A clearly DELUSIONAL OB-GYN claims not all her patients who give birth are women

Today, in crazy videos from the 'Party of Science', we present an OB-GYN who claims not every person who has a baby is a woman. According to 'Mama Doctor Jones', she has patients who are trans men and non-binary who have babies, so not only women have babies. Except, trans men and non-binary people with a female parts are actually women, also.

“Every patient who has a baby is not a woman… how dare you say that nobody who gives birth can be a man” - OBGYN pic.twitter.com/Xuca0bFTqk — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 18, 2023

Are there any Doctors still in touch with reality left?

Oh, this doctor profits off coddling the delusions of mentally ill people? That is the least surprising things today.

Woke misinformation is a threat because it is more likely to infiltrate prominent institutions. — The Rabbit Hole (@TheRabbitHole84) July 18, 2023

It has clearly infiltrated our medical schools and hospitals.

Academics are always quick to embrace authoritarianism for the “good of the community“ pic.twitter.com/ITCfoLOQuV — 𝗝𝗢𝗛𝗡 𝗪𝗜𝗖𝗞 ( ͠° ͟ʖ ͡°) 🇺🇸 (@imUrB00gieman) July 18, 2023

A tale as old as time.

Smugly faced doctors shamelessly engage in malpractice. If you see those sanpaku eyes, YOU RUN. pic.twitter.com/iDjLTtdgBX — 【 𝓓𝖗. 𝓥𝖔𝐱 𝓞𝖈𝖚𝖑𝖎 】 (@Vox_Oculi) July 18, 2023

Watch with the sound off and look at the doctor’s eyes! 👀👀👀👀😵‍💫 https://t.co/BwhWVdhBb6 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 18, 2023

You can always tell from the eyes. Every single time.

And people wonder why faith in government and the medical field is on the decline. — Arkansas Digital Marketing, SEO, Web Design & more (@webjive) July 18, 2023

The last four years have been incredibly revealing about the state of the medical profession and the quality of practitioners. — Pronoun Refusenik🍌🇺🇲 (@DidacticaStar) July 18, 2023

Doctors like this woman are the reason.

Say birthing person or you are a bigot!! — AlphaFox (@Alphafox78) July 18, 2023

Doctors have found life long patients in the transgender community. Talk about Frankenstein science. — Mama45🇺🇸 (@kdlmama) July 18, 2023

I mean this sincerely because I literally can't picture a man giving birth to a human baby: What hole does the baby come out of? I really can't picture this. — Yordie Sands 🌺 (@YordieSands) July 18, 2023

I challenge her to explain that 'Science' to us.

Sad when OBGYNs don’t know what women are…



Sounds pretty crucial to their job 🤔🤔 — Paul (@Cracklin_) July 18, 2023

One would think!

The field devoted solely to women's health has been infiltrated by these ideologues: https://t.co/Mh6bN2oZOz — Slim Wiggy (@SlimWiggy) July 18, 2023

This is the most infuriating part. There is a whole specialty of the medical field totally designated to care for women and babies, and their specific needs, and these Doctors make it a mockery.

Appropriating women has been going on for centuries. Doesn’t make it right, but it’s nothing new. — Mama45🇺🇸 (@kdlmama) July 18, 2023

Women are never allowed their own spaces.

Does she give those pregnant men prostate exams? — Steve Smith (@dannyandricky) July 18, 2023

Oof! That is a terrifying visual.

Only adult human females, aka women, give birth! The truth needs to be spoken out loud and it is extremely alarming when medical professionals deny objective truth. — Nick Methe (@NickMethe) July 18, 2023

Extremely disturbing is putting it lightly. It should be terrifying our medical professionals have diminished capacity at this level.

