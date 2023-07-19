Democrats get the vapors over Rep. MTG's images of Hunter Biden, demand they...
The Worst Social Contagion We'll Ever Have Experienced

BOOM! Ron DeSantis defiantly defends Jason Aldean telling him not to apologize

justmindy  |  7:24 PM on July 19, 2023

The ongoing Jason Aldean controversy continues unabated today, and now Ron DeSantis has weighed in. No stranger to media attack himself, DeSantis had his own message for Aldean.

Apparently, talking about life in a small town is racist these days. It's impossible to keep up with the Left's ever changing rules.

The list of things that triggers Democrats is endless these days.

By the same token, if media and businesses only hear from the loud mouth Leftists, they won't know most Americans don't feel this way. It's important to speak out.

They only get upset if it can somehow negatively effect a conservative like Aldean and his wife.

This says it all. People get along in small towns and stay out of each other's business. Don't let the corporate media divide Americans.

Nice to see there are some topics all conservatives can agree on.

The Left demands you only write songs they like.

Twitter approves this message!

Of course, there always has to be an angry Leftist in the comments name calling outrageous slurs they heard on MSNBC. It's so stupid it's almost comical at this point.

That's the spirit. Bending a knee to the Left never turns out well and it's a good day when conservative leadership refuses to stand down.

