media stuff. We ALL work. — Laura Bennett (@LauraBe40835043) July 19, 2023

This says it all. People get along in small towns and stay out of each other's business. Don't let the corporate media divide Americans.

The media is the enemy — ruth waddell (@CookieWilfong) July 19, 2023

I’m a Trump guy… but this I agree with DeSantis on! — One Republic (@OneFreeRepublic) July 19, 2023

Ron with his best tweet since running for president https://t.co/lgaLZxY9oK — NatCon (@BA_BeRad) July 19, 2023

Nice to see there are some topics all conservatives can agree on.

Thank you, Governor. We can't let the left cancel everything we believe in. That's why you have my vote in 2024🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Muffdiver64🐊 (@IzzyBee0509) July 19, 2023

How dare he write a song. — John (@twitt3r_4cct) July 19, 2023

The Left demands you only write songs they like.

Twitter approves this message!

Of course, there always has to be an angry Leftist in the comments name calling outrageous slurs they heard on MSNBC. It's so stupid it's almost comical at this point.

Never apologize to these people. Its all nonsense virtue signaling. https://t.co/Nnvxs7sLU2 — Chris (@EmperorCJH) July 19, 2023

That's the spirit. Bending a knee to the Left never turns out well and it's a good day when conservative leadership refuses to stand down.

SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership! Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo codeto get 40% off your VIP membership!







