A clearly DELUSIONAL OB-GYN claims not all her patients who give birth are women

justmindy  |  1:19 PM on July 18, 2023

Today, in crazy videos from the 'Party of Science', we present an OB-GYN who claims not every person who has a baby is a woman. According to 'Mama Doctor Jones', she has patients who are trans men and non-binary who have babies, so not only women have babies. Except, trans men and non-binary people with a female parts are actually women, also.

Are there any Doctors still in touch with reality left?

Oh, this doctor profits off coddling the delusions of mentally ill people? That is the least surprising things today.

It has clearly infiltrated our medical schools and hospitals.

A tale as old as time.

You can always tell from the eyes. Every single time.

Doctors like this woman are the reason.

I challenge her to explain that 'Science' to us.

One would think!

This is the most infuriating part. There is a whole specialty of the medical field totally designated to care for women and babies, and their specific needs, and these Doctors make it a mockery.

Women are never allowed their own spaces.

Oof! That is a terrifying visual.

Extremely disturbing is putting it lightly. It should be terrifying our medical professionals have diminished capacity at this level.

