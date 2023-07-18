BOOM! DeSantis fires back at Levine's INSANE claim kids can go through 'wrong puberty'

WATCH KJP squirm and REFUSE to condemn Dem Rep. Pramila Jayapal's BLATANTLY anti-Semitic...
justmindy  |  3:12 PM on July 18, 2023
AP Photo/Josh Reynolds

Admiral Rachel Levine, allegedly a Doctor, believes children can go through the 'wrong puberty' and that is why puberty blockers must be available to minors. In an interview today, Ron DeSantis responded to that ridiculous notion.

It's amazing through all of time, bodies knew what puberty to go through, but suddenly, we need to give kids drugs if their puberty is 'wrong'. What a world.

It's a sick notion.

Americans must continue to push back on this nonsense.

This should be a commitment any Republican who wins is eager and willing to make.

This is true and also why we shouldn't allow children to take puberty blockers that have permanent effects.

As crazy as it sounds, yes, that is what these people believe.

Our armed forces used to have psychological requirements before entrance. Wonder how Levine slipped through the cracks?

They don't know what a woman is, but they know kids can know they don't feel like one. Make it make sense.

America is begging for it.

Only if he's wearing a kilt and playing bagpipes.

Period. We humans sure do our best to mess up His good and perfect Creation, though.

