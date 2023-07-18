BOOM! DeSantis fires back at Levine's INSANE claim kids can go through 'wrong puberty'

Admiral Rachel Levine, allegedly a Doctor, believes children can go through the 'wrong puberty' and that is why puberty blockers must be available to minors. In an interview today, Ron DeSantis responded to that ridiculous notion.

No one can go through “the wrong puberty.”



Woke bureaucrats are lying to our children and trying to destroy our country.



We must fight back. https://t.co/u2XhPpQaAW — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) July 18, 2023

It's amazing through all of time, bodies knew what puberty to go through, but suddenly, we need to give kids drugs if their puberty is 'wrong'. What a world.

Exactly. The fact they don't want kids to hit puberty tells you everything. Evil world we live in. — Johnny (@SexyJC8675309) July 18, 2023

It's a sick notion.

This is why you never ever accept this. They will never stop. https://t.co/DfURD9dwLT — Long Monkeypox (@podiatristdon) July 18, 2023

Fight back is good…but if your “fight back” doesn’t include jail time and wealth confiscation, then you’re just spinning your wheels. These people will not stop until we *compel* them to stop. Remember: They can’t stop voluntarily: it would be an admission of error. https://t.co/MYt18rLusE — Mark Noonan (@Mark_E_Noonan) July 18, 2023

Americans must continue to push back on this nonsense.

I sure hope that "Admiral" is fired on Day One, immediately after Chris Wray. Thanks in advance Governor DeSantis. — David In Washington (@DavidInWASH) July 18, 2023

This should be a commitment any Republican who wins is eager and willing to make.

There is a distinct difference between physical puberty and transient imagined perception. The one is variable the other permanent. — Apostol Pappas (@docapappas) July 18, 2023

This is true and also why we shouldn't allow children to take puberty blockers that have permanent effects.

So, your born a male and when your male puberty starts, it should be female? — I know you like me (@VetCaregiver61) July 18, 2023

As crazy as it sounds, yes, that is what these people believe.

How did this person ever get approved to serve? — Perry Youngs (@perry_youngs) July 18, 2023

Our armed forces used to have psychological requirements before entrance. Wonder how Levine slipped through the cracks?

‘What if you’re going through the wrong puberty?’



The evil of these people is that they think they are god. — System Collapse (@dempocalypse) July 18, 2023

Going through a natural part of maturity isn’t “wrong”. Interfering with that natural part of life is wrong. Natural puberty answers a lot of questions for confused youth. Delaying it or artificially changing it creates more questions. You can’t fool Mother Nature. — DeSanity (@DARProud) July 18, 2023

How can one feel like a female when can't even describe what is a female? Mind-boggling to me. 🥺🤷‍♀️ — Patty (@GU_Hoya2020) July 18, 2023

They don't know what a woman is, but they know kids can know they don't feel like one. Make it make sense.

Restore sanity. — Shawn (@Shawnski905) July 18, 2023

America is begging for it.

How do you take a man wearing a skirt seriously? — TOP (@cjjeme) July 18, 2023

Only if he's wearing a kilt and playing bagpipes.

God doesn’t make mistakes. — Mark Strickland (@smarkstrickland) July 18, 2023

God doesn't make mistakes, the puberty you are born with is the puberty that was meant to be https://t.co/JG36yxvkfx — Sandra Fisher (@Sandy_Idaho) July 18, 2023

Period. We humans sure do our best to mess up His good and perfect Creation, though.

